Fullintel, Llc: Fullintel Hosts Webinar on Measurement Strategies to Mitigate Today's PR Crises

PR and Brand crises have never been so complex. In an election year where companies monitor a million factors by the minute, the need for strategic, proactive crisis management has never been greater. From high-profile billionaires buying media outlets to celebrities weighing in on political issues, organizations must sift through countless headlines to pinpoint the stories that truly impact their brand. In alignment with AMEC Measurement Month , Fullintel is stepping up to offer vital guidance with its upcoming webinar, Crisis Measurement Strategies to Mitigate & Avoid Crises , on November 13 at 1:00 p.m. EST. Register here!

As brands grapple with an unprecedented number of crises lasting longer and causing deeper reputational damage, Fullintel invites PR and communications professionals to join an exclusive 45-minute webinar. Led by Fullintel's Head of Insights Angela Dwyer and Head of Product James Rubec, this session offers cutting-edge strategies for managing reputation through qualitative measurement and trust-based metrics.

"Consumers today are more activated than ever, and are willing to dig their heels in to drive change," said Dwyer, whose research measuring Trust shows its predictive impact on reputation. "Measuring volume, or reach isn't enough to help steer a brand out of major issues or crises."

The webinar will showcase Fullintel's latest research, featuring insights from a quantitative study conducted with Dr. Tyler Page , Assistant Professor of Public Relations. This study builds on two years of foundational research on Trust across various enterprise types, providing brands with a data-driven framework to evaluate reputation impact and understand how public relations efforts can influence customer behavior during crises. Attendees will learn how to identify the most critical issues, leverage trusted voices, and continuously assess media performance with AI-powered insights.

Webinar Details:

Title: Crisis Measurement Strategies to Mitigate & Avoid Crises

Date: November 13, 2024

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Cost: Free to join!

Duration: 45 minutes

Topics Covered Include:

Trust Metrics as Predictors of Brand Health - Learn why trust metrics are increasingly seen as strong indicators of reputation and even sales behavior. Angela and James will delve into methods of leveraging trust data for more effective crisis and issues response.

The Role of Trusted Voices - Fullintel's research emphasizes the importance of employee, community, and non-executive voices in building lasting trust. The session will offer guidance on using the right visuals and messaging to mitigate damage.

AI-Powered Issue Benchmarking - Gain an insider's view of Fullintel's Hub AI Edition and how it leverages human-supervised AI to deliver up-to-the-minute intelligence. Discover how this real-time tracking framework can help brands know what issues to monitor, assess emerging threats, and create action plans.

Speakers:

Angela Dwyer, Fullintel's Head of Insights, brings over 15 years of experience in PR measurement, specializing in the integration of human expertise and automation to enhance brand value. Her work has earned accolades, including the PRNEWS People of the Year Award for Data & Measurement.

James Rubec, Fullintel's Head of Product, boasts a 10-year career in PR tech, with extensive work in gender equity research and employment trends. Formerly with Cision, Rubec joined Fullintel in 2022 to lead the launch of the Fullintel Hub AI Edition, which combines human insights with cutting-edge AI technology.

Registration Details:

Don't miss out on this opportunity to gain invaluable insights into managing crises in today's fast-evolving media landscape. Register today !

About Fullintel:

Fullintel provides comprehensive media intelligence solutions, harnessing the power of curated analytics and AI-driven insights to help brands navigate complex media landscapes, manage reputation, and prevent crises. Fullintel is industry recognized for its innovation in PR measurement, partnering with organizations like AMEC and PRSA.

