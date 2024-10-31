DJ TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise Oktober nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)
=== gg Vormonat gg Vorjahr +/- Prozent +/- Prozent Okt 24 Sep 24 Okt 24 Sep 24 Belgien -0,2 +1,5 +4,5 +4,3 Deutschland -0,1 -0,2 +1,8 +2,0 Estland -0,3 +0,4 +3,2 +3,4 Finnland +0,3 -0,6 +0,8 +1,1 Frankreich -1,2 +0,6 +1,5 +2,2 Griechenland +1,7 0,0 +3,0 +3,2 Irland -0,8 +0,1 +0,2 +1,1 Italien +1,2 -0,2 +0,8 +1,2 Kroatien -0,6 +0,1 +3,0 +3,0 Lettland +0,2 -0,4 +1,6 +0,9 Litauen +0,4 -0,5 +0,4 +0,8 Luxemburg -0,5 +1,0 +0,8 +1,7 Malta -1,0 +0,5 +2,1 +2,4 Niederlande -0,9 +0,4 +3,3 +3,3 Österreich +0,3 -0,1 +1,8 +2,4 Portugal +1,6 -0,1 +2,6 +1,8 Slowakei 0,0 +0,3 +2,9 +3,2 Slowenien +0,2 0,0 +0,7 +1,1 Spanien -0,1 0,0 +1,7 +2,4 Zypern -0,2 +0,9 +1,9 +2,2 ===
- Quelle Daten: Eurostat
- Webseite: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/de/web/main/news/euro-indicators
