Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
WKN: A3ECU9 | ISIN: KYG114481008 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
30.10.24
20:43 Uhr
8,720 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
Bitdeer Launches Second-Generation Bitcoin Mining Machine SEALMINER A2, Achieving Roadmap Goals

With a power efficiency ratio of only 16.5J/TH, its air-cooling and hydro-cooling mining machines boast a hashrate of 226TH/s and 446TH/s respectively

SINGAPORE, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR), a world-leading technology company for blockchain and high-performance computing, officially unveiled its self-developed Bitcoin mining machine, the SEALMINER A2 series.

As the second-generation product in the SEALMINER series, SEALMINER A2 mining machine is equipped with Bitdeer's independently developed second-generation chip, SEAL02. The A2 series achieves further breakthroughs, offering higher power efficiency ratios, enhanced technologies and improved stability, compared to the A1.

The A2 series includes two models: the air-cooling SEALMINER A2 and the hydro-cooling SEALMINER A2 Hydro, designed to meet mining needs in various environments. Both models adopt advanced cooling technologies and excel in power consumption control and hashrate performance, ensuring stable operation under high-intensity workloads. Test videos of both A2 series models showcasing their exceptional performance have been released.

SEALMINER A2 vs SEALMINER A2 Hydro

SEALMINER A2 vs SEALMINER A2 Hydro

These are the key specifications for both models:

  • SEALMINER A2: Power efficiency ratio of 16.5J/TH, Hashrate of 226TH/s, Power Consumption of 3,729W.
  • SEALMINER A2 Hydro: Power efficiency ratio of 16.5J/TH, Hashrate of up to 446TH/s, Power Consumption of 7,359W.

Bitdeer remains committed to enhancing transparency and efficiency in the mining industry through research and development investments and technological innovations, providing the industry with efficient and reliable mining solutions. Bitdeer will continue to uphold the principles of "Innovation, Efficiency, Stability" offering global miners higher-quality and more reliable products and services.

About SEALMINER
SEALMINER, a pioneering brand of Bitcoin mining machines under Bitdeer Technologies Group

Investors and others should note that Bitdeer may announce material information using its website and/or on its accounts on social media platforms, including X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, and LinkedIn. Therefore, Bitdeer encourages investors and others to review the information it posts on social media and other communication channels listed on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "look forward to," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Bitdeer's annual report on Form 20-F, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Bitdeer's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Bitdeer specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers should not rely upon the information on this page as current or accurate after its publication date.

Contacts:
For Promotional Partnerships:
marketing@bitdeer.com

For Sales Consultations:
sales@bitdeer.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/658fc26a-8029-4682-abfd-2cc623896ecd


