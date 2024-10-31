Babcock Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. ("B&W" or the "Company") (NYSE: BW) announced the closing of the previously announced sale of the Italy-based SPIG S.p.A. (SPIG) group of companies and Sweden-based Babcock Wilcox Vølund AB formerly known as Götaverken Miljö AB (GMAB) to AUCTUS Capital Partners AG for approximately $40 million, subject to customary adjustments and expenses.

About Babcock Wilcox

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at babcock.com

