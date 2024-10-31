Anzeige
31.10.2024 11:48 Uhr
EFT Solutions Holdings Limited: EFT Solutions Shares its Successful e-Payment Solutions Model in Hong Kong at International Digital Kazakhstan Forum

Discover Hub+: Revolutionary Payment Integration Project, from "One Touch to Many"

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EFT Solutions Holdings Limited ("EFT Solutions" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock code: 8062.HK), a leading electronic fund transfer point-of-sales ("EFT-POS") solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it is joining an array of world-class business professionals at the International Digital Kazakhstan Forum from 30th to 31stOctober 2024. Speaking at the Forum, Mr. Andrew Lo Chun-kit, the Chairman and CEO of EFT Solutions, shared his perspectives on offering accomplished e-payment service solutions and presented "Hub+," a trailblazing gateway project that provides seamless payment integration services.

Mr. Andrew Lo Chun-kit (second from the left), Chairman and CEO of EFT Solutions presented a keynote speech at the International Digital Kazakhstan Forum.

Taking place at Rixos Hotel Almaty in Kazakhstan, the Event provides a platform for experts from different sectors to share best practices and innovative ideas, contributing to the advancement of effective solutions for Central Asian markets. EFT Solutions is showcasing its latest project Hub+, aiding clients to cope with the ever-evolving ecommerce world.

At the keynote speech titled "Successful e-Payment Solutions Model in Hong Kong," Mr. Andrew Lo Chun-kit, the Chairman and CEO of EFT Solutions, said, "With the ongoing evolution of the retail environment and consumer purchasing patterns, online shopping and e-wallets have seen a strong demand. Hub+ is tailored to meet each client's business specific needs, offering streamlined multi-acquiring with customizable switching feature to enable clients to effortlessly manage multiple payment options from a single terminal, thereby navigating the rapidly evolving market.

Among the key features introduced with Hub+ is an "Application Programming Interface (API)" that enables the integration of various POS systems and payment terminals. Through cooperation with various payment partners and certification of the authoritative compliance systems, clients can seamlessly connect to a variety of e-payment service solutions and platforms for different usage in one single motion via reliable and stable services.

As a leading provider of electronic payment terminal solutions, EFT Solutions takes on enduring commitment to providing exceptional solutions and services. With dedication, expertise, and innovation, the Company is at the forefront of advancing payment systems, offering businesses and consumers enhanced flexibility, efficiency, and reliability.

Click here for HD photos.

About EFT Solutions Holdings Limited

EFT Solutions Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 8062.HK) has been committed to providing a full range of "EFT-POS" electronic payment solutions, including supporting software, terminals and peripheral devices, to bring convenience to people and improve their quality of life. It aims at providing the most suitable electronic payment solutions for different customers, as well as providing value added functions for EFT-POS terminals, and coordinating terminal installation and maintenance services. Its EFT-POS terminal services cover renowned restaurant group, banks, major chain stores and department stores in Hong Kong, and will be deployed across various APAC countries.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Stimulus Investor Relations

Contact:

Ms. Casey Tang / Ms. Joyce Chau

Tel:

+852 3595 5938 / +852 3595 5953

Email:

casey.tang@stimulus-ir.com / joyce.chau@stimulus-ir.com

EFT Solutions Holdings Limited

Contact:

Ms. Carley Law - Chief Marketing Officer

Tel:

+852 3895 7785

Email:

carley@eftsolutions.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2545720/Mr_Andrew_Lo_Chun_kit__second_left__Chairman_CEO_EFT_Solutions.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eft-solutions-shares-its-successful-e-payment-solutions-model-in-hong-kong-at-international-digital-kazakhstan-forum-302292772.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
