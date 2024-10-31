Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc.: Matinas BioPharma Announces the Termination of MAT2203 Partnership Negotiations and Implements Immediate Workforce Reduction

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: MTNB) announces that negotiations under the previously disclosed non-binding term sheet regarding global rights to MAT2203, its oral formulation of amphotericin B, have been terminated following notification from the prospective partner. As a result, Matinas has implemented an 80% workforce reduction effective immediately, eliminating 15 positions including three members of senior management, and has ceased all product development activities to conserve cash.

The departing senior executives include Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Ferguson, Chief Business Officer Thomas Hoover and Chief Technology Officer Dr. Hui Liu.

The Board intends to retain an advisor to assist the Company with the potential asset sale of MAT2203, its lead Phase 3-ready antifungal drug candidate for the treatment of invasive fungal infections, and will evaluate other alternatives, including but not limited to winddown and dissolution of the Company. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to sell MAT2203 on favorable terms, or at all.

About MAT2203

Matinas BioPharma's MAT2203 is a potential oral broad-spectrum treatment for invasive deadly fungal infections. Although amphotericin B is a fungicidal agent, it is currently only available through an intravenous route of administration, which is known to be associated with several significant safety issues such as renal toxicity and anemia due to very high circulating levels of amphotericin B. MAT2203 has the potential to overcome the significant limitations of the currently available amphotericin B products due to its targeted oral delivery. Combining comparable fungicidal activity with targeted delivery results in a lower risk of toxicity and potentially creates the ideal antifungal agent for the treatment of invasive fungal infections. MAT2203 was successfully evaluated in the completed Phase 2 EnACT study in HIV patients suffering from cryptococcal meningitis, meeting its primary endpoint and achieving robust survival. MAT2203 was planned to be further evaluated in a single Phase 3 registration trial as an oral step-down monotherapy following treatment with AmBisome (liposomal amphotericin B) compared with the standard of care in patients with invasive aspergillosis who have limited treatment options.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering groundbreaking therapies using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform delivery technology.

