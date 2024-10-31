WESTBROOK, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in pet healthcare innovation, today announced third quarter results.

Third Quarter Results

The Company reports revenues of $976 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 7% as reported and 6% organic, driven by Companion Animal Group ("CAG") growth of 7% as reported and 6% organic, and Water revenue growth of 13% as reported and organic. CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth of 7% as reported and organic was supported by sustained double-digit growth in international regions and global benefits from IDEXX execution drivers including 10% annual growth in IDEXX's global premium instrument installed base. IDEXX veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems revenue increased 11% as reported and 6% organic, reflecting high recurring revenue growth and continued momentum in cloud-based software placements.

Third quarter earnings per diluted share ("EPS") were $2.80, an increase of 11% as reported and 12% on a comparable basis, supported by operating margin expansion of 110 basis points as reported and 100 basis points on a comparable basis.

" IDEXX teams continued their strong execution in the third quarter as demonstrated by solid net customer gains, continued growth in our premium IDEXX VetLab® instrument installed base, and nearly 700 pre-orders of IDEXX inVue Dx Cellular Analyzer, which will begin shipping later in the fourth quarter," said Jay Mazelsky, President and Chief Executive Officer. " Customers especially value IDEXX technology solutions like inVue Dx that provide meaningful clinical insights while giving time back to busy practice staff."

Third Quarter Performance Highlights

Companion Animal Group

The Companion Animal Group generated revenue growth of 7% as reported and 6% organic for the quarter. Solid growth was supported by CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth of 7% as reported and organic. CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth was supported by 10% reported and organic gains in international regions. U.S. CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth of 5% as reported and organic continued to outpace sector growth levels in the third quarter.

Additional U.S. companion animal practice key metrics are available in the Q3 2024 Earnings Snapshot accessible on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors.

Solid global growth was achieved across IDEXX's testing modalities.

IDEXX VetLab® consumables generated 11% reported and organic revenue growth, with double-digit gains in the U.S. and International regions supported by strong installed base growth across premium instrument platforms and benefits from equivalent days effects.

Reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services generated 3% reported and 2% organic revenue growth, driven by solid International growth.

Rapid assay products revenues grew 6% as reported and organic, driven by solid gains in the U.S., including benefits from higher net price realization and equivalent days effects.

Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems revenues grew 11% as reported and 6% organically, driven by continued high levels of organic growth in software and diagnostic imaging recurring revenues and benefits from a recent software and data platform acquisition.

Water

Water revenues grew 13% as reported and organic for the quarter, reflecting double-digit gains in the U.S. and continued solid growth in Europe.

Livestock, Poultry and Dairy ("LPD")

LPD revenues declined 3% as reported and 2% organic for the quarter. Solid gains in the U.S. and for poultry tests globally were offset by lower Asia Pacific revenues, including impacts from reduced swine testing and herd health screening levels.

Gross Profit and Operating Profit

Gross profits increased 9% as reported and on a comparable basis. Gross margin of 61.1% increased 120 basis points as reported and 140 basis points on a comparable basis supported by benefits from business mix, led by high growth in IDEXX VetLab consumable revenues and veterinary software, services, and diagnostic imaging recurring revenues and lower instrument costs.

Operating margin was 31.2% for the quarter, higher than the prior year by 110 basis points as reported and 100 basis points on a comparable basis. Operating margin results reflect 7% operating expense growth as reported and 8% on a comparable basis. Operating expense growth was driven by higher sales and marketing expense and higher R&D spend related to advancing the Company's growth and innovation agenda.

2024 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook

The Company is updating its full year revenue growth guidance range to $3,865 million - $3,890 million, or reported growth of 5.5% - 6.2%, a reduction of $38 million at midpoint. This reflects an adjustment of ~1.5% at midpoint to full year estimates for organic revenue growth, which is now projected at 5.3% - 6.0%, reflecting recent trends in U.S. clinical visit and demand levels. The updated guidance range includes ~$15 million of favorable impact from more recent foreign exchange estimates.

The Company maintained a consistent full year reported operating margin outlook of 28.7% - 29.0%, including ~160 basis points of impact related to the previously reported discrete litigation expense accrual. At midpoint, projected full year comparable operating profit margin expansion of 70 - 100 basis points includes a ~40 basis point negative growth impact from lapping a customer contract resolution payment in the first quarter of 2023.

The Company narrowed its EPS outlook range to $10.37 - $10.53, maintaining a consistent midpoint. 2024 EPS results include a $0.56 negative impact from a discrete litigation expense accrual recorded in the second quarter. Negative EPS impacts related to adjustments to the organic revenue outlook were offset by $0.02 in favorable adjustments to foreign exchange estimates and favorable refinements to interest expense and effective tax rate estimates. The updated EPS growth outlook is 3% - 5% as reported and 10% - 11% on comparable basis, including a ~2% negative growth impact from lapping a customer contract resolution payment in the first quarter of 2023.

The following table provides the Company's updated outlook for annual key financial metrics in 2024 with a comparison to the prior outlook:

Amounts in millions except per share data and percentages

2024 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook Updated Prior Revenue $3,865 - $3,890 $3,885 - $3,945 Reported growth 5.5% - 6.2% 6.2% - 7.8% Organic growth 5.3% - 6.0% 6.2% - 7.8% CAG Diagnostics Recurring Revenue Growth Reported growth 5.6% - 6.2% 5.7% - 7.3% Organic growth 5.8% - 6.4% 6.2% - 7.8% Operating Margin 28.7% - 29.0% 28.7% - 29.0% Operating margin expansion (130 bps) - (100 bps) (130 bps) - (100 bps) Negative impact of ongoing litigation matter ~160 bps ~160 bps Comparable margin expansion 70 bps - 100 bps 30 bps - 60 bps Negative impact of 2023 customer contract resolution payment ~ 40 bps ~ 40 bps EPS $10.37 - $10.53 $10.31 - $10.59 Reported growth 3% - 5% 2% - 5% Negative impact of ongoing litigation matter ~ 6% ~ 6% Comparable growth 10% - 11% 9% - 12% Negative impact of 2023 customer contract resolution payment ~ 2% ~ 2% Other Key Metrics Net interest expense ~ $19 ~ $20 Share-based compensation tax benefit ~ $9 ~ $10 Share-based compensation tax rate benefit ~ 1% ~ 1% Effective tax rate ~ 20.7% ~ 21.5% Share-based compensation EPS impact ~ $0.11 ~ $0.12 Reduction in average shares outstanding 0.5% - 1% 0.5% - 1% Operating Cash Flow (% of Net Income) 110% - 115% 110% - 115% Free Cash Flow (% of Net Income) 90% - 95% 90% - 95% Capital Expenditures ~ $160 ~ $180

The following table outlines estimates of foreign currency exchange rate impacts, net of foreign currency hedging transactions, and foreign currency exchange rate assumptions reflected in the above financial performance outlook for 2024.

Estimated Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Impacts 2024 Revenue growth rate impact (~ 20 bps) CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth rate impact (~ 20 bps) Operating margin growth impact ~ 0 bps EPS impact (~ $0.03) EPS growth impact ~ 0% Go-Forward Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Assumptions 2024 In U.S. dollars euro $1.08 British pound $1.29 Canadian dollar $0.72 Australian dollar $0.66 Relative to the U.S. dollar Japanese yen ¥152 Chinese renminbi ¥7.18 Brazilian real R$5.66

Conference Call and Webcast Information

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will be hosting a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. (EDT) to discuss its third quarter 2024 results and management's outlook. Individuals can access a live webcast of the conference call through a link on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors. An archived edition of the webcast will be available after 1:00 p.m. (EDT) on that day via the same link and will remain available for one year. The live call also will be accessible by telephone. To listen to the live conference call, please dial 1-800-289-0462 or 1-323-794-2442 and reference passcode 205740.

About IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

IDEXX is a global leader in pet healthcare innovation. Our diagnostic and software products and services create clarity in the complex, constantly evolving world of veterinary medicine. We support longer, fuller lives for pets by delivering insights and solutions that help the veterinary community around the world make confident decisions-to advance medical care, improve efficiency, and build thriving practices. Our innovations also help ensure the safety of milk and water across the world and maintain the health and well-being of people and livestock. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs approximately 11,000 people and offers solutions and products to customers in more than 175 countries and territories. For more information about IDEXX, visit www.idexx.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release and the statements to be made in the accompanying earnings conference call contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the Company's business prospects and estimates of the Company's financial results for future periods. Forward-looking statements are included above under "Third Quarter Results", "2024 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook", and elsewhere and can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "may", "anticipates", "intends", "would", "will", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "projected", "should", and similar words and expressions. Our forward-looking statements include statements relating to our expectations regarding financial performance; revenue growth and EPS outlooks; operating and free cash flow forecast; projected impact of foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates; projected operating margins and expenses and capital expenditures; projected tax, tax rate and EPS benefits from share-based compensation arrangements; projected effective tax rates (including benefit from an expected release of a non-recurring tax reserve), reduction of average shares outstanding and net interest expense; U.S. clinical visit trends, including macro and sector trends affecting pet owner visits and demand at U.S. veterinary clinics; net price realization improvement; anticipated benefits from corporate account contract expansions; projected impact of recent severe weather events; software placement and user-base growth; and future product and service launches and expansions. These statements are intended to provide management's expectation of future events as of the date of this earnings release; are based on management's estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions as of the date of this earnings release; and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the matters described under the headings "Business," "Risk Factors," "Legal Proceedings," " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and " Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in the corresponding sections of the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2024, as well as those described from time to time in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following defines terms and conventions and provides reconciliations regarding certain measures used in this earnings release and/or the accompanying earnings conference call that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), otherwise referred to as non-GAAP financial measures. To supplement the Company's consolidated results presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company has disclosed non-GAAP financial measures that exclude or adjust certain items. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information for its and investors' evaluation of the Company's business performance and liquidity and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of the performance of the Company's business and its liquidity and to the performance and liquidity of our peers. While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Constant currency - Constant currency references are non-GAAP financial measures which exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and are consistent with how management evaluates our performance and comparisons with prior and future periods. We estimated the net impacts of currency on our revenue, gross profit, operating profit, and EPS results by restating results to the average exchange rates or exchange rate assumptions for the comparative period, which includes adjusting for the estimated impacts of foreign currency hedging transactions and certain impacts on our effective tax rates. These estimated currency changes impacted third quarter 2024 results as follows: decreased gross profit growth by 0.2%, decreased gross margin growth by 20 basis points, decreased operating expense growth by 0.8%, increased operating profit growth by 0.4%, increased operating profit margin growth by 10 basis points, and increased EPS growth by 0.4%. Constant currency revenue growth represents the percentage change in revenue during the applicable period, as compared to the prior year period, excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. See the supplementary analysis of results below for revenue percentage change from currency for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and refer to the 2024 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release for estimated foreign currency exchange rate impacts on 2024 projections and estimates.

Growth and organic revenue growth - All references to growth and organic growth refer to growth compared to the equivalent prior year period unless specifically noted. Organic revenue growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the percent change in revenue, as compared to the same period for the prior year, net of the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, certain business acquisitions, and divestitures. Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth provides useful information to investors by facilitating easier comparisons of our revenue performance with prior and future periods and to the performance of our peers. Organic revenue growth should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, revenue growth reported in accordance with GAAP. See the supplementary analysis of results below for a reconciliation of reported revenue growth to organic revenue growth for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. Please refer to the constant currency note above for a summary of foreign currency exchange rate impacts. Please refer to the 2024 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release for estimated full year 2024 organic revenue growth for the Company and CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth. The percentage change in revenue resulting from acquisitions represents revenues during the current year period, limited to the initial 12 months from the date of the acquisition, that are directly attributable to business acquisitions. Revenue from acquisitions is expected to benefit projected full year 2024 revenue growth by 0.4% and have no impact on CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth.

Comparable growth metrics - Comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain (or growth), comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and non-recurring or unusual items (if any). Please refer to the constant currency note above for a summary of foreign currency exchange rate impacts. Management believes that reporting comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain (or growth), comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) provides useful information to investors because it enables better period-over-period comparisons of the fundamental financial results by excluding items that vary independent of performance and provides greater transparency to investors regarding key metrics used by management. Comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain (or growth), comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements of or superior measures to, gross profit growth, gross margin gain, operating expense growth, operating profit growth and operating margin gain reported in accordance with GAAP.

The reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is as follows:

Three Months Ended Year-over-Year Nine Months Ended Year-over-Year September 30, September 30, Change September 30, September 30, Change Dollar amounts in thousands 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross Profit (as reported) $ 596,038 $ 547,982 9 % $ 1,808,267 $ 1,663,803 9 % Gross margin 61.1 % 59.9 % 120 bps 61.4 % 60.3 % 110 bps Less: comparability adjustments Change from currency (1,081 ) - (4,201 ) - Comparable gross profit growth $ 597,119 $ 547,982 9 % $ 1,812,468 $ 1,663,803 9 % Comparable gross margin and gross margin gain (or growth) 61.2 % 59.9 % 140 bps 61.5 % 60.3 % 120 bps Operating expenses (as reported) $ 292,146 $ 272,699 7 % $ 941,616 $ 811,977 16 % Less: comparability adjustments Change from currency (2,286 ) - (2,591 ) - Ongoing litigation matter - - 61,500 - Comparable operating expense growth $ 294,432 $ 272,699 8 % $ 882,707 $ 811,977 9 % Income from operations (as reported) $ 303,892 $ 275,283 10 % $ 866,651 $ 851,826 2 % Operating margin 31.2 % 30.1 % 110 bps 29.4 % 30.9 % (140 ) bps Less: comparability adjustments Change from currency 1,205 - (1,610 ) - Ongoing litigation matter - - (61,500 ) - Comparable operating profit growth $ 302,687 $ 275,283 10 % $ 929,761 $ 851,826 9 % Comparable operating margin and operating margin gain (or growth) 31.0 % 30.1 % 100 bps 31.5 % 30.9 % 70 bps Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

Projected 2024 comparable operating margin expansion outlined in the 2024 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release reflects: (i) projected full year 2024 reported operating margin is adjusted for impacts of the discrete expense accrual related to an ongoing litigation matter in the second quarter of 2024; and (ii) projected full year 2024 reported operating margin includes an immaterial impact from year-over-year foreign currency exchange rate changes at noted exchange rates.

These impacts described above reconcile reported gross profit growth, gross margin gain, operating expense growth, operating profit growth and operating margin gain (including projected 2024 operating margin expansion) to comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain, comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain for the Company.

Comparable EPS growth - Comparable EPS growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the percentage change in earnings per share (diluted) ("EPS") for a measurement period, as compared to the prior base period, net of the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates from the prior base period and excluding the tax benefits of share-based compensation activity under ASU 2016-09, Compensation-Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting, and non-recurring or unusual items (if any). Management believes comparable EPS growth is a more useful way to measure the Company's business performance than EPS growth because it enables better period-over-period comparisons of the fundamental financial results by excluding items that vary independent of performance and provides greater transparency to investors regarding a key metric used by management. Comparable EPS growth should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, EPS growth reported in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the constant currency note above for a summary of foreign currency exchange rate impacts.

The reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure is as follows:

Three Months Ended Year-over-Year Nine Months Ended Year-over-Year September 30, September 30, Growth September 30, September 30, Growth 2024 2023 2024 2023 Earnings per share (diluted) $ 2.80 $ 2.53 11 % $ 8.05 $ 7.75 4 % Less: comparability adjustments Share-based compensation activity - 0.04 0.11 0.14 Ongoing litigation matter - - (0.56 ) - Change from currency 0.01 - (0.01 ) - Comparable EPS growth 2.79 2.49 12 % 8.51 7.61 12 % Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

Projected 2024 comparable EPS growth outlined in the 2024 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release reflects adjustments to projected full year 2024 reported EPS for: (i) estimated positive share-based compensation activity of ~$0.11; (ii) a negative $0.56 impact from a discrete expense accrual related to an ongoing litigation matter in the second quarter of 2024; and (iii) estimated negative year-over-year foreign currency exchange rate change impact of ~$0.03 at noted exchange rates.

These impacts and those described in the constant currency note above reconcile reported EPS growth (including projected 2024 reported EPS growth) to comparable EPS growth for the Company.

Free cash flow - Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and means, with respect to a measurement period, the cash generated from operations during that period, reduced by the Company's investments in property and equipment. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure because it indicates the cash the operations of the business are generating after appropriate reinvestment for recurring investments in property and equipment that are required to operate the business. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, net cash provided by operating activities. See the supplementary analysis of results below for our calculation of free cash flow for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. To estimate projected 2024 free cash flow, we have deducted projected purchases of property and equipment (also referred to as capital expenditures) of approximately $160 million. Free cash flow conversion, or the net income to free cash flow ratio, is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as free cash flow, with respect to a measurement period, divided by net income for the same period. To calculate trailing twelve-month net income to free cash flow ratio for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024, we have deducted purchases of property and equipment of approximately $124 million from net cash provided from operating activities of approximately $917 million, divided by net income of approximately $866 million.

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (Leverage Ratios) - Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt, and net debt are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-recurring transaction expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions, share-based compensation expense, and certain other non-cash losses and charges. Management believes that reporting Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt, and net debt in the Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratios provides supplemental analysis to help investors further evaluate the Company's business performance and available borrowing capacity under the Company's credit facility. Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt, and net debt should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements of or superior measures to, net income or total debt reported in accordance with GAAP. For further information on how Adjusted EBITDA and the Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratios are calculated, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Notes and Definitions

Discrete litigation expense accrual - During the second quarter of 2024, the Company increased its previously established $27.5 million accrual related to an ongoing litigation matter by $61.5 million.

Ongoing litigation matter - The Company is a defendant in an ongoing litigation matter involving an alleged breach of contract for underpayment of royalty payments made from 2004 through 2017 under an expired patent license agreement. The Company's total accrual of $89.0 million for this matter includes the discrete $61.5 million litigation expense accrual recorded in the second quarter of 2024 and represents our best estimate of the amount of the probable loss. The actual loss associated with this matter may be higher or lower than the accrued amount depending on the ultimate outcome of this matter. For further information, see the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Revenue $975,543 $915,527 $2,943,216 $2,759,352 Expenses and Income: Cost of revenue 379,505 367,545 1,134,949 1,095,549 Gross profit 596,038 547,982 1,808,267 1,663,803 Sales and marketing 146,281 135,698 438,399 424,034 General and administrative 91,887 89,034 341,154 248,804 Research and development 53,978 47,967 162,063 139,139 Income from operations 303,892 275,283 866,651 851,826 Interest expense, net (4,983 ) (7,392 ) (13,207 ) (30,318 ) Income before provision for income taxes 298,909 267,891 853,444 821,508 Provision for income taxes 66,068 55,660 181,726 170,987 Net Income: Net income attributable to stockholders $232,841 $212,231 $671,718 $650,521 Earnings per share: Basic $2.83 $2.55 $8.12 $7.83 Earnings per share: Diluted $2.80 $2.53 $8.05 $7.75 Shares outstanding: Basic 82,304 83,097 82,675 83,058 Shares outstanding: Diluted 83,056 83,993 83,478 83,990

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Operating Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating Ratios Gross profit 61.1 % 59.9 % 61.4 % 60.3 % (as a percentage of revenue): Sales, marketing, general and administrative expense 24.4 % 24.5 % 26.5 % 24.4 % Research and development expense 5.5 % 5.2 % 5.5 % 5.0 % Income from operations1 31.2 % 30.1 % 29.4 % 30.9 % 1Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Amounts in thousands (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Percent of Revenue September 30, 2023 Percent of Revenue Revenue: CAG $891,990 $837,160 Water 50,162 44,450 LPD 28,992 29,747 Other 4,399 4,170 Total $975,543 $915,527 Gross Profit: CAG $544,461 61.0 % $499,291 59.6 % Water 34,755 69.3 % 31,034 69.8 % LPD 14,627 50.5 % 15,836 53.2 % Other 2,195 49.9 % 1,821 43.7 % Total $596,038 61.1 % $547,982 59.9 % Income from Operations: CAG $277,082 31.1 % $253,358 30.3 % Water 23,608 47.1 % 20,328 45.7 % LPD 889 3.1 % 2,405 8.1 % Other 2,313 52.6 % (808 ) (19.4 %) Total $303,892 31.2 % $275,283 30.1 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Percent of Revenue September 30, 2023 Percent of Revenue Revenue: CAG $2,703,573 $2,531,091 Water 139,959 126,362 LPD 87,503 88,866 Other 12,181 13,033 Total $2,943,216 $2,759,352 Gross Profit: CAG $1,659,768 61.4 % $1,523,757 60.2 % Water 97,326 69.5 % 88,621 70.1 % LPD 45,419 51.9 % 46,975 52.9 % Other 5,754 47.2 % 4,450 34.1 % Total $1,808,267 61.4 % $1,663,803 60.3 % Income from Operations: CAG $798,328 29.5 % $790,617 31.2 % Water 63,542 45.4 % 57,119 45.2 % LPD 3,254 3.7 % 5,664 6.4 % Other 1,527 12.5 % (1,574 ) (12.1 %) Total $866,651 29.4 % $851,826 30.9 %

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Revenues and Revenue Growth Analysis by Product and Service Categories and by Domestic and International Markets Amounts in thousands (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Dollar Change Reported Revenue Growth1 Percentage Change from

Currency Percentage Change from Acquisitions Organic Revenue Growth1 Net Revenue CAG $891,990 $837,160 $54,830 6.5 % 0.1 % 0.4 % 6.0 % United States 604,170 573,830 30,340 5.3 % - 0.6 % 4.6 % International 287,820 263,330 24,490 9.3 % 0.3 % - 9.0 % Water 50,162 44,450 5,712 12.9 % (0.3 %) - 13.2 % United States 26,671 22,804 3,867 17.0 % - - 17.0 % International 23,491 21,646 1,845 8.5 % (0.6 %) - 9.2 % LPD 28,992 29,747 (755 ) (2.5 %) (0.2 %) - (2.4 %) United States 5,561 5,040 521 10.3 % - - 10.3 % International 23,431 24,707 (1,276 ) (5.2 %) (0.2 %) - (5.0 %) Other 4,399 4,170 229 5.5 % - - 5.5 % Total Company $975,543 $915,527 $60,016 6.6 % 0.1 % 0.4 % 6.1 % United States 638,058 603,046 35,012 5.8 % - 0.6 % 5.2 % International 337,485 312,481 25,004 8.0 % 0.2 % - 7.8 %

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Dollar Change Reported Revenue Growth1 Percentage Change from Currency Percentage Change from Acquisitions Organic Revenue Growth1 Net CAG Revenue CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue: $783,443 $733,958 $49,485 6.7 % 0.1 % - 6.7 % IDEXX VetLab consumables 329,128 296,042 33,086 11.2 % 0.1 % - 11.1 % Rapid assay products 92,774 87,562 5,212 6.0 % (0.2 %) - 6.2 % Reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services 328,383 320,294 8,089 2.5 % 0.1 % - 2.4 % CAG Diagnostics services and accessories 33,158 30,060 3,098 10.3 % 0.1 % - 10.2 % CAG Diagnostics capital - instruments 29,528 32,254 (2,726 ) (8.4 %) 0.3 % - (8.7 %) Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems: 79,019 70,948 8,071 11.4 % 0.1 % 5.2 % 6.1 % Recurring revenue 64,644 54,607 10,037 18.4 % 0.1 % 6.8 % 11.5 % Systems and hardware 14,375 16,341 (1,966 ) (12.0 %) - - (12.0 %) Net CAG revenue $891,990 $837,160 $54,830 6.5 % 0.1 % 0.4 % 6.0 %

Three Months Ended September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Dollar

Change Reported

Revenue

Growth1 Percentage

Change from

Currency Percentage

Change from

Acquisitions Organic

Revenue

Growth1 CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue: $ 783,443 $ 733,958 $ 49,485 6.7 % 0.1 % - 6.7 % United States 522,530 497,109 25,421 5.1 % - - 5.1 % International 260,913 236,849 24,064 10.2 % 0.3 % - 9.9 % 1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Revenues and Revenue Growth Analysis by Product and Service Categories and by Domestic and International Markets Amounts in thousands (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Dollar Change Reported Revenue Growth1 Percentage Change from

Currency Percentage Change from Acquisitions Organic Revenue Growth1 Net Revenue CAG $2,703,573 $2,531,091 $172,482 6.8 % (0.2 %) 0.4 % 6.7 % United States 1,835,049 1,732,752 102,297 5.9 % - 0.5 % 5.4 % International 868,524 798,339 70,185 8.8 % (0.6 %) - 9.4 % Water 139,959 126,362 13,597 10.8 % (0.4 %) - 11.1 % United States 73,331 63,932 9,399 14.7 % - - 14.7 % International 66,628 62,430 4,198 6.7 % (0.7 %) - 7.5 % LPD 87,503 88,866 (1,363 ) (1.5 %) (0.6 %) - (0.9 %) United States 15,840 14,005 1,835 13.1 % - - 13.1 % International 71,663 74,861 (3,198 ) (4.3 %) (0.7 %) - (3.6 %) Other 12,181 13,033 (852 ) (6.5 %) - - (6.5 %) Total Company $2,943,216 $2,759,352 $183,864 6.7 % (0.2 %) 0.3 % 6.6 % United States 1,929,213 1,815,066 114,147 6.3 % - 0.5 % 5.8 % International 1,014,003 944,286 69,717 7.4 % (0.6 %) - 8.0 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Dollar Change Reported Revenue Growth1 Percentage Change from Currency Percentage Change from Acquisitions Organic Revenue Growth1 Net CAG Revenue CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue: $2,372,041 $2,223,336 $148,705 6.7 % (0.2 %) - 6.9 % IDEXX VetLab consumables 971,405 890,891 80,514 9.0 % (0.3 %) - 9.3 % Rapid assay products 282,379 266,934 15,445 5.8 % (0.2 %) - 6.0 % Reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services 1,020,094 973,580 46,514 4.8 % (0.1 %) - 4.9 % CAG Diagnostics services and accessories 98,163 91,931 6,232 6.8 % (0.4 %) - 7.2 % CAG Diagnostics capital - instruments 98,912 99,452 (540 ) (0.5 %) (0.4 %) - (0.1 %) Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems: 232,620 208,303 24,317 11.7 % - 4.4 % 7.3 % Recurring revenue 187,461 160,039 27,422 17.1 % - 5.7 % 11.5 % Systems and hardware 45,159 48,264 (3,105 ) (6.4 %) (0.1 %) - (6.4 %) Net CAG revenue $2,703,573 $2,531,091 $172,482 6.8 % (0.2 %) 0.4 % 6.7 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Dollar Change Reported Revenue Growth1 Percentage Change from

Currency Percentage Change from Acquisitions Organic Revenue Growth1 CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue: $2,372,041 $2,223,336 $148,705 6.7 % (0.2 %) - 6.9 % United States 1,590,037 1,505,837 84,200 5.6 % - - 5.6 % International 782,004 717,499 64,505 9.0 % (0.6 %) - 9.6 % 1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Amounts in thousands (Unaudited) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $308,636 $453,932 Accounts receivable, net 511,250 457,445 Inventories 389,804 380,282 Other current assets 224,054 203,595 Total current assets 1,433,744 1,495,254 Property and equipment, net 717,745 702,177 Other long-term assets, net 1,199,277 1,062,494 Total assets $3,350,766 $3,259,925 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $110,603 $110,643 Accrued liabilities 511,047 478,712 Line of credit 250,000 250,000 Current portion of long-term debt 99,140 74,997 Deferred revenue 38,434 37,195 Total current liabilities 1,009,224 951,547 Long-term debt, net of current portion 524,758 622,883 Other long-term liabilities, net 198,730 200,965 Total long-term liabilities 723,488 823,848 Total stockholders' equity 1,618,054 1,484,530 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $3,350,766 $3,259,925

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Balance Sheet Information (Unaudited) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Selected Balance Sheet Information: Days sales outstanding1 48.9 47.3 45.7 46.1 45.6 Inventory turns2 1.3 1.4 1.3 1.3 1.3 1Days sales outstanding represents the average of the accounts receivable balances at the beginning and end of each quarter divided by revenue for that quarter, the result of which is then multiplied by 91.25 days. 2Inventory turns are calculated as the ratio of four times our inventory-related cost of product revenue for the quarter, divided by the average inventory balances at the beginning and end of each quarter.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Amounts in thousands (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Operating: Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $671,718 $650,521 Non-cash adjustments to net income 119,761 120,390 Changes in assets and liabilities (124,503 ) (114,252 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 666,976 656,659 Investing: Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (91,667 ) (101,075 ) Acquisition of a business (76,694 ) - Proceeds from net investment hedges 1,142 6,256 Net cash used by investing activities (167,219 ) (94,819 ) Financing: Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Repayments under credit facility, net - (329,000 ) Payments of senior notes (75,000 ) - Payments for the acquisition-related holdbacks - (1,879 ) Repurchases of common stock (591,042 ) (35,070 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options and employee stock purchase plans 31,237 35,704 Shares withheld for statutory tax withholding payments on restricted stock (10,486 ) (9,907 ) Net cash used by financing activities (645,291 ) (340,152 ) Net effect of changes in exchange rates on cash 238 (2,538 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (145,296 ) 219,150 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 453,932 112,546 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $308,636 $331,696

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Free Cash Flow Amounts in thousands (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Free Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $220,079 $272,433 $666,976 $656,659 Investing cash flows attributable to purchases of property and equipment (28,089 ) (34,094 ) (91,667 ) (101,075 ) Free cash flow1 $191,990 $238,339 $575,309 $555,584 1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Common Stock Repurchases Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Shares repurchased in the open market 459 65 1,177 65 Shares acquired through employee surrender for statutory tax withholding 1 1 19 20 Total shares repurchased 460 66 1,196 85 Cost of shares repurchased in the open market $224,945 $35,070 $600,216 $35,070 Cost of shares for employee surrenders 218 231 10,486 9,907 Total cost of shares $225,163 $35,301 $610,702 $44,977 Average cost per share - open market repurchases $490.23 $536.03 $509.81 $536.03 Average cost per share - employee surrenders $465.27 $506.74 $557.64 $503.43 Average cost per share - total $490.20 $535.83 $510.57 $528.49

