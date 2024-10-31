OLDSMAR, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) ("MarineMax" or the "Company"), the world's largest recreational boat, yacht and superyacht services company, today announced results for its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2024.

Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Summary

September quarter revenue of $563.1 million

Same-store sales decrease of 5%, reflecting impact of Hurricane Helene

Gross profit margin of 34.3%

Net income of $4.0 million, or diluted EPS of $0.17; Adjusted diluted EPS 1 of $0.24

of $0.24 Adjusted EBITDA1 of $33.5 million

Fiscal 2024 Full Year Summary

Revenue of $2.43 billion

Same-store sales increase of 1%

Gross profit margin of 33.0%

Net income of $38.1 million, or diluted EPS of $1.65; Adjusted diluted EPS 1 of $2.13

of $2.13 Adjusted EBITDA1 of $160.2 million

CEO & President Commentary

" Resilient is the word that captures the spirit of our team members, who have shown extraordinary dedication and perseverance in the face of the devastating storms that hit Florida and the southeast over the past month," said Brett McGill, Chief Executive Officer and President of MarineMax. " Hurricanes Helene and Milton have caused significant damage across the region. Our team members have been at the forefront, ensuring that our operations continue and that we provide essential support to our customers. We are incredibly proud of their efforts and dedication during this challenging time. We are committed to supporting the affected areas with assistance throughout this journey. It is encouraging to see the progress that has already occurred in such a short period of time.

" As previously disclosed, the effects of Hurricane Helene significantly impacted our fourth-quarter results, causing damage and disruption to a number of our locations along the west coast of Florida. Hurricane Milton has exacerbated the damage," McGill said. " Despite their personal challenges in the wake of these storms, our team has been assisting customers while simultaneously reopening our stores. Our Sarasota location, which sustained significant damage from Hurricane Milton, also is open and operating except for the marina, which requires additional repairs.

" From an operational perspective, we performed well in light of what has proven to be one of the more challenging years for our industry," McGill said. " With sizable month-over-month industrywide declines in unit sales, our ability to generate annual same-store sales growth in fiscal 2024 is a testament to the success of our long-term strategy.

" Our fourth-quarter performance, in particular, highlights the progress we have made to strengthen our financial profile by building a meaningful presence in higher-margin businesses, including marinas, storage facilities, and superyacht services," McGill said. " Our ability to maintain a gross margin above 34% despite boat margins being at or below pre-pandemic levels, along with a 5% decrease in fourth-quarter sales, speaks to the success of that effort.

" As part of our long-term improvement plan, we implemented further strategic cost-cutting actions during the fourth quarter, including consolidating certain retail locations," McGill said. " Expense reduction remains a focus in fiscal 2025, with the goal of driving improved operating leverage."

Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Results

Revenue in the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter decreased 5% to $563.1 million from $594.6 million in the comparable period of fiscal 2023, primarily reflecting lower boat sales due to the closure of boat and yacht insurance markets as Hurricane Helene approached Florida. As a result, revenue on a comparable same-store basis decreased 5% from the prior-year period, versus 8% last year.

Gross profit decreased 5% to $193.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 from $203.7 million in the prior-year period. Despite lower boat margins and revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, gross profit margin remained consistent with the prior-year period at 34.3%, driven by the increased contribution of higher-margin businesses including finance and insurance, marinas and the Company's Superyacht Division.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses totaled $166.4 million, or 29.5% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared with $169.4 million, or 28.5% of revenue, for the comparable period of fiscal 2023. Excluding transaction costs, changes in contingent consideration, weather events, and other items, Adjusted SG&A2 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased by approximately $5.1 million, or 3%, from the same period in fiscal 2023. Adjusted SG&A2 in the 2024 period was $163.5 million, or 29.0% of revenue.

Interest expense was $17.9 million, or 3.2% of revenue in the fourth quarter, compared with $15.8 million, or 2.7% of revenue in the prior-year period, reflecting higher borrowings due primarily to increased inventory compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Income tax provision increased year-over-year primarily due to non-cash tax expenses related to equity compensation that vested in the fourth quarter as well as increased taxes on foreign earnings.

Net income in the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter was $4.0 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared with net income of $15.1 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Adjusted net income1 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $5.5 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared with $15.8 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA1 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was $33.5 million, compared with $42.6 million for the comparable period of fiscal 2023.

Fiscal 2025 Guidance

Based on a preliminary assessment of damage from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, current business conditions, retail trends and other factors, the Company expects fiscal year 2025 Adjusted net income1,3 in the range of $1.80 to $2.80 per diluted share, and fiscal year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA1,3 in the range of $150 million to $180 million. These expectations do not consider or give effect for, among other things, material acquisitions that may be completed by the Company during fiscal 2025 or other unforeseen events, including changes in global economic conditions.

About MarineMax

As the world's largest lifestyle retailer of recreational boats and yachts, as well as yacht concierge and superyacht services, MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) is United by Water. We have over 120 locations worldwide, including over 75 dealerships and 65 marina and storage facilities. Our integrated business includes IGY Marinas, which operates luxury marinas in yachting and sport fishing destinations around the world; Fraser Yachts Group and Northrop & Johnson, leading superyacht brokerage and luxury yacht services companies; Cruisers Yachts, one of the world's premier manufacturers of premium sport yachts and motor yachts; and Intrepid Powerboats, a premier manufacturer of powerboats. To enhance and simplify the customer experience, we provide financing and insurance services as well as leading digital technology products that connect boaters to a network of preferred marinas, dealers, and marine professionals through Boatyard and Boatzon. In addition, we operate MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, which offers our charter vacation guests the luxury boating adventures of a lifetime. Land comprises 29% of the earth's surface. We're focused on the other 71%. Learn more at www.marinemax.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include the timing of an assessment of the damage caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton and the return to normal operations of the Company's locations; the timing of and potential outcome of the Company's long-term improvement plan; the estimated impact resulting from the Company's cost-reduction initiatives; and the Company's fiscal 2025 Adjusted net income per diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA guidance. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks, assumptions, and uncertainties include the Company's abilities to reduce inventory, manage expenses and accomplish its goals and strategies, the quality of the new product offerings from the Company's manufacturing partners, the performance and integration of the recently acquired businesses, general economic conditions, as well as those within the Company's industry, the liquidity and strength of our bank group partners, the level of consumer spending, and numerous other factors identified in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 563,122 $ 594,595 $ 2,431,008 $ 2,394,706 Cost of sales 369,927 390,880 1,629,812 1,559,377 Gross profit 193,195 203,715 801,196 835,329 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 166,396 169,399 672,970 634,527 Income from operations 26,799 34,316 128,226 200,802 Interest expense 17,927 15,805 73,895 53,367 Income before income tax provision 8,872 18,511 54,331 147,435 Income tax provision 4,141 3,272 15,593 37,957 Net income 4,731 15,239 38,738 109,478 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 732 98 672 196 Net income attributable to MarineMax, Inc. $ 3,999 $ 15,141 $ 38,066 $ 109,282 Basic net income per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.69 $ 1.71 $ 5.00 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.67 $ 1.65 $ 4.87 Weighted average number of common shares used in computing net income per common share: Basic 22,322,097 21,914,961 22,271,580 21,852,425 Diluted 23,199,765 22,753,029 23,014,208 22,429,381

MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 224,326 $ 201,456 Accounts receivable, net 106,409 85,780 Inventories 906,641 812,830 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,835 23,110 Total current assets 1,273,211 1,123,176 Property and equipment, net 532,766 527,552 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 136,599 138,785 Goodwill 592,293 559,820 Other intangible assets, net 37,458 39,713 Other long-term assets 32,741 32,259 Total assets $ 2,605,068 $ 2,421,305 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 54,481 $ 71,706 Contract liabilities (customer deposits) 64,845 81,700 Accrued expenses 197,295 112,746 Short-term borrowings 708,994 537,060 Current maturities on long-term debt 33,766 33,767 Current operating lease liabilities 9,762 10,070 Total current liabilities 1,069,143 847,049 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 355,906 389,231 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 124,525 123,789 Deferred tax liabilities, net 60,317 56,927 Other long-term liabilities 8,928 85,892 Total liabilities 1,618,819 1,502,888 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock - - Common stock 30 29 Additional paid-in capital 343,911 323,218 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,636 1,303 Retained earnings 778,015 739,949 Treasury stock (150,797 ) (148,656 ) Total shareholders' equity attributable to MarineMax, Inc. 975,795 915,843 Non-controlling interests 10,454 2,574 Total shareholders' equity 986,249 918,417 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,605,068 $ 2,421,305

MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Financial Information (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Retail Operations $ 562,508 $ 587,313 $ 2,417,941 $ 2,294,362 Product Manufacturing 30,381 57,330 154,753 222,289 Elimination of intersegment revenue (29,767 ) (50,048 ) (141,686 ) (121,945 ) Revenue $ 563,122 $ 594,595 $ 2,431,008 $ 2,394,706 Income from operations: Retail Operations $ 28,659 $ 33,973 $ 122,863 $ 192,487 Product Manufacturing (2,077 ) 5,585 431 23,420 Intersegment adjustments 217 (5,242 ) 4,932 (15,105 ) Income from operations $ 26,799 $ 34,316 $ 128,226 $ 200,802

MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial Information (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to MarineMax, Inc. $ 3,999 $ 15,141 $ 38,066 $ 109,282 Transaction and other costs (1) 724 84 5,074 6,311 Intangible amortization (2) 1,428 2,032 6,020 7,555 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (3) (5,422 ) (1,069 ) (3,030 ) 2,372 Weather expenses (recoveries) 4,708 (290 ) 4,850 (933 ) Gain on acquisition of equity investment (4) - - - (5,129 ) Restructuring expense (5) 1,445 - 2,556 - Tax adjustments for items noted above (6) (1,346 ) (134 ) (4,440 ) (2,615 ) Adjusted net income attributable to MarineMax, Inc. $ 5,536 $ 15,764 $ 49,096 $ 116,843 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.67 $ 1.65 $ 4.87 Transaction and other costs (1) 0.03 - 0.22 0.28 Intangible amortization (2) 0.06 0.09 0.26 0.34 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (3) (0.22 ) (0.05 ) (0.13 ) 0.11 Weather expenses (recoveries) 0.20 (0.01 ) 0.21 (0.04 ) Gain on acquisition of equity investment (4) - - - (0.23 ) Restructuring expense (5) 0.06 - 0.11 - Tax adjustments for items noted above (6) (0.06 ) (0.01 ) (0.19 ) (0.12 ) Adjusted diluted net income per common share $ 0.24 $ 0.69 $ 2.13 $ 5.21 (1) Transaction and other costs relate to acquisition transaction, integration, and other costs in the period. (2) Represents amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets. (3) Represents (gains) expenses to record contingent consideration liabilities at fair value. (4) Represents gain on a previously held equity investment upon acquisition of the entire business. (5) Represents expenses incurred as a result of restructuring and store closings. (6) Adjustments for taxes for items are calculated based on the effective tax rate for each respective period presented.

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to MarineMax, Inc. $ 3,999 $ 15,141 $ 38,066 $ 109,282 Interest expense (excluding floor plan) 7,345 7,807 30,131 28,477 Income tax provision 4,141 3,272 15,593 37,957 Depreciation and amortization 11,399 10,799 44,487 41,032 Stock-based compensation expense 6,479 5,954 23,961 21,657 Transaction and other costs 724 84 5,074 6,311 Gain on acquisition of equity investment - - - (5,129 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (5,422 ) (1,069 ) (3,030 ) 2,372 Restructuring expense 1,445 - 2,556 - Weather expenses (recoveries) 4,708 (290 ) 4,850 (933 ) Foreign currency (1,277 ) 875 (1,512 ) (1,575 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,541 $ 42,573 $ 160,176 $ 239,451

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release, along with the above Supplemental Financial Information table, contains "Adjusted net income", "Adjusted diluted EPS", " Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization" ("Adjusted EBITDA") and "Adjusted SG&A", which are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under applicable securities legislation. In determining these measures, the Company excludes certain items which are otherwise included in determining the comparable GAAP financial measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are key performance indicators that improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results and provide investors with more insight into, and an additional tool to understand and assess, the performance of the Company's ongoing core business operations. Investors and other readers are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the above reconciliation and should consider these non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, we have not reconciled our fiscal year 2025 Adjusted earnings and Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income (the corresponding GAAP measure for each), which is not accessible on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections, particularly with respect to acquisition contingent consideration, acquisition costs, and other costs. Acquisition contingent consideration and transaction costs, which are likely to be significant to the calculation of net income, are affected by the integration and post-acquisition performance of our acquirees, which is difficult to predict and subject to change. Accordingly, reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted earnings and Adjusted EBITDA are not available without unreasonable effort.

______________________________

1 This is a non-GAAP measure. See below for an explanation and quantitative reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure.

2 This is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted SG&A represents SG&A adjusted for transaction and other costs, intangible amortization, change in fair value of contingent consideration, weather events, and restructuring expense. See below in the Adjusted diluted EPS table for the excluded amounts for both periods.

3 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a discussion of why reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA are not available without unreasonable effort.

