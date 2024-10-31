The LUMINOSITY project consortium aims to develop 20%-efficient metal halide perovskite prototype modules measuring over 900 cm², designed for a 20-year lifespan and compatibility with roll-to-roll (R2R) processing. A team in Europe aims to develop 20%-efficient metal halide perovskite prototype modules measuring over 900 cm2 with a targeted lifetime of 20 years. The consortium will use industrially compatible R2R processing. The project is funded by the Horizon Europe program, and its members include representatives from industry, universities, and research and technology organizations (RTOs). ...

