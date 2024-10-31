Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067 | Ticker-Symbol: AMZ
Tradegate
31.10.24
13:34 Uhr
175,42 Euro
-2,02
-1,14 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
175,36175,4813:35
175,32175,4813:35
PR Newswire
31.10.2024 12:06 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

YABER TECHNOLOGIES CO., LIMITED: Yaber's Award-Winning K3 Projector Available on Amazon on November 4th, 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber, a pioneer in entertainment projectors, is thrilled to announce the global launch of its latest K3 Projector, available on Amazon starting November 4, 2024. This next-generation projector has already made waves in the design world, winning three prestigious international design awards: the American Design Award, the MUSE Design Award, and the French Design Award.

Yaber's Award-winning K3 Available on Amazon

The American Design Award recognizes forward-thinking designs that shape the future of technology. The MUSE Design Award highlights global talent in design with a focus on functionality and aesthetics, while the French Design Award pays tribute to elegant craftsmanship and the fusion of tradition with modernity. These honors spotlight the K3's outstanding combination of innovation, functionality, and aesthetic excellence, making it a standout both in design and performance. The K3 boasts 1080P resolution with 1600 ANSI lumens, ensuring vibrant visuals for any setting. It also features CoolSwift technology for efficient cooling, as well as built-in dual 15W JBL stereo speakers enhanced with Dolby Audio, delivering an immersive, high-quality audio-visual experience.

Starting on November 4, 2024, customers can visit Yaber's Amazon stores to purchase the Yaber K3 projector.

  • US: $419.99 after using the code YABERK303
  • UK: £398.99 (including tax) after using the code 30PRNYK3
  • Germany: €489.99 (including tax) after using the code PRNDE30OFF
  • France: €479.99 (including tax) after using the code YABERK3N1
  • Canada: $575.99 after using the code YABERK303

Stay connected with Yaber on Facebook and Instagram for more updates on this. For more information about the Yaber K3 and other products, please visit www.yaber.com.

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber stands as a pioneer of entertainment projectors, having successfully delivered over two million units to enthusiasts in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide. Notably, Yaber has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Award, and the CES Innovation Award 2024.

Yaber is committed to pushing the boundaries of both visual and audio excellence. Every Yaber projector is crafted to deliver exceptional experiences, embodying a pursuit of perfection and offering users outstanding audiovisual quality, as well as an enriching journey of continual self-transcendence.

Yaber LOGO

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2542996/Yaber_s_Award_winning_K3_Available_Amazon.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2348478/Yaber_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yabers-award-winning-k3-projector-available-on-amazon-on-november-4th-2024-302290136.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.