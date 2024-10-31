Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.10.2024 12:12 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou): CIFF Guangzhou 2025: Unveiling New Horizons for the Global Furniture Industry in March 2025

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CIFF Guangzhou is set to return in March 2025, marking its 55th edition at the Canton Fair Complex and PTWC Expo in Guangzhou. Known as a premier global platform for the furniture industry, CIFF Guangzhou provides a strategic stage for professionals to explore the latest in design, innovation, and business opportunities. Building on the resounding success of its 2024 edition, which saw record participation from international exhibitors and visitors, CIFF Guangzhou is anticipated to offer even more growth opportunities and fresh perspectives to the global market.


CIFF Guangzhou, under the motto "Design trend, global trade, full supply chain," brings together leading companies to showcase innovative products and solutions for evolving market needs. The 8-day event features design showcases, B2B meetings, and matchmaking activities, extending these initiatives online year-round. In 2025, CIFF Guangzhou will span two phases, fully covering the furniture industry chain.

The first phase, scheduled from March 18 to 21, 2025, will focus on Home Furniture, featuring diverse offerings in sectors such as Dining & Living, Sofa & Bed, Homedecor & Hometextile and Outdoor Furniture. This phase will provide a unique "one-stop" sourcing experience, showcasing the latest in home furnishings, interior decor, and outdoor living solutions. International brands and emerging designers will take center stage at the CIFF•Contemporary Design Fair and International Pavilion, where they will present products tailored for both the domestic and international markets.

The second phase, from March 28 to 31, 2025, shifts attention to Office and Commercial Spaces, presenting an unparalleled showcase of modern workspace solutions and commercial design. Highlights include Office Environment, Office Seating, and Public Commercial Space sectors, which feature innovative designs for workplaces, schools, hotels, hospitals and other public venues. Simultaneously, CIFM/interzum guangzhou will offer cutting-edge solutions for manufacturing technology on Furniture Machinery, Furniture Materials and Hardware, promoting smart and sustainable innovations for the industry.

With over 4,700 exhibitors across an expansive 850,000 square meters exhibition area, CIFF Guangzhou expects more than 380,000 professional visitors from over 200 countries and regions to the 2025 event. This substantial turnout underscores the event's role in shaping the future of the furniture industry and facilitating international collaboration.

Preregistration is now open on the official CIFF Guangzhou website at https://www.ciff-gz.com/en/, where potential attendees can access comprehensive details to plan their visit to this dynamic event in Guangzhou.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2545398/Weixin_Image_20241031104931.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ciff-guangzhou-2025-unveiling-new-horizons-for-the-global-furniture-industry-in-march-2025-302292794.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.