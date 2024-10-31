New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2024) - More than 50% of all apps are uninstalled within 30 days of being downloaded, according to AppsFlyer. As apps fail to meet user expectations, businesses risk losing potential sales and opportunities to strengthen customer relations.

In response to this trend, B2B marketplace DesignRush has selected the leading mobile app development agencies today. These firms have the technical and creative expertise to design functional apps that users actively and easily interact with, reducing the likelihood of high uninstall rates and improving growth prospects.

The top mobile app development agencies in October are:

Digicode - mydigicode.com Tuxdi - tuxdi.com Cabot Technology Solutions - cabotsolutions.com Puneet Sakhuja - puneet.ae Tequila - tequila.ae 30a Media - 30a.media Zaavia - zaavia.net Marvels Soft - marvelssoft.com Wolfpack Digital - wolfpack-digital.com Offshore Development Center - offshoredevelopment.center Aconcagua Agency - aconcagua.agency Codebridge - codebridge-technology.webflow.io Codment - codment.com Digimonk Solutions - digimonksolutions.com Brights - brights.io AspireSoftServ - aspiresoftserv.com Sam's Solution - samssolution.com TRooTech Business Solutions - trootech.com iVelopment Inc - ivelopment.com Digital Elliptical - digitalelliptical.com Techstack Digital - techstackdigital.com Plassey Technologies - plasseytechnologies.in Stymeta Technologies - stymeta.com Elsner Technologies - elsner.com.au WDI - wdipl.com

Brands can explore the top mobile app development companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio - all on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

