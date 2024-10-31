Anzeige
Diversified Energy Company PLC: Diversified Energy Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2024 Results

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC)(NYSE:DEC) ("Diversified" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company plans to publish its Trading Statement for the three months ended September 30, 2024 (the "3Q24Trading Statement") on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. The Company will host a conference call that day at 1:00 PM GMT (8:00 AM EST) to discuss the 3Q24Trading Statement and will make an audio replay of the event available shortly thereafter.

Conference Details

US (toll-free)

+

1 877 836 0271

UK (toll-free)

+

44 (0)800 756 3429

Web Audio

https://www.div.energy/news-events/ir-calendarevents

Replay Information

https://ir.div.energy/financial-info

Prior to the event, Diversified will publish the Company's 3Q24Trading Statement on its website at https://ir.div.energy/news-events/regulatory-news and will also made available a supplementary presentation at https://ir.div.energy/presentations.

For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC

+1 973 856 2757

Doug Kris

dkris@dgoc.com

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

www.div.energy

FTI Consulting

dec@fticonsulting.com

U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations

About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.

SOURCE: Diversified Energy Company PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
