Critical Elements Lithium Corp.: The Cree Hunters Economic Security Board, 16 Mining & Exploration Companies Contribute $750,000 for the Reconstruction Initiative Forest Fires Fund 2023, James Bay, Quebec

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / The Cree Hunters Economic Security Board ("CHESB"), and 16 mining and exploration companies are pleased to announce their voluntary financial contribution totalling $750,000 for the Reconstruction Initiative Forest Fires Fund 2023 ("RIFFF"). The RIFFF has been created for the reconstruction of cabins that were burnt in the aftermath of extensive damage caused by the wildfires in 2023 in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec, Canada.

The RIFFF is a partnership between the CHESB, the mining industry and the Eeyou Istchee James Bay communities. The RIFFF will allow, starting in 2025, the reconstruction of burnt cabins and complement the work underway by the Cree Trappers' Association on the most impacted traplines. According to the information collected by CNG Forestry, 11% of the land and nearly 60% of the traplines were affected by the 2023 forest fires.

Normand Champigny, Chief Executive Officer of Quebec Precious Metals Corporation says: "After I flew over the territory where our company explores and saw the devastation caused by the fires,

I realized that something had to be done. I am delighted that the CHESB and so many companies have accepted to contribute to this initiative. We hope that many other organizations will contribute."

Serge Larivière, Director General of the CHESB says all members of the bipartisan Board (Cree-Quebec) are proud to support this initiative: "The heart of Cree traditional activities is the bush cabin - and without a place to stay in the bush, it is difficult for Cree hunters to practice traditional activities. We are proud to join forces and help with the management and funding of this important initiative!"

Allan House, Chief Financial Officer/Interim Chief Executive Officer at the Cree Trappers' Association says: "Eeyou Culture and Language are strongly connected when our people are out on the lands of Eeyou Istchee. Having a place/home in the heart of Eeyou Istchee is an essential need for our people. Our hunting grounds are our home."

The CHESB will contribute $400,000 and provide administrative support. Newmont Éléonore will contribute $50,000 and each of the following 15 companies will contribute $20,000.

Bonterra Resources Inc.

Brunswick Exploration Inc.

Champion Electric Metals Inc.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Cygnus Metals Ltd.

Fury Gold Mines Limited

Harfang Exploration Inc.

Midland Exploration Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals

Power Nickel Inc.

Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

Rio Tinto Exploration Canada

Sirios Resources Inc.

Troilus Gold Corporation

Windfall Mining Group (now Gold Fields Limited)

