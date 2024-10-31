Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2024) - Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (TSXV: LPC) ("LPCP" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Bellwether Investment Management Inc. ("Bellwether"), closed an acquisition of 100% of the outstanding securities of 1000989938 Ontario Inc. (the "Acquiree"), an Ontario corporation that holds approximately $63 million in assets under management, all of which are currently being managed by Bellwether (the "Transaction").

The Acquiree was wholly-owned by Naguib Kerba, a financial advisor who has been with Bellwether for over six years. Mr. Kerba plans to retire at the end of 2025 and will work with Bellwether to ensure each client seamlessly transitions to another Bellwether registered representative.

Mr. Kerba has been in business since 1992. Since his career began, he has been quite active in the profession, including participating on various committees with FP Canada. Mr. Kerba was among the first 36 people in Canada to be conferred with the FP Canada Fellow Distinction. The distinction recognizes individuals who made significant contributions to advance professional financial planning in Canada. When serving with the Financial Planning Association, a global association, Mr. Kerba was chair of the International Advisory Committee, serving the needs of the 3,000 international members. Mr. Kerba was also the first Canadian member of Nazrudin Project - a global think tank at the leading edge of the financial planning process.

"Throughout my career, I strived to make a positive difference in every life I touch - my family, friends, clients and community," said Mr. Kerba. "Serving my clients and contributing to the financial services industry has been a privilege. I am confident that Bellwether will continue to uphold the high standards of service and dedication that our clients expect."

Robert Sewell, President and CEO, noted "Naguib's dedication to his clients and the industry has set a standard of excellence. We look forward to building on this legacy and continuing to provide the high level of service that has been a hallmark of Naguib's career."

Bellwether acquired all of the outstanding securities of the Acquiree in exchange for consideration of $1,900,000, to be paid by Bellwether as follows: $1,470,000 on closing, $250,000 within 30 days following January 1, 2025 and $180,000 within 30 days following January 1, 2026. The Transaction is at arm's length and no securities are being issued by LPCP in connection with the Transaction. On closing, the Acquiree will transfer to Bellwether all assets, and the Acquiree will be dissolved.

About Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc.

LPCP was created to bring together boutique investment management and wealth advisory firms in order to deliver robust, cost-effective investment solutions to affluent investors, foundations, estates and trusts. LPCP's unique strategy creates better alignment between investment managers and wealth advisors while providing them with additional resources to accelerate their growth.

About Bellwether Investment Management Inc.

Bellwether is a boutique investment manager that offers tailored investment solutions for affluent investors, foundations, estates and trusts utilizing its proprietary "Disciplined Dividend Growth" Investment Process. Bellwether provides discretionary investment management focused on North American Dividend Growth investing and is dedicated to serving the distinct needs of affluent families. Bellwether's suite of investment solutions includes Canadian, US and global equity and fixed income strategies. Bellwether is a subsidiary of LPCP, and is registered as a portfolio manager in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan, an exempt market dealer in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, and an investment fund manager in Ontario and Quebec.

