Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2024) - Black Swan Graphene Inc. (TSXV: SWAN) (OTCQB: BSWGF) (FSE: R96) ("Black Swan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rory Godinho to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Godinho, a distinguished legal expert with a strong track record of achievements, brings extensive experience and industry knowledge to Black Swan.

Harry Swan, Chairman of Black Swan, commented: "Having had the opportunity to work with Rory previously, I can personally attest to his exceptional reputation and expertise. On behalf of everyone at Black Swan, I am thrilled to welcome him to our Board. His impressive leadership and deep connections within Canada's business community make him a tremendous asset. Rory's accomplishments align seamlessly with Black Swan's commitment to driving innovation and leadership in the graphene industry.

Rory Godinho

Mr. Godinho has over 35 years of capital markets experience on a broad range of matters including, mergers and acquisitions, public and private equity and debt financings and regulatory compliance. Mr. Godinho is a Director of Luca Mining Corp. (TSXV: LUCA) and one of the Co-founders and financiers of one of Canada's leading lithium resource and technology companies. Through his extensive finance network, Mr. Godinho has helped several listed companies raise significant growth capital. Mr. Godinho is a senior partner, Co-Chair of Cozen O'Connor's Canadian Capital Markets and Securities Group and a member of its Canadian Commercial Executive Committee. Cozen O'Connor is an Amlaw 100 international law firm. Mr. Godinho is the past Chair of the TSX Venture Exchange's National Advisory Committee.

The Company also announces that Brad Humphrey has stepped down from the Board of Directors. Black Swan expresses its sincere gratitude to Mr. Humphrey for his valuable insights and contributions during his time with the Company. His dedication and expertise have been instrumental in guiding Black Swan through important stages of growth, and the Company wishes him every success in his current and future endeavors. The entire team at Black Swan looks forward to maintaining a strong relationship with Mr. Humphrey moving forward.

About Black Swan Graphene Inc.

Black Swan is focused on the large-scale production and commercialization of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others, which are expected to require large volumes of graphene. Black Swan aims to leverage the low cost and green hydroelectricity of the province of Québec as well as the proximity of the province's emerging graphite industry in order to establish an integrated supply chain, reduce overall costs, and accelerate the deployment of graphene usage. On March 27, 2023, Black Swan, Concretene Ltd. and Arup Group Ltd. ("Arup") announced strategic partnerships, establishing a fully integrated supply chain, and providing a turnkey solution for the construction and concrete industries. Arup is a multinational engineering consultancy headquartered in London, United Kingdom, with 18,000 experts working across 140 countries. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. ("Thomas Swan") over the last decade. Thomas Swan is a United Kingdom-based global chemicals manufacturer, with a century-long track record and has been at the forefront of graphene innovation.

