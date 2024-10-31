Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2024) - CanPR Technology Ltd. (TSXV: WPR) ("CanPR" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian technology-enabled immigration service provider, today announced its consolidated financial and operational results for the first quarter ended August 31, 2024 ("Q1 2025"). During Q1 2025, the Company completed its reverse takeover of CanPR Technology Inc. on June 24, 2024 and its common shares resumed trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on June 27, 2024. This is CanPR's first quarterly report post-RTO.

KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS OF CANPR FOR Q1 2025:

Revenue of $1,379,038

Gross profit of $648, 850

Net loss of $1,845,211 - includes a listing fee of $1, 584,964

The full financial statements and Management Discussion & Analysis for CanPR are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

"We have made substantial progress positioning CanPR for further growth by focusing efforts on developing SmartCV, an unparalleled artificial intelligence-powered platform for recruitment, job matching and work-related training services that helps connect businesses with talented newcomers, addressing skills shortages in the process," said Akshat Soni, Co-Founder and CEO, CanPR Technology Ltd. "Together with broader post-landing services offered through the CanPR app, immigrants can successfully transition to life in Canada and thrive in the communities where they live. We look forward to scaling our services to capture a larger share of the immigration services market."

BUSINESS AND OPERATIONS HIGHLIGHTS OF CANPR FOR Q1 2024

Announced strategic partnership with the Canadian Support Workers Association which will leverage CanPR's job matching services and database of healthcare support workers including nurses, palliative and long-term care providers to help fill persistent shortages in Canada's senior care labour market.

Significant upgrades and enhancements to SmartCV including: Updated UX combined with artificial intelligence that matches user work experience with available job openings Auto-apply feature to make submitting applications to multiple positions easy AI resume builder to generate polished, professional resumes Launched a professional mentorship program and human resources consulting services to provide an extra layer of refinement to resumes Training sessions including language (English and French) and interview preparation sessions that are industry specific, as well as presentation and business communications skills courses.



Visit www.CanPR.io to learn more and follow CanPR on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

About CanPR Technology Ltd.

CanPR Technology Ltd. is a technology platform dedicated to helping immigrants in their journey toward becoming permanent residents of Canada. At CanPR, we offer a range of services to assist with the immigration journey. Our platform provides a comprehensive understanding of the process of immigrating to Canada, completing and tracking immigration applications, connecting newcomers with employers to help them find a job, and post-immigration services to help them settle in Canada. Currently, the platform has over 1,000,000 app installs. For more information on CanPR, visit www.canpr.io.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (together "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. Among key factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information may include, without limitation, the demand for immigration services; changes to immigration policy; and changes in general economic conditions and financial markets. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking information contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management. Forward-looking information has been made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to updates any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228439

SOURCE: CanPR Technology Inc.