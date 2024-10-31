Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2024) - TeleGeography, a telecommunications data provider delivering trusted, independent analysis that helps telecom service providers, large enterprises, government agencies, and consulting firms make better business decisions, has ranked Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia as the fastest-growing city for near-future connectivity infrastructure growth.





TeleGeography has launched the Market Connectivity Score, the industry's first tool that measures current and potential connectivity and data center market size for 3,000 cities worldwide.



Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10965/228222_img1.jpg

TeleGeography's Data Center Research Service has been monitoring the intensifying pressures of insatiable demand and supply constraints in key data center markets. Many of the world's top data center markets face issues such as rising energy costs, connectivity, and in some cases, moratoriums on new data center buildouts.

To help decision-makers navigate these challenges and prepare for the future, TeleGeography has launched the Market Connectivity Score, a dynamic tool that measures current and potential connectivity and data center market size for 3,000 cities worldwide.

Why Kuala Lumpur?

With an Overall Future Growth Score of 46.3 out of 100, Kuala Lumpur edges out other up-and-coming cities due to its favorable ratings on planned cloud regions, data center development, and submarine cables. Anchoring Kuala Lumpur's status is a top score of 100 for its planned cloud regions. Currently, Alibaba has a cloud region in this market, but Microsoft, Google, and AWS are all in the process of deploying there. Kuala Lumpur gets high marks for data centers planned-behind only Frankfurt and Washington, D.C. (NoVA) and tied with Berlin.

Other metro areas with high MCS scores, indicating that they are primed for data center expansion in the near future, include Singapore, Frankfurt, Auckland, Bangkok, and Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico.

"Everyone wants to know which cities are emerging as new hubs, of course. What's special about TeleGeography's Market Connectivity Score is that it allows us to answer this question while giving special attention to the conditions important for us to stay on top of. So this isn't a one-size-fits-all ranking. It's truly a ranking for Orange Wholesale," said Jamy Rousseau, Strategic Marketing Manager at Orange Wholesale. "On the other hand, the market's moving fast-and even though there are always new up-and-coming markets-the gravity always goes back to the key hubs. We can keep tabs on those core centers of connectivity at the same time. The Market Connectivity Score is useful in our thinking and strategy for developing new fiber routes and wholesale services around the world."

A Data-Driven Approach to Data Center Site Selection

The Market Connectivity Score is the latest offering from TeleGeography's Data Center Research Service, which covers more than 5,700 global data center sites run by over 760 operators. Subscribers can compare global data center markets based on the attributes that matter most to them, including connectivity, pricing, and power. It brings together dozens of different data sets, clustered into nine groups:

Data Centers

Internet Exchanges

Pricing

Cloud Infrastructure

Long-Distance Transport

Local Access

Power

Geography & Demographics

Regulations & Governance

Subscribers also benefit from expert analysis of global data center market trends, such as insights into capacity, power, and pricing developments in key metro areas and major retail operators.

"TeleGeography answers key questions for our clients about the best-connected hubs and emerging cities, potential gaps in the interconnectivity market, and the factors that can keep an emerging data center market from reaching its full potential," says Jon Hjembo, Senior Research Manager at TeleGeography. "The Market Connectivity Score is the industry's first measurement tool that provides a more data-driven approach by leveraging decades of connectivity data from the most trusted research team in telecom."

Jon Hjembo, Senior Research Manager at TeleGeography

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10965/228222_jon-hjembo.jpg

According to TeleGeography's Market Connectivity Score (MCS), the top ten most connected cities in the world are:

Frankfurt, Germany (MCS: 61.9) London, U.K. (MCS: 61.1) Tokyo, Japan (MCS: 60.0) Amsterdam, Netherlands (MCS: 55.1) Singapore (MCS: 54.5) New York, U.S. (MCS: 52.4) Washington, D.C., U.S. (MCS: 51.9) Paris, France (MCS: 51.3) Hong Kong, China (MCS: 49.8) Los Angeles, U.S. (MCS: 48.1)

TeleGeography updates the Market Connectivity Score quarterly to ensure that subscribers have the most up-to-date information to make better data center business decisions.

For more information about accessing the full Market Connectivity Score-including all 43 data points for every city-contact the TeleGeography team at info@telegeography.com or visit https://www2.telegeography.com/market-connectivity-score.

About TeleGeography

TeleGeography is a telecommunications data provider delivering trusted, independent analysis for telecom service providers, large enterprises, government agencies, and other research firms. Since 1989, telecom decision-makers have turned to TeleGeography for unbiased data that helps them gain a competitive advantage. Our research, data, and benchmarks cover a wide spectrum of telecom functions impacting the world's largest enterprises, including submarine cable mapping, cloud and WAN, mobile/broadband/voice, data centers, IP and transport networks, network pricing, and more. For more information, visit www2.telegeography.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228222

SOURCE: TeleGeography