North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, announced that Matthew Klein, Managing Director and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), won Bronze in the CMO of the Year category in the 2024 Globee Leadership Awards.

The Globee Leadership Awards recognize the world's top leaders, executives and professionals who set industry benchmarks for excellence. Winners were selected based on their accomplishments, impact and leadership over the past year.

As CMO, Klein has played a pivotal role in North Highland's growth and transformation. In 2023, he spearheaded revolutionary shifts in the firm's go-to-market approach, including:

Advancing the external credibility of North Highland as the leader in the consulting space through public relations, analyst relations and a comprehensive thought leadership program

Developing a refreshed demand generation strategy centered on industries

Architecting the firm's revamped suite of services to better address client needs

Expanding North Highland's c-suite client base through innovative go-to-market initiatives

"I'm honored to receive this recognition from the Globee Leadership Awards," said Klein. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire marketing team and the collaborative spirit across North Highland. We remain committed to driving innovation and value for our clients as we continue to grow and transform as a firm."

In addition to his role as CMO, Klein leads North Highland's Transformation Management Office, focusing on operationalizing the firm's strategy and business goals internally and externally.

To review the full list of winners, visit https://globeeawards.com/leadership/winners/.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by putting people at the heart of every decision. Partnering closely to design and deliver change, we turn challenges into opportunities. It's how lasting progress is made. As the world's leading change and transformation consultancy, our award-winning services powered by data and digital expertise unleash untapped potential at the intersection of workforce and operations.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 5,500 experts in 60+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

