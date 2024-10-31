Natchitoches, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2024) - Liviniti, a national leader in PBM transparency and prescription drug savings, is taking another step to help clients reduce their pharmacy plan costs with the addition of biosimilar options for Humira® (adalimumab). Beginning in 2025, Liviniti is adding four new, lower-cost biosimilar options for treatment of a variety of inflammatory and autoimmune conditions to its formularies.

"Giving clients choice and flexibility in their pharmacy plan design and clinical programs is a hallmark of Liviniti," says LeAnn Boyd, CEO. With the addition of multiple biosimilar options to the standard Liviniti formularies, clients will have the flexibility to retain Humira in a parity position to biosimilars, select a biosimilars-first option or take a customized coverage approach for their pharmacy plan.

One of the top-selling pharmaceutical drugs in the world, Humira treats a variety of autoimmune inflammatory conditions, including Crohn's Disease, rheumatoid arthritis and plaque-type psoriasis. While the list price for Humira can approach $7,000 per month, Liviniti biosimilar medication options offer clients access to more affordable choices with net costs as low as $500-1,000 for a 30-day supply.

"As a transparent, pass-through PBM, Liviniti is well positioned to bring more options to clients, providers and ultimately plan members," adds Scott Burger, Chief Product Officer. "Backed up by strong clinical expertise to help members achieve optimal health outcomes, our biosimilar solutions can flex to meet the unique needs of clients and members as treatments evolve and circumstances change."

More than 10 biosimilars to Humira launched in 2023, bringing price competition to this high-cost drug class. Liviniti is committed to offering solutions that reflect the best interests of clients and members, and will continue to support the availability of biosimilars to drive lowest net cost within the pharmacy benefit.





About Liviniti

Liviniti is a pioneer in pharmacy benefit innovation. Built by pharmacists, the company offers pass-through pricing within a fully transparent business model that delivers meaningful savings to clients and optimal health outcomes to members. Founded in 2011 as Southern Scripts and rebranded to Liviniti, the new name reinforces the power of medication to change lives through infinite possibilities. With an approach that delivers savings, clinical value, exceptional service and management of high-cost medications, Liviniti provides pharmacy benefit services to regional and national employers across the U.S. For more information, visit liviniti.com.

