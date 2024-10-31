Leader in network segmentation solutions for incident response, compliance and zero trust is recognized for company growth and earning the trust of customers and investors

Zero Networks, a leader in zero trust security solutions, was named to the 2025 Fortune Cyber 60, presented by Lightspeed. This list honors the fastest-growing, most innovative venture-backed startups in cybersecurity that have earned the trust of major customers and investors. Zero Networks is included among leading companies that are breaking barriers in the industry, going above and beyond to protect enterprises.

Over 500 cybersecurity startups were surveyed for consideration based on market insights provided by Pitchbook. Evaluation criteria included data regarding revenue and current and prior year growth rates, and companies were sorted according to their reported ARR, followed by growth rate, and prior year growth rate as tiebreakers. More information about the Fortune Cyber 60 list is available here.

"We are on a mission to modernize microsegmentation, offering a solution that is easy to deploy, highly effective at stopping ransomware, and supports regulatory and cyber insurance requirements," said Benny Lakunishok, CEO of Zero Networks. "I think what makes Zero an extremely innovative company with a best of breed platform is our commitment to hire outstanding people and never cut corners when developing our product. We want the Zero platform to be a powerful, easy-to-use tool for our customers, and their positive reviews and successful outcomes reflect that."

Zero Networks' platform stands out for its ability to advance zero trust initiatives and demonstrably improve operational resilience. It is depended on by organizations looking to stop lateral movement attacks, address incident response needs and/or support cybersecurity compliance and regulatory requirements.

Inclusion on the Fortune Cyber 60 list, which follows recent recognition as a 2024 SC Awards finalist, speaks to Zero Networks' industry reputation as a trusted partner for organizations prioritizing security, simplicity and compliance.

Learn more about the Zero Networks platform at https://zeronetworks.com.

About Zero Networks

Zero Networks is the forerunner of plug-and-play microsegmentation that thwarts ransomware and implements in 30 days. With automated, accurate rule creation, Zero saves enterprises an average of 86% on Cost of Ownership when compared to legacy microsegmentation solutions that rely heavily on time-intensive manual policy creation and tagging. Combined with advanced Identity Segmentation and Secure Remote Access solutions, Zero Networks' platform accelerates zero trust initiatives at companies of any size, enabling them to stop lateral movement attacks, exceed compliance requirements, earn chart-topping audit scores, and pass every pen test. For more information, please visit www.zeronetworks.com.

