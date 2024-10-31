Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
WKN: A2JCE7 | ISIN: US4161962026
Frankfurt
31.10.24
08:11 Uhr
6,450 Euro
-0,150
-2,27 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
31.10.2024 13:26 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Harte Hanks, Inc.: Harte Hanks to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 14, 2024

CHELMSFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS), a leading global customer experience company focused on bringing companies closer to customers for over 100 years, announced today that the company will release financial results for the third quarter of 2024, the period ended September 30, 2024, on Thursday, November 14, 2024, after the close of the market.

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. EDT on the same day. Interested parties may access the webcast at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2810/51436 or access the conference call by dialing 888-506-0062 in the United States or 973-528-0011 from outside the U.S. and using access code 687861.

A replay of the call can also be accessed via phone through November 28, 2024 by dialing (877) 481-4010 from the U.S., or (919) 882-2331 from outside the U.S. The conference call replay passcode is 51436.

About Harte Hanks:

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HHS) is a leading global customer experience company whose mission is to partner with clients to provide them with CX strategy, data-driven analytics and actionable insights combined with seamless program execution to better understand, attract and engage their customers.

Using its unparalleled resources and award-winning talent in the areas of Customer Care, Fulfillment and Logistics, and Marketing Services, Harte Hanks has a proven track record of driving results for some of the world's premier brands, including GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Pfizer, Warner Bros Discovery, Volvo, Ford, FedEx, Midea, and IBM among others. Headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Harte Hanks has over 2,000 employees in offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

For more information, visit hartehanks.com

As used herein, "Harte Hanks" or "the Company" refers to Harte Hanks, Inc. and/or its applicable operating subsidiaries, as the context may require. Harte Hanks' logo and name are trademarks of Harte Hanks, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Rob Fink or Tom Baumann
646.809.4048 / 646.349.6641
FNK IR
HHS@fnkir.com

SOURCE: Harte Hanks, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
