Cato Networks Joins MITRE AI Incident Sharing Initiative to Improve AI Defenses

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the SASE leader, today announced it has joined the AI Incident Sharing Initiative launched by the MITRE Engenuity Center for Threat-Informed Defense and MITRE ATLAS. Cato is collaborating with MITRE and 15 other companies-including CrowdStrike and Microsoft-to increase community knowledge of threats and defenses for AI-enabled systems.

"At Cato Networks, we believe AI is one of the most vulnerable threat vectors and requires public-private partnerships to ensure that we're protecting this technology from attackers," said Etay Maor, chief security strategist at Cato Networks and founding member of Cato CTRL. "We look forward to collaborating with MITRE and others on the AI Incident Sharing Initiative. Cybersecurity is a team sport and this is an opportunity to work together to successfully defend AI-enabled systems."

"As a leader in threat intelligence, we believe Cato Networks brings a lot of value to the AI Incident Sharing Initiative with their AI expertise," said Jon Baker, director of research and development, Center for Threat-Informed Defense at MITRE Engenuity. "This initiative will serve as the safe space for AI assurance incident sharing at the intersection of the industry, government, and extended community."

In addition to Cato, collaborators on the AI Incident Sharing initiative include: AttackIQ, BlueRock, Booz Allen Hamilton, Citigroup, Cloud Security Alliance, CrowdStrike, FS-ISAC, Fujitsu, HCA Healthcare, HiddenLayer, Intel, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Microsoft, Standard Chartered, and Verizon Business.

Under the AI Incident Sharing initiative, a community of trusted contributors receive protected and anonymized data on real-world AI incidents that are occurring across operational AI-enabled systems.

Anyone can submit an incident via the public incident sharing site. Upon submission, their organization will be considered for membership in the trusted community of data receivers. Sharing and receiving this protected information will enable more data-driven risk intelligence and analysis at scale across the community.

The AI incident sharing website and submission form is available at https://ai-incidents.mitre.org/.

About Cato CTRL

Cato CTRL (Cyber Threats Research Lab) is the world's first CTI group to fuse threat intelligence with granular network insight made possible by Cato's global SASE platform. By bringing together dozens of former military intelligence analysts, researchers, data scientists, academics and industry-recognized security professionals, Cato CTRL utilizes network data, security stack data, hundreds of security feeds, human intelligence operations, AI (Artificial Intelligence), and ML (Machine Learning) to shed light on the latest cyber threats and threat actors.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks delivers enterprise security and networking in a single cloud platform. The SASE leader creates a seamless and elegant customer experience that effortlessly enables threat prevention, data protection, and timely incident detection and response. With Cato, organizations replace costly and rigid legacy infrastructure with an open and modular SASE architecture based on SD-WAN, a purpose-built global cloud network, and an embedded cloud-native security stack.

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com.

