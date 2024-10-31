Anzeige
Cato Networks and SB Technology, Part of SoftBank Group, Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Managed SASE in Japan

Strategic partnership accelerates Cato's channel-first go-to-market strategy in Japan

TEL AVIV, Israel and TOKYO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the SASE leader, and SB Technology Corp., part of SoftBank Group, today announced a strategic partnership to help organizations across Japan adopt SASE. SB Technology has added the Cato SASE Cloud Platform to its security services portfolio and started product handling and operational support.

According to Gartner®, managed SASE service adoption will rise significantly across enterprises over the next two years: "By 2026, at least 45% of enterprises will use managed SASE services-an increase of three times from early 2023." Cato and SB Technology have joined forces to address this need and deliver a managed SASE (MSASE) service for customers that is best-in-class.

SB Technology engineers with extensive knowledge of the Cato SASE Cloud Platform will assist customers with a fast and smooth implementation and operation of SASE. This includes configuring SASE components when deploying Cato, such as CASB, FWaaS, SD-WAN, Threat Prevention and ZTNA. SB Technology engineers will also provide system monitoring after implementation.

"We are increasingly observing that organizations in Japan are looking for a SASE platform to converge their security and network infrastructure. They want to transition away from legacy appliance vendors with multiple point solutions. However, they can't do it alone due to a lack of resources," said Alon Alter, chief business officer at Cato Networks. "That's where SB Technology steps in. They bring in their expertise to offer an MSASE service that is backed by Cato. Our strategic partnership with a leading service provider like SB Technology is a game-changer in Japan."

"Cato Networks has emerged as a strategic partner for SB Technology because of its rapid ascent as the category creator and leader of the SASE market," said Mr. Kengo Kanazawa, Vice President, CDO & CISO at SB Technology Corp. "We have chosen to deliver an MSASE service powered by Cato because their SASE platform enables us to deliver a consistent optimal security posture, reliable networking and agility needed by modern digital enterprises."

Availability

SB Technology's MSASE service, powered by the Cato SASE Cloud Platform, is generally available for customers in Japan.

Resources

  • [Photo]Alon Alter
  • [Image] Cato Networks logo

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner Research, "How to Choose Between Managed SASE Services", Bjarne Munch, Craig Lawson, April 25, 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks delivers enterprise security and networking in a single cloud platform. The SASE leader creates a seamless and elegant customer experience that effortlessly enables threat prevention, data protection, and timely incident detection and response. With Cato, organizations replace costly and rigid legacy infrastructure with an open and modular SASE architecture based on SD-WAN, a purpose-built global cloud network, and an embedded cloud-native security stack.

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com.

About SB Technology

As the core ICT service company of the SoftBank Group, SB Technology drives the provision of support for customers' DX and creation of new businesses by using solutions on cloud computing, security, data, and AI, among others, under its management policy: Information Revolution, Happiness for Everyone- Technologies Design the Future -.

In the field of security, SB Technology provides Managed Security Services, operating and monitoring customers' security systems 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, under the theme of cyber resilience. It also supports the establishment of CSIRT and introduces various security products.

For more information about SB Technology, please visit https://www.softbanktech.co.jp/en/.

Media Contacts

Cato Communications
press@catonetworks.com

SB Technology Corp. Public Relations Department
sbt-press@tech.softbank.co.jp

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cato-networks-and-sb-technology-part-of-softbank-group-announce-strategic-partnership-to-deliver-managed-sase-in-japan-302291924.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
