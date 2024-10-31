ShortDot SA: ShortDot Partners With .Qpon to Expand Domain Portfolio Through Innovative Registry Services Program

ShortDot SA, a leader in domain registry operations, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with .Qpon, the newest member of its domain family.

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / Together with .Qpon, ShortDot is not just launching another domain; they are crafting a community where businesses and deal-seekers converge in pursuit of value and innovation. This collaboration marks a significant step in ShortDot's registry services program, where it applies its domain management expertise on behalf of other domain extensions. The launch of .Qpon aims to revolutionize how businesses and consumers interact with digital coupons and deals.

"With the introduction of .Qpon, we are targeting the burgeoning market of digital coupons and deals that have seen exponential growth in the e-commerce sector," said Lars Jensen, CEO of ShortDot. ".Qpon provides a unique and direct avenue for businesses to promote their offers, and for consumers to easily find those deals online."

As part of the Registry Services Program, ShortDot will leverage its vast network of registrars and marketing acumen to launch and operate .Qpon, ensuring that the domain is supported by robust infrastructure and promotional strategies. The company's experience managing and growing popular New Top-Level Domains has enabled it to refine its approach, focusing on high-impact marketing campaigns and partnerships with key digital players.

Igniting the Market with Strategic Collaboration

With the launch of .Qpon, the strategy is clear: blend ShortDot's extensive network and marketing expertise with the niche focus of .Qpon. This approach is tailored to energize the e-commerce and coupon sectors, ensuring that the .Qpon domain becomes synonymous with savings and trust.

"Every successful venture needs a story that resonates. With .Qpon, we're telling a tale of endless possibilities and unmatched convenience," added Steve Castro, Principal at .Qpon. "Our joint efforts with ShortDot are set to unlock new opportunities for businesses to thrive online, making savings accessible with just a simple click."

The unveiling of .Qpon is just the beginning. As the digital frontier expands, ShortDot's partnership model stands as a beacon for innovation, inviting future thinkers to join in shaping the Internet's next chapter. This model exemplifies successful collaboration and opens doors for others to bring their visionary concepts to life under ShortDot's expert stewardship.

The .Qpon domain will be accessible for registration through ShortDot's extensive network of accredited registrars starting November 18th, 2024. Forward-thinking businesses are invited to anchor their promotions in a domain that epitomizes value and trust.

Please visit www.get.qpon to learn more about the .Qpon domain or contact sales@nic.icu to explore how a partnership with ShortDot can transform your digital identity.

About ShortDot

ShortDot SA is one of the leading new domain registry operators globally, managing a portfolio of innovative top-level domains that includes .icu, .cyou, .bond, .cfd, and .sbs. ShortDot's domains are known for their affordability, brandability, and appeal to a global audience, particularly targeting young, tech-savvy entrepreneurs and businesses. For more information about ShortDot, please visit www.shortdot.bond.

