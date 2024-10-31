Under the terms of the agreement, FORUS is licensing BESREMi from PharmaEssentia for PV in Canada, with potential expansion to other investigational myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN) indications.

FORUS will oversee the drug registration and commercialization of BESREMi in Canada, including securing approval of BESREMi in PV and meeting certain milestones.

Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2024) - FORUS Therapeutics Inc ("FORUS") and PharmaEssentia Corporation ("PharmaEssentia") have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for the registration and distribution of BESREMi® (ropeginterferon alfa-2b) for the treatment of polycythemia vera (PV), in Canada.

"On behalf of the FORUS Therapeutics team, I am truly excited to announce this licensing agreement with PharmaEssentia and to commence the process of commercializing BESREMi in Canada. BESREMi represents the second novel therapeutic in the FORUS hematology-oncology pipeline and is another important step in fulfilling the organization's mission and vision. We are committed to rapidly advancing BESREMi through the regulatory and reimbursement pathways to ensure that PV patients in Canada have broad access to this novel medication," said Kevin Leshuk, President and CEO of FORUS. "We are making this announcement today to support the momentum created by the September 12th, Annual MPN Awareness Day and the International Congress on Myeloproliferative Neoplasms, recently held in Brooklyn, New York. We believe that continuing to elevate awareness with the goal of meeting the unmet needs of the MPN community is critical to making a difference in the lives of patients."

"BESREMi is an important and significant development for clinicians who treat patients with PV. BESREMi as a potential future treatment option is particularly critical for Canada, where treatment options are notably limited for these patients," says Dr. Shireen Sirhan, a founding member and the current President of the Canadian MPN group, and Vice-President for research in MPNs of the Groupe Québécois de recherche en LMC-NMP. "Canadian physicians have played a significant role in the clinical development program for BESREMi and we look forward to having this important treatment available in the clinic for our patients in need."

"This is very exciting news for the PV community across Canada," says Doug Chisholm and Patricia Saluk, the former and current Chair, Board of Directors of the Canadian MPN Network Patient Advocacy group. "Polycythemia vera is a rare blood cancer and the future commercialization of BESREMi in Canada offers highly anticipated new hope for patients, families, and their support networks. We hope the Canadian regulatory and payor systems will work as quickly as possible to ensure our patient community has access to this much needed new treatment regimen."

About Polycythemia Vera (PV)

Polycythemia vera (PV) is a cancer originating from a disease-initiating stem cell in the bone marrow resulting in a chronic increase of red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets.1 PV affects roughly 44 to 57 people per 100,000 in the United States2 which means approximately 20,000 people in Canada may be living with this disease.3 PV may result in cardiovascular complications such as thrombosis and embolism, and often transforms to secondary myelofibrosis or leukemia. While the molecular mechanism underlying PV is still subject of intense research, current results point to a set of acquired mutations, the most important being a mutant form of JAK2.1

About PharmaEssentia

PharmaEssentia (TWSE: 6446), headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a global and rapidly growing biopharmaceutical innovator. Leveraging deep expertise and proven scientific principles, PharmaEssentia aims to deliver effective new biologics for challenging diseases in the areas of hematology, oncology, and immunology with one approved product and a diversifying pipeline. Founded in 2003 by a team of Taiwanese-American executives and renowned scientists from U.S. biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today PharmaEssentia is expanding its global presence with operations in the U.S., Japan, China, and Korea, along with a world-class biologics production facility in Taichung, Taiwan.

For more information about PharmaEssentia USA, visit the website, LinkedIn or Twitter.

About FORUS Therapeutics

FORUS Therapeutics is a Canadian biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing differentiated, novel medicines for hematologic malignancies and other forms of cancer. Our mission is to bring solutions to cancer patients, caregivers, physicians, and our partners by accelerating unique and important treatments that meaningfully enhance life.

For more information about FORUS Therapeutics Inc., visit the website or LinkedIn.

About BESREMi® (ropeginterferon alfa-2b)

BESREMi is an innovative monopegylated, long-acting interferon. With its unique pegylation technology, BESREMi has a long duration of activity in the body and is aimed to be administered once every two weeks (or every four weeks with hematological stability for at least one year), allowing flexible dosing that helps meet the individual needs of patients.

BESREMi has not been reviewed for market authorization from Health Canada. BESREMi has orphan drug designation for the treatment of PV in adults in the United States. BESREMi has been approved in more than 40 countries, with approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2019, by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2021, and by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) in Japan in 2023. It was invented by PharmaEssentia and is manufactured in the company's Taichung plant, which was cGMP certified by TFDA in 2017 and by EMA in January 2018. PharmaEssentia retains full global intellectual property rights for the product in all indications.

BESREMi was approved in the U.S. with a boxed warning for risk of serious disorders including aggravation of neuropsychiatric, autoimmune, ischemic and infectious disorders.

References

1 Cerquozzi S, Tefferi A. Blast transformation and fibrotic progression in polycythemia vera and essential thrombocythemia: a literature review of incidence and risk factors. Blood Cancer J. 2015;5, e366; DOI:10.1038/bcj.2015.95

2 Mehta J, Wang H, Iqbal SU, et al. Epidemiology of myeloproliferative neoplasms in the United States. Leuk Lymphoma 2014; 55:595-600; DOI: 10.3109/10428194.2013.813500

3Statistics Canada. Population of Canada (Real Time Model). https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/pub/71-607-x/71-607-x2018005-eng.htm.

©2024 FORUS Therapeutics Inc. All rights reserved.

PharmaEssentia and BESREMi are trademarks or registered trademarks of PharmaEssentia Corporation and are used by FORUS under license.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228350

SOURCE: FORUS Therapeutics Inc.