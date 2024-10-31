Saguenay, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2024) - First Phosphate Corp (CSE: PHOS) (OTC: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) ("First Phosphate" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed its Initial Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") Technical Report for the Bégin-Lamarche Project, located 50 km northwest of the City of Saguenay, Quebec, Canada.

The Technical Report titled "Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of The Bégin-Lamarche Phosphate Property, Saguenay - Lac Saint-Jean Region, Northern Quebec" dated November 1, 2024, with an effective date of September 9, 2024, was prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. and is in accordance with the National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and supports the disclosures made by the Company in its news release dated September 18, 2024. A full copy of the Report is available on the First Phosphate website at www.firstphosphate.com/projects/begin-lamarche and can be found at SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile.

MRE Highlights include:

3D deposit model: https://www.firstphosphate.com/BeginLamarche3D

Inferred pit-constrained Mineral Resource: 214.0 Mt @ 6.01% P2O5 (phosphate)

Indicated pit-constrained Mineral Resource: 41.5 Mt @ 6.49% P2O5

Including Mountain Zone: Indicated Mineral Resource of 9.3 Mt @ 8.19% P2O5

Inferred Mineral Resource of 6.8 Mt @ 8.57% P2O5

The Deposit is open at depth

The deposit contains very low levels of potentially deleterious elements

Metallurgical Testwork indicates an anticipated apatite concentrate grade of 40% P2O5 at a 91% recovery

The deposit presents the potential for recovering two additional primary mineral products: a magnetite concentrate (iron) and an ilmenite concentrate (titanium)

Apatite (Phosphorus), titanium and high purity iron are all listed on the Quebec and Canadian critical minerals lists

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person independent of the issuer, responsible for estimating the Mineral Resources of the Begin-Lamarche Property, within the meaning of NI 43-101, is Mr. Antoine Yassa, P.Geo., of the firm P&E Mining Consultants Inc. Mr. Yassa has read this press release and confirms that the scientific and technical information in this press release for accuracy and compliance with NI 43-101.

The scientific and technical disclosure for First Phosphate included in this News Release have been reviewed and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo. Mr. Laverdière is Chief Geologist of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About First Phosphate Corp

First Phosphate is a mineral development company fully dedicated to extracting and purifying phosphate for the production of cathode active material for the lithium iron phosphate ("LFP") battery industry. First Phosphate is committed to producing at high purity level, in responsible manner and with low anticipated carbon footprint. First Phosphate plans to vertically integrate from mine source directly into the supply chains of major North American LFP battery producers that require battery grade LFP cathode active material emanating from a consistent and secure supply source. First Phosphate holds over 1,500 sq. km of royalty-free district-scale land claims in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Region of Quebec, Canada that it is actively developing. First Phosphate properties consist of rare anorthosite igneous phosphate rock that generally yields high purity phosphate material devoid of high concentrations of harmful elements.

-30-

