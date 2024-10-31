OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) ("Green Plains" or the "company") today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024. Net income attributable to the company was $48.2 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to the company of $22.3 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. Revenues were $658.7 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared with $892.8 million for the same period last year. EBITDA was $83.3 million compared with $52.0 million for the same period in the prior year.

" Our financial performance was strong this quarter, as our entire platform performed well, which is a testament to our ongoing focus on operational excellence," said Todd Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer. " We continue to achieve higher ethanol production rates achieving a platform utilization rate of 97%, and we produced record levels of Ultra-High Protein and renewable corn oil. Our focus on operating more efficiently and consistently, paired with our proprietary technology deployments helped drive the improved cash flow generation we experienced in the third quarter."

" We are increasingly confident about our 'Advantage Nebraska' strategy, and with the recent Class VI well approval in Wyoming we remain on track for second half of 2025 operation as we expect that construction of the compression facilities will commence in the coming weeks," said Becker. " While we believe that our current share price does not reflect the value of our decarbonization opportunity at our well-positioned Nebraska assets, we are relentlessly focused on delivering on this strategy. Our 287 million gallons of capacity is on track to be decarbonized next year, well ahead of the vast majority of the industry, and we are evaluating potential expansions to leverage this opportunity."

" We continue to increase and diversify our customer base for our high protein ingredients, both domestically and internationally," said Becker. " Our focus is on growing market share in the higher value pet and international aquaculture markets, where we believe our products have a performance edge and command a premium. We delivered a production record of Ultra-high Protein in the quarter as yields continue to improve and we streamline the operations of our MSC facilities."

" As we announced earlier this week, our first commercial-scale Clean Sugar Technology deployment in Shenandoah is operational with samples going to customers for evaluation," added Becker. " Interest from prospective customers remains high as we can produce dextrose and glucose syrups with up to a 40% reduction in carbon intensity. We will continue to optimize the facility to produce greater quantities over the coming quarters and plan to apply our learnings from this construction and commissioning as we evaluate our next potential CST location."

" Our financial position and liquidity are even stronger after the third quarter as we generated solid free cash from operations. Completing the sale of our unit train terminal in Birmingham, Alabama, enabled us to pay off higher-priced debt that remained from Green Plains Partners," concluded Becker.

Highlights and Recent Developments

Nebraska pipeline partner received their first Class VI Carbon Capture and Sequestration well permit in Wyoming

On September 30, 2024, Birmingham BioEnergy Partners, LLC completed the sale of its unit train terminal in Birmingham, Ala. to Lincoln Birmingham, LLC. The proceeds of the sale were used to repay the outstanding balance of the Green Plains Partners term loan due July 20, 2026

Clean Sugar Technology deployment in Shenandoah, Iowa is operational with samples sent to customers for evaluation

Results of Operations

Green Plains' ethanol production segment sold 220.3 million gallons of ethanol during the third quarter of 2024, compared with 223.5 million gallons for the same period in 2023. The consolidated ethanol crush margin was $58.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $52.9 million for the same period in 2023. The consolidated ethanol crush margin is the ethanol production segment's operating income before depreciation and amortization, which includes renewable corn oil and Ultra-High Protein, plus marketing and agribusiness fees, nonrecurring decommissioning costs, and nonethanol operating activities.

Consolidated revenues decreased $234.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared with the same period in 2023, primarily due to lower weighted average selling prices on ethanol, distillers grains and renewable corn oil, as well as lower volumes sold on ethanol and distillers grains within our ethanol production segment. Revenues were also lower within our agribusiness and energy services segment primarily due to lower weighted average ethanol trading prices.

Net income attributable to Green Plains increased $25.9 million and EBITDA increased $31.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared with the same period last year, primarily due to a gain on the sale of our Birmingham terminal and higher margins in our ethanol production segment. Interest expense increased $0.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared with the same period in 2023 primarily due to higher loan fees in connection with the repayment of the Green Plains Partners term loan. Income tax benefit, including income tax benefit from equity method investees, was $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared with income tax benefit of $7.8 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to a decrease in the valuation allowance recorded against certain deferred tax assets for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Segment Information

The company reports the financial and operating performance for the following two operating segments: (1) ethanol production, which includes the production, storage and transportation of ethanol, distillers grains, Ultra-High Protein and renewable corn oil and (2) agribusiness and energy services, which includes grain handling and storage, commodity marketing and merchant trading for company-produced and third-party ethanol, distillers grains, Ultra-High Protein, renewable corn oil, natural gas and other commodities.

As a result of the Merger, the partnership's operations are included in the ethanol production operating segment. The following changes were made to the company's operating segments:

The revenue and operating results from fuel storage and transportation services previously disclosed within the partnership segment are now included within the ethanol production segment.

Intersegment activities between the partnership and Green Plains Trade associated with ethanol storage and transportation services previously treated like third-party transactions and eliminated on a consolidated level are now eliminated within the ethanol production segment.

Intersegment activities between the partnership and Green Plains Trade associated with terminal services transacted with the agribusiness and energy services segment will continue to be eliminated on a consolidated level.

GREEN PLAINS INC. SEGMENT OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 % Var. 2024 2023 % Var. Revenues Ethanol production $ 564,639 $ 775,529 (27.2)% $ 1,595,741 $ 2,202,182 (27.5)% Agribusiness and energy services 101,860 125,081 (18.6)% 301,805 403,290 (25.2)% Intersegment eliminations (7,764 ) (7,840 ) (1.0)% (22,772 ) (22,121 ) 2.9% $ 658,735 $ 892,770 (26.2)% $ 1,874,774 $ 2,583,351 (27.4)% Gross margin Ethanol production (1) (3) $ 66,313 $ 58,973 12.4% $ 94,060 $ 59,615 57.8% Agribusiness and energy services 11,796 15,789 (25.3)% 30,239 31,309 (3.4)% $ 78,109 $ 74,762 4.5% $ 124,299 $ 90,924 36.7% Depreciation and amortization Ethanol production $ 21,444 $ 22,596 (5.1)% $ 62,522 $ 69,603 (10.2)% Agribusiness and energy services 505 534 (5.4)% 1,507 1,883 (20.0)% Corporate activities (2) 4,121 769 * 5,112 2,425 110.8% $ 26,070 $ 23,899 9.1% $ 69,141 $ 73,911 (6.5)% Operating income (loss) Ethanol production (3) $ 35,240 $ 23,931 47.3% $ (626 ) $ (43,158 ) (98.5)% Agribusiness and energy services 7,830 11,313 (30.8)% 16,000 17,612 (9.2)% Corporate activities (4) 12,982 (14,070 ) (192.3)% (21,922 ) (52,300 ) (58.1)% $ 56,052 $ 21,174 164.7% $ (6,548 ) $ (77,846 ) (91.6)% Adjusted EBITDA Ethanol production (1) $ 56,144 $ 50,983 10.1% $ 60,475 $ 32,038 88.8% Agribusiness and energy services 8,754 12,160 (28.0)% 18,855 20,258 (6.9)% Corporate activities 18,420 (11,165 ) * (12,765 ) (42,986 ) (70.3)% EBITDA 83,318 51,978 60.3% 66,565 9,310 * Other income (5) - (3,440 ) * - (3,440 ) * Gain on sale of assets (30,723 ) (5,651 ) * (30,723 ) (5,651 ) * Proportional share of EBITDA adjustments to equity method investees 723 45 * 1,039 135 * $ 53,318 $ 42,932 24.2% $ 36,881 $ 354 * (1) Costs historically reported as operations and maintenance expenses in the consolidated statements of operations are now being reported within cost of goods sold, resulting in increased cost of goods sold and decreased gross margin within the ethanol production segment. (2) Depreciation and amortization for corporate activities includes an impairment of a research and development technology intangible asset of $3.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. (3) Ethanol production includes an inventory lower of average cost or net realizable value adjustment of $10.1 million and $1.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (4) Corporate activities includes a $30.7 million and $5.7 million pretax gain on sale of assets for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (5) Other income includes grants received from the USDA related to the Biofuel Producer Program of $3.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. * Percentage variances not considered meaningful

GREEN PLAINS INC. SELECTED OPERATING DATA (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 % Var. 2024 2023 % Var. Ethanol production Ethanol (gallons) 220,299 223,469 (1.4 )% 636,686 625,102 1.9 % Distillers grains (equivalent dried tons) 489 514 (4.9 ) 1,421 1,454 (2.3 ) Ultra-High Protein (tons) 69 61 13.1 194 157 23.6 Renewable corn oil (pounds) 77,074 74,227 3.8 217,425 206,927 5.1 Corn consumed (bushels) 75,140 76,544 (1.8 )% 218,233 215,115 1.4 % Agribusiness and energy services (1) Ethanol (gallons) 262,111 291,865 (10.2 )% 780,844 831,267 (6.1 )% (1) Includes gallons from the ethanol production segment.

GREEN PLAINS INC. CONSOLIDATED CRUSH MARGIN (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Ethanol production operating income (1) $ 35,240 $ 23,931 Depreciation and amortization 21,444 22,596 Adjusted ethanol production operating income 56,684 46,527 Intercompany fees and nonethanol operating activities, net (2) 1,607 6,420 Consolidated ethanol crush margin $ 58,291 $ 52,947 (1) Ethanol production includes an inventory lower of average cost or net realizable value adjustment of $10.1 million and $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) Includes certain nonrecurring decommissioning costs and nonethanol operating activities of ($3.8) million and $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2024, Green Plains had $252.0 million in total cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, and $228.5 million available under a committed revolving credit facility, which is subject to restrictions and other lending conditions. Total debt outstanding at September 30, 2024 was $556.2 million, including $123.1 million outstanding debt under working capital revolvers and other short-term borrowing arrangements.

Conference Call Information

On October 31, 2024, Green Plains Inc. will host a conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern time (8 a.m. Central time) to discuss third quarter 2024 operating results. Domestic and international participants can access the conference call by dialing 888.210.4215 and 646.960.0269, respectively, and referencing conference ID 5027523. Participants are advised to call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Alternatively, the conference call and presentation will be accessible on Green Plains' website https://investor.gpreinc.com/events-and-presentations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, segment EBITDA and consolidated ethanol crush margins to measure the company's financial performance and to internally manage its businesses. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization excluding the change in right-of-use assets and debt issuance costs. Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments related to other income associated with the USDA COVID-19 relief grant, gain on asset dispositions, and our proportional share of EBITDA adjustments of our equity method investees. Management believes these measures provide useful information to investors for comparison with peer and other companies. These measures should not be considered alternatives to net income or segment operating income, which are determined in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP calculations may vary from company to company. Accordingly, the company's computation of adjusted EBITDA, segment EBITDA and consolidated ethanol crush margins may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of another company.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels and renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Sequence and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this communication), including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, may be considered forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this communication include statements relying on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside the control of the company, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to the expected future growth, dividends and distributions; and plans and objectives of management for future operations. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "may," "should," "will," "anticipate," "could," "estimate," "plan," "predict," "project" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions). While the company believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business. Among the factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are: the failure to realize the anticipated results from the new products being developed; the failure to realize the anticipated costs savings or other benefits of the merger; local, regional and national economic conditions and the impact they may have on the company and its customers; disruption caused by health epidemics, such as the COVID-19 outbreak; conditions in the ethanol and biofuels industry, including a sustained decrease in the level of supply or demand for ethanol and biofuels or a sustained decrease in the price of ethanol or biofuels; competition in the ethanol industry and other industries in which we operate; commodity market risks, including those that may result from weather conditions; the financial condition of the company's customers; any non-performance by customers of their contractual obligations; changes in safety, health, environmental and other governmental policy and regulation, including changes to tax laws; risks related to acquisition and disposition activities and achieving anticipated results; risks associated with merchant trading; risks related to our equity method investees; the results of any reviews, investigations or other proceedings by government authorities; and the performance of the company.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made and the company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities and other applicable laws. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While the company's management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the company's control. These risks, contingencies and uncertainties relate to, among other matters, the risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and any subsequent reports filed by the company with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

GREEN PLAINS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 227,460 $ 349,574 Restricted cash 24,500 29,188 Accounts receivable, net 74,738 94,446 Income taxes receivable 737 822 Inventories 193,596 215,810 Other current assets 40,336 42,890 Total current assets 561,367 732,730 Property and equipment, net 1,025,448 1,021,928 Operating lease right-of-use assets 71,066 73,993 Other assets 102,073 110,671 Total assets $ 1,759,954 $ 1,939,322 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 108,227 $ 186,643 Accrued and other liabilities 50,081 57,029 Derivative financial instruments 9,169 10,577 Operating lease current liabilities 23,654 22,908 Short-term notes payable and other borrowings 123,116 105,973 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,875 1,832 Total current liabilities 316,122 384,962 Long-term debt 431,189 491,918 Operating lease long-term liabilities 49,194 53,879 Other liabilities 24,488 18,507 Total liabilities 820,993 949,266 Stockholders' equity Total Green Plains stockholders' equity 925,512 843,733 Noncontrolling interests 13,449 146,323 Total stockholders' equity 938,961 990,056 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,759,954 $ 1,939,322

GREEN PLAINS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 658,735 $ 892,770 $ 1,874,774 $ 2,583,351 Costs and expenses Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization expenses reflected below) 580,626 818,008 1,750,475 2,492,427 Selling, general and administrative expenses 26,710 35,340 92,429 100,510 Gain on sale of assets (30,723 ) (5,651 ) (30,723 ) (5,651 ) Depreciation and amortization expenses 26,070 23,899 69,141 73,911 Total costs and expenses 602,683 871,596 1,881,322 2,661,197 Operating income (loss) 56,052 21,174 (6,548 ) (77,846 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 1,737 2,467 5,737 8,403 Interest expense (10,089 ) (9,550 ) (25,369 ) (29,029 ) Other, net 478 4,282 1,272 4,310 Total other income (expense) (7,874 ) (2,801 ) (18,360 ) (16,316 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and income (loss) from equity method investees 48,178 18,373 (24,908 ) (94,162 ) Income tax benefit 825 7,763 769 5,353 Income (loss) from equity method investees, net of income taxes (366 ) 156 (2,384 ) 532 Net income (loss) 48,637 26,292 (26,523 ) (88,277 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 437 3,981 1,039 12,340 Net income (loss) attributable to Green Plains $ 48,200 $ 22,311 $ (27,562 ) $ (100,617 ) Earnings per share Net income (loss) attributable to Green Plains - basic $ 0.75 $ 0.38 $ (0.43 ) $ (1.71 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Green Plains - diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.35 $ (0.43 ) $ (1.71 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 63,946 58,910 63,741 58,780 Diluted 71,660 67,402 63,741 58,780

GREEN PLAINS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (26,523 ) $ (88,277 ) Noncash operating adjustments Depreciation and amortization 69,141 73,911 Gain on sale of assets (30,723 ) (5,651 ) Inventory lower of cost or net realizable value adjustment 10,086 1,663 Other 14,349 6,628 Net change in working capital (39,326 ) (43,660 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,996 ) (55,386 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment, net (67,825 ) (77,876 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets 48,879 25,106 Investment in equity method investees (15,672 ) (16,299 ) Net cash used in investing activities (34,618 ) (69,069 ) Cash flows from financing activities Net payments - long term debt (61,230 ) (4,325 ) Net proceeds - short-term borrowings 16,397 21,105 Payments on extinguishment of non-controlling interest (29,196 ) - Payments of transaction costs (5,951 ) - Other (9,208 ) (26,441 ) Net cash used in financing activities (89,188 ) (9,661 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (126,802 ) (134,116 ) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 378,762 500,276 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 251,960 $ 366,160 Reconciliation of total cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 227,460 $ 326,701 Restricted cash 24,500 39,459 Total cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 251,960 $ 366,160

GREEN PLAINS INC. RECONCILIATIONS TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 48,637 $ 26,292 $ (26,523 ) $ (88,277 ) Interest expense 10,089 9,550 25,369 29,029 Income tax benefit, net of equity method income taxes (1,478 ) (7,763 ) (1,422 ) (5,353 ) Depreciation and amortization (1) 26,070 23,899 69,141 73,911 EBITDA 83,318 51,978 66,565 9,310 Other income (2) - (3,440 ) - (3,440 ) Gain on sale of assets (30,723 ) (5,651 ) (30,723 ) (5,651 ) Proportional share of EBITDA adjustments to equity method investees 723 45 1,039 135 Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,318 $ 42,932 $ 36,881 $ 354 (1) Excludes amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets and amortization of debt issuance costs. (2) Other income includes a grant received from the USDA related to the Biofuel Producer Program of $3.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Contacts

Green Plains Inc.

Contacts Investors: Phil Boggs | Executive Vice President, Investor Relations & Finance | 402.884.8700 | phil.boggs@gpreinc.com

Media: Devin Mogler | Senior Vice President, Corporate & Investor Relations | 402.884.8700 | devin.mogler@gpreinc.com