NEW YORK, NY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gannett Co., Inc. ("Gannett", "we", "us", "our", or the "Company") (NYSE: GCI) today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

" We continued to make solid progress on our key priorities in the third quarter while delivering another quarter of year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA growth. Three out of four digital revenue categories experienced further trend improvement year-over-year, and as a result, total digital revenues surpassed 45% of total revenues, representing an all-time high. These results reinforce our belief that we have created a sustainable pathway for ongoing growth moving forward. We also significantly increased our free cash flow by 168% year-over-year. Additionally, within the quarter, we repaid approximately $29 million of debt, which combined with our Adjusted EBITDA growth, reduced our first lien net leverage to 1.76x. It is also important to note that some of our strategic decisions impacted total reported revenue in the third quarter, such as the intentional closure or divestiture of certain businesses in our portfolio. These actions were in-line with our long-term strategy and did not materially impact Adjusted EBITDA," said Michael Reed, Gannett Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

" In the third quarter, our audience surpassed 200 million average monthly unique visitors for the first time in our history, reflecting growth of over 7% compared to the prior year period. Furthermore, in the third quarter, we announced an additional partnership with BetMGM, which is expected to enhance the monetization of our content platform."

" On October 15, 2024, we completed our debt refinancing transactions which extended our maturities, reduced potential share dilution by approximately 46%, and simplified our capital structure. This refinancing is an important milestone in our long-term strategic plan. With our continued strong performance, we are pleased to reiterate nearly all of our 2024 full year outlook, with the exception of slight adjustments to total digital revenues and free cash flow, which was impacted by our refinancing efforts. Beyond 2024, we continue to believe we are well-positioned to drive sustainable growth across all of our key financial metrics, and as a result, we reiterated our 2025-2026 business outlook."

" We continue to execute on our strategy and have made great progress on our key priorities in the third quarter. We expect to see further improvement to trends in the fourth quarter as well. Importantly, we believe we are well-positioned to realize 2025 full year total revenue growth, as well as continued growth in Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. With the completion of our debt refinancing transactions, combined with anticipated revenue and cash flow growth in 2025 and 2026, we believe we are well-positioned to create significant value for our shareholders."

Third Quarter 2024 Digital Highlights (Year-Over-Year):

Total digital revenues of $277.4 million increased 5.2%, or 5.8% on a same store basis (1)

Digital-only subscription revenues of $50.1 million grew 25.0%

Digital-only average revenue per user (2) of $8.16 increased 19.6%

of $8.16 increased 19.6% Total digital-only paid subscriptions (2) of 2.06 million increased 4.7%

of 2.06 million increased 4.7% Record 203 million (3) average monthly unique visitors, an increase of 7.4%

average monthly unique visitors, an increase of 7.4% Digital advertising revenues of $84.7 million grew 4.9%

Digital Marketing Solutions ("DMS") segment core platform revenues (2) of $119.2 million decreased 1.4% driven primarily by the third quarter home improvement sector performance

of $119.2 million decreased 1.4% driven primarily by the third quarter home improvement sector performance DMS core platform average revenue per user(2) of $2,777 increased 5.3%

______________ (1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett, Free cash flow, Same store revenues, and Free cash flow CAGR are non-GAAP measures. See "Use of Non-GAAP Information" below for information about these non-GAAP measures. (2) See "Key Performance Indicators" ("KPIs") below for information about our use of KPIs. (3) 203 million average monthly unique visitors in the third quarter of 2024 with approximately 147 million average monthly unique visitors coming from our USA TODAY NETWORK (based on September 2024 Comscore Media Metrix®) and approximately 56 million average monthly unique visitors resulting from our U.K. digital properties (based on Adobe Analytics).

Additional Third Quarter 2024 Highlights (Year-Over-Year):

Total revenues of $612.4 million decreased 6.2% Total revenues were impacted by the decision to sell or shut down certain properties

Same store revenues (1) decreased 5.3%, reflecting an improvement of 310 basis points

decreased 5.3%, reflecting an improvement of 310 basis points Net loss attributable to Gannett of $19.7 million, a loss margin of 3.2%

Adjusted Net loss attributable to Gannett (1) of $6.1 million improved by $16.6 million

of $6.1 million improved by $16.6 million Adjusted EBITDA (1) totaled $62.9 million, an increase of 5.6%

totaled $62.9 million, an increase of 5.6% Adjusted EBITDA (1) margin of 10.3% improved by 120 basis points

margin of 10.3% improved by 120 basis points Cash provided by operating activities of $33.7 million, an increase of $13.1 million

Free cash flow(1) of $19.8 million, an increase of 168%

Third Quarter 2024 Capital Structure Highlights:

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $101.8 million

Total principal debt outstanding at September 30, 2024 was $1,061.4 million, including $576.1 million in first lien debt

First lien net leverage (4) was 1.76x, a decrease of 10.2% compared to the prior year period

was 1.76x, a decrease of 10.2% compared to the prior year period The Company repaid approximately $28.5 million of debt

Full Year 2024 and 2025-2026 Business Outlook(5)

Full Year 2024 Business Outlook (5) Total digital revenues are expected to grow approximately 6%-7% on a same store basis (1) Total revenues are expected to be down in the low to mid-single digits on a reported and same store basis (1) Net income attributable to Gannett is expected to improve, after excluding an impairment charge of approximately $46.0 million related to the exit of our McLean, Virginia office during the first quarter of 2024 Adjusted EBITDA (1) is expected to grow versus the prior year Cash provided by operating activities is expected to grow versus the prior year Free cash flow (1) is expected to grow in excess (6) of the expected growth in Adjusted EBITDA (1) after excluding the estimated $7 million impact of the debt refinancing



2025-2026 Business Outlook (5) Total digital revenues are expected to accelerate with growth exceeding 10% year-over-year and are expected to make up 50% of total revenues in 2025 and exceed 55% of total revenues in 2026 Total revenues are expected to grow in the low single digits on a reported basis and same store basis (1) Net income attributable to Gannett is expected to improve to positive Adjusted EBITDA (1) is expected to exhibit ongoing growth Cash provided by operating activities is expected to grow with an estimated CAGR (7) of 30% Free cash flow (1) is expected to grow at an accelerated rate with an estimated CAGR (1)(7) of 40%



Financial Highlights

In thousands Third Quarter 2024 Revenues $ 612,439 Net loss attributable to Gannett (19,653 ) Adjusted EBITDA(8) (non-GAAP basis) 62,880 Adjusted net loss attributable to Gannett(8) (non-GAAP basis) (6,054 ) Cash provided by operating activities 33,745 Free cash flow(8) (non-GAAP basis) 19,762

_____________ (4) As of September 30, 2024, the First Lien Net Leverage ratio was calculated by subtracting cash on the balance sheet from the sum of both our five-year senior secured term loan facility (the "Senior Secured Term Loan") and 6% first lien notes due November 1, 2026 (the "2026 Senior Notes") and dividing that by Q3 2024 LTM Adjusted EBITDA. Our 6% Senior Secured Convertible Notes due 2027 are second lien as of the completion of the Senior Secured Term Loan refinancing in October 2021. (5) Projections are based on Company estimates as of October 31, 2024 and are provided solely for illustrative purposes. Actual results may vary. The Company undertakes no obligation to update this information. Additionally, the Company's estimates do not factor in the impact of any future acquisitions or dispositions. The Company's future financial results could differ materially from the Company's current estimates. (6) Capital expenditures are expected to increase as a result of investments in technology and products. (7) Cash provided by operating activities CAGR and Free cash flow CAGR are based on 2023 to 2026 estimated growth rates. (8) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Information" below for the Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net loss attributable to Gannett, and Free cash flow, as well as the reconciliation of such measures to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Earnings Conference Call

GANNETT CO., INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Table No. 1 In thousands, except share data September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 101,801 $ 100,180 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $15,170 and $16,338 as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 244,011 266,096 Inventories 22,423 26,794 Prepaid expenses 43,166 36,210 Other current assets 21,319 14,957 Total current assets 432,720 444,237 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $344,789 and $336,408 as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 247,733 239,087 Operating lease assets 151,604 221,733 Goodwill 531,112 533,876 Intangible assets, net 453,052 524,350 Deferred tax assets 49,722 37,125 Pension and other assets 197,437 180,839 Total assets $ 2,063,380 $ 2,181,247 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 334,356 $ 293,444 Deferred revenue 108,306 120,502 Current portion of long-term debt 60,452 63,752 Operating lease liabilities 40,447 45,763 Other current liabilities 7,604 10,052 Total current liabilities 551,165 533,513 Long-term debt 504,369 564,836 Convertible debt 427,238 416,036 Deferred tax liabilities - 2,028 Pension and other postretirement benefit obligations 39,123 42,661 Long-term operating lease liabilities 176,152 203,871 Other long-term liabilities 125,386 100,989 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,272,268 1,330,421 Total liabilities 1,823,433 1,863,934 Commitments and contingent liabilities Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 300,000 shares authorized, none of which were issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 158,821,732 shares issued and 147,430,592 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024; 158,554,705 shares issued and 148,939,463 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023 1,588 1,586 Treasury stock, at cost, 11,391,140 shares and 9,615,242 shares at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (20,539 ) (17,393 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,435,879 1,426,325 Accumulated deficit (1,117,865 ) (1,027,192 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (58,612 ) (65,541 ) Total Gannett stockholders' equity 240,451 317,785 Noncontrolling interests (504 ) (472 ) Total equity 239,947 317,313 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,063,380 $ 2,181,247

GANNETT CO., INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Table No. 2 Three months ended September 30, In thousands, except per share amounts 2024 2023 Digital $ 277,386 $ 263,644 Print and commercial 335,053 389,227 Total revenues 612,439 652,871 Operating costs 375,912 416,103 Selling, general and administrative expenses 183,857 184,914 Depreciation and amortization 40,398 40,644 Integration and reorganization costs (reversal) 17,307 (955 ) Asset impairments 87 188 Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets, net 784 (23,334 ) Other operating expenses 117 370 Total operating expenses 618,462 617,930 Operating (loss) income (6,023 ) 34,941 Interest expense 25,959 27,918 Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt 176 (2,717 ) Non-operating pension income (3,193 ) (2,929 ) Equity loss (income) in unconsolidated investees, net 97 (510 ) Other non-operating income, net (2,979 ) (397 ) Non-operating expenses 20,060 21,365 (Loss) income before income taxes (26,083 ) 13,576 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (6,429 ) 16,144 Net loss (19,654 ) (2,568 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1 ) (2 ) Net loss attributable to Gannett $ (19,653 ) $ (2,566 ) Loss per share attributable to Gannett - basic $ (0.14 ) $ (0.02 ) Loss per share attributable to Gannett - diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.02 )

GANNETT CO., INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Table No. 3 Nine months ended September 30, In thousands 2024 2023 Operating activities Net loss $ (90,705 ) $ (4,998 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to operating cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 116,954 124,126 Share-based compensation expense 9,243 12,727 Non-cash interest expense 15,905 15,942 Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets, net 1,572 (40,869 ) Gain on early extinguishment of debt (354 ) (3,213 ) Asset impairments 46,076 1,370 Pension and other postretirement benefit obligations (20,047 ) (10,765 ) Equity income in unconsolidated investees, net (277 ) (1,341 ) Change in other assets and liabilities, net 12,954 (19,562 ) Cash provided by operating activities 91,321 73,417 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (36,708 ) (29,707 ) Proceeds from sale of real estate and other assets 19,257 83,799 Change in other investing activities 386 (24 ) Cash (used for) provided by investing activities (17,065 ) 54,068 Financing activities Repayments of long-term debt (68,116 ) (111,894 ) Treasury stock (3,141 ) (2,642 ) Changes in other financing activities (1,251 ) 1,593 Cash used for financing activities (72,508 ) (112,943 ) Effect of currency exchange rate change on cash (681 ) 688 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,067 15,230 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 110,612 104,804 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 111,679 $ 120,034

GANNETT CO., INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) Table No. 4 Three months ended September 30, In thousands 2024 2023 Revenues: Domestic Gannett Media $ 468,511 $ 508,505 Newsquest 59,548 59,035 Digital Marketing Solutions 119,929 121,919 Corporate and other 1,431 1,532 Intersegment eliminations (36,980 ) (38,120 ) Total $ 612,439 $ 652,871

USE OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

The Company uses non-GAAP financial performance and liquidity measures to supplement the financial information presented on a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP") basis. These non-GAAP financial performance and liquidity measures, which may not be comparable to, and may be defined differently than, similarly titled measures used or reported by other companies, should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the related U.S. GAAP measures and should be read together with financial information presented on a U.S. GAAP basis.

We define our non-GAAP financial performance and liquidity measures as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial performance measure we believe offers a useful view of the overall and segment operations of our business. We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett before (1) Income tax expense (benefit), (2) Interest expense, (3) Gains or losses on the early extinguishment of debt, (4) Non-operating pension income, (5) Loss on convertible notes derivative, (6) Depreciation and amortization, (7) Integration and reorganization costs, (8) Third-party debt expenses and acquisition costs, (9) Asset impairments, (10) Goodwill and intangible impairments, (11) Gains or losses on the sale or disposal of assets, (12) Share-based compensation, (13) Other non-operating (income) expense, net, and (14) Non-recurring items. The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial performance measure is Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP financial performance measure we believe offers a useful view of the overall and segment operations of our business. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total Revenues.

Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett is a non-GAAP financial performance measure we believe offers a useful view of the overall operations of our business and is useful to analysts and investors in evaluating the results of operations and operational trends. We define Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett as Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett before (1) Gains or losses on the early extinguishment of debt, (2) Loss on convertible notes derivative, (3) Integration and reorganization costs, (4) Third-party debt expenses and acquisition costs, (5) Asset impairments, (6) Goodwill and intangibles impairments, (7) Gains or losses on the sale or disposal of assets, (8) Other items, including (Gain) loss on sale of investments, and (9) the tax impact of the above items.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP liquidity measure that adjusts our reported U.S. GAAP results for items we believe are critical to the ongoing success of our business. We define Free cash flow as Cash provided by (used for) operating activities as reported on the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows less capital expenditures, which results in a figure representing Free cash flow available for use in operations, additional investments, debt obligations, and returns to stockholders. The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial liquidity measure is Cash provided by (used for) operating activities.

Same store revenues is a non-GAAP financial performance measure based on our U.S. GAAP revenues for the current period, excluding (1) acquired revenues, (2) currency impact, and (3) exited operations.

Management's Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett, Free cash flow and Same store revenues are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income (loss), margin, income (loss) from operations, cash flow provided by (used for) operating activities, revenues, or any other measure of performance or liquidity derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial performance and liquidity measures, as we have defined them, are helpful in identifying trends in our day-to-day performance because the items excluded have little or no significance on our day-to-day operations. These measures provide an assessment of core expenses and afford management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals as well as achieve optimal financial performance.

We use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett, Free cash flow and Same store revenues as measures of our day-to-day operating performance, which is evidenced by the publishing and delivery of news and other media and excludes certain expenses that may not be indicative of our day-to-day business operating results.

Limitations of Non-GAAP Measures

Each of our non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools. They should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures of earnings or cash flows. Material limitations in making the adjustments to our earnings to calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett using these non-GAAP financial measures as compared to U.S. GAAP net income (loss) include: the exclusion of the cash portion of interest / financing expense, income tax (benefit) provision, and charges related to asset impairments, which are items that may significantly affect our financial results.

Management believes these items are important in evaluating our performance, results of operations, and financial position. We use non-GAAP financial performance and liquidity measures to supplement our U.S. GAAP results in order to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett, Free cash flow and Same store revenues are not alternatives to net income (loss), margin, income (loss) from operations, cash flow provided by (used for) operating activities, revenues, or any other measure of performance or liquidity derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. As such, they should not be considered or relied upon as substitutes or alternatives for any such U.S. GAAP financial measures. We strongly urge you to review the reconciliations of Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett to Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett, Cash provided by (used for) operations to Free cash flow and Revenues to Same Store revenues along with our condensed consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in this report. We also strongly urge you not to rely on any single financial performance or liquidity measure to evaluate our business. In addition, because Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett, Free cash flow and Same store revenues are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, the Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett, Free cash flow and Same store revenues measures as presented in this release may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Non-GAAP Outlook

Our 2024 business outlook and our 2025-2026 business outlook included in this release include certain non-GAAP financial performance and liquidity measures, including Same store revenues, Adjusted EBITDA, Free cash flow, and Free cash flow CAGR. CAGR is a compound annual growth rate over the time period noted for Free cash flow. We believe providing expected Free cash flow CAGR as part of our outlook is meaningful to share with investors and an indication of what management believes is an important measure of growth. The outlook for each of these non-GAAP items does not factor in the impact of any future acquisitions or dispositions. We have provided these non-GAAP measures for future guidance for the same reasons that were outlined above for historical non-GAAP measures. We have not reconciled non-GAAP forward-looking Same store revenues, Adjusted EBITDA, Free cash flow, and Free cash flow CAGR to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, as permitted by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. Such reconciliations would require unreasonable efforts to estimate and quantify various necessary U.S. GAAP components largely because forecasting or predicting our future operating results is subject to many factors or future events out of our control, is unavailable, or is not readily predictable, and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, our comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Accordingly, we are unable to provide a full reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures used in our outlook without unreasonable efforts.

GANNETT CO., INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) Table No. 5 Three months ended September 30, 2024 In thousands Domestic

Gannett Media Newsquest Digital

Marketing

Solutions Corporate

and other Consolidated

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett $ 9,639 $ 14,279 $ 5,685 $ (49,256 ) $ (19,653 ) Benefit for income taxes - - - (6,429 ) (6,429 ) Interest expense - - - 25,959 25,959 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - - 176 176 Non-operating pension income (1,307 ) (1,886 ) - - (3,193 ) Depreciation and amortization 23,872 2,114 6,434 7,978 40,398 Integration and reorganization costs 13,362 84 1,030 2,831 17,307 Third-party debt expenses and acquisition costs - - - 247 247 Asset impairments 87 - - - 87 Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets, net 1,032 (443 ) 4 191 784 Share-based compensation expense - - - 2,905 2,905 Other non-operating income, net (266 ) (231 ) (1,410 ) (1,072 ) (2,979 ) Non-recurring items (117 ) - - 7,388 7,271 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP basis) $ 46,302 $ 13,917 $ 11,743 $ (9,082 ) $ 62,880 Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett margin 2.1 % 24.0 % 4.7 % NM (3.2 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP basis) 9.9 % 23.4 % 9.8 % NM 10.3 % NM indicates not meaningful. Three months ended September 30, 2023 In thousands Domestic

Gannett Media Newsquest Digital

Marketing

Solutions Corporate

and other Consolidated

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett $ 41,544 $ 12,993 $ 5,902 $ (63,005 ) $ (2,566 ) Provision for income taxes - - - 16,144 16,144 Interest expense - - - 27,918 27,918 Gain on early extinguishment of debt - - - (2,717 ) (2,717 ) Non-operating pension income (719 ) (2,210 ) - - (2,929 ) Depreciation and amortization 27,099 2,845 6,015 4,685 40,644 Integration and reorganization (reversal) costs (3,649 ) 110 630 1,954 (955 ) Third-party debt expenses and acquisition costs 139 - - 231 370 Asset impairments 188 - - - 188 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets, net (23,446 ) (19 ) 131 - (23,334 ) Share-based compensation expense - - - 3,944 3,944 Other non-operating (income) expense, net (422 ) (297 ) 897 (575 ) (397 ) Non-recurring items 15 89 - 3,110 3,214 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP basis) $ 40,749 $ 13,511 $ 13,575 $ (8,311 ) $ 59,524 Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett margin 8.2 % 22.0 % 4.8 % NM (0.4 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP basis) 8.0 % 22.9 % 11.1 % NM 9.1 % NM indicates not meaningful.

GANNETT CO., INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO GANNETT (Unaudited) Table No. 6 Three months ended September 30, In thousands 2024 2023 Net loss attributable to Gannett $ (19,653 ) $ (2,566 ) Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt 176 (2,717 ) Integration and reorganization costs (reversal) 17,307 (955 ) Third-party debt expenses and acquisition costs 247 370 Asset impairments 87 188 Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets, net 784 (23,334 ) Other items (610 ) 42 Subtotal (1,662 ) (28,972 ) Tax impact of above items (4,392 ) 6,353 Adjusted net loss attributable to Gannett (non-GAAP basis) $ (6,054 ) $ (22,619 )

GANNETT CO., INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited) Table No. 7 Three months ended September 30, In thousands 2024 2023 Cash provided by operating activities (GAAP basis) $ 33,745 $ 20,631 Capital expenditures (13,983 ) (13,259 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP basis)(1) $ 19,762 $ 7,372 (1) For the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, free cash flow was negatively impacted by interest paid of $8.7 million and $10.4 million, respectively, integration and reorganization costs of $7.3 million and $9.6 million, respectively, and other costs of $12.4 million and $4.1 million, respectively.

GANNETT CO., INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION SAME STORE REVENUES - CONSOLIDATED & DIGITAL (Unaudited) Table No. 8 Three months ended September 30, In thousands 2024 2023 % Change Total revenues $ 612,439 $ 652,871 (6.2 )% Currency impact (1,585 ) - Exited operations(1) (2,152 ) (10,345 ) Same store total revenues $ 608,702 $ 642,526 (5.3 )% (1) Exited operations include (i) businesses divested and (ii) the elimination of stand-alone print products discontinued within the media markets. Three months ended September 30, In thousands 2024 2023 % Change Digital revenues $ 277,386 $ 263,644 5.2 % Currency impact (587 ) - Exited operations(1) (2,123 ) (4,065 ) Same store digital revenues $ 274,676 $ 259,579 5.8 % (1) Exited operations include (i) businesses divested and (ii) the elimination of stand-alone print products discontinued within the media markets.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

A key performance indicator ("KPI") is generally defined as a quantifiable measurement or metric used to gauge performance, specifically to help determine strategic, financial, and operational achievements, especially compared to those of similar businesses.

We define Digital-only average revenue per user ("ARPU") as digital-only subscription average monthly revenues divided by the average digital-only paid subscriptions within the respective period. We define Core platform ARPU as core platform average monthly revenues divided by average monthly customer count within the period. We define core platform revenues as revenue derived from customers utilizing our proprietary digital marketing services platform that are sold by either our direct or local market teams.

Management believes Digital-only ARPU, Core platform ARPU, digital-only paid subscriptions, core platform revenues and core platform average customer count are KPIs that offer useful information in understanding consumer behavior, trends in our business, and our overall operating results. Management utilizes these KPIs to track and analyze trends across our segments.

GANNETT CO., INC. KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (Unaudited) Table No. 9 Three months ended September 30, In thousands, except ARPU 2024 2023 Change % Change Domestic Gannett Media: Digital-only ARPU $ 8.24 $ 6.83 $ 1.41 21 % Newsquest: Digital-only ARPU $ 6.49 $ 6.46 $ 0.03 - % Total Gannett: Digital-only ARPU $ 8.16 $ 6.82 $ 1.34 20 % DMS: Core platform revenues $ 119,158 $ 120,836 $ (1,678 ) (1 )% Core platform ARPU $ 2,777 $ 2,636 $ 141 5 % Core platform average customer count 14.3 15.3 (1.0 ) (7 )%

Table No. 10 As of September 30, In thousands 2024 2023 % Change Digital-only paid subscriptions: Domestic Gannett Media 1,953 1,889 3 % Newsquest 103 75 37 % Total Gannett 2,056 1,964 5 %

