Third Quarter 2024 Results of Operations
For the third quarter of 2024, revenues totaled $3.70 billion, up 15.3% from the third quarter of 2023. Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $270.3 million, or $5.80 per diluted share, compared to net income of $169.4 million, or $3.57 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. Net income for the third quarter of 2023 included a long-lived asset impairment charge of $2.4 million, or $1.7 million net of tax. Excluding this impairment charge, non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $171.1 million, or $3.61 per diluted share.
Operating income for the third quarter of 2024 was $363.5 million, or 9.8% of revenues, compared to operating income of $235.0 million, or 7.3% of revenues, for the third quarter of 2023. Excluding the previously referenced impairment charge, non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2023 was $237.3 million, or 7.4% of revenues. Operating income included depreciation and amortization expense, inclusive of amortization of identifiable intangible assets, of $34.5 million and $30.3 million for the third quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Refer to the attached tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to the comparable GAAP measures.
Selling, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $371.2 million, or 10.0% of revenues, compared to $308.1 million, or 9.6% of revenues, for the third quarter of 2023.
The Company's income tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 27.4%, compared to 27.7% for the third quarter of 2023.
Remaining performance obligations ("RPO") as of September 30, 2024 were a record $9.79 billion compared to $8.64 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $1.15 billion year-over-year.
Tony Guzzi, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of EMCOR, commented, "Our team continued to perform exceptionally well and delivered another great quarter, maintaining our momentum and again setting new records across key financial and operational metrics. Record RPOs of $9.8 billion, along with a robust and diverse pipeline of future opportunities, demonstrates the continued demand for our services. Our record operating cash flow and strong and liquid balance sheet enable us to compete and win on sophisticated projects, and support our organic growth and balanced capital allocation strategy."
First Nine Months 2024 Results of Operations
Revenues for the first nine months of 2024 totaled $10.80 billion, an increase of 18.1%, compared to $9.14 billion for the first nine months of 2023. Net income for the first nine months of 2024 was $715.0 million, or $15.21 per diluted share, compared to net income of $421.5 million, or $8.85 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2023. Excluding the impact of the previously referenced impairment charge recorded in the third quarter of 2023, non-GAAP net income for the first nine months of 2023 was $423.2 million, or $8.88 per diluted share.
Operating income for the first nine months of 2024 was $956.3 million, or 8.9% of revenues, compared to operating income of $586.6 million, or 6.4% of revenues, for the first nine months of 2023. Excluding the previously referenced impairment charge, non-GAAP operating income for the first nine months of 2023 was $588.9 million. Operating income included depreciation and amortization expense, inclusive of amortization of identifiable intangible assets, of $98.4 million and $87.8 million for the first nine months of 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Refer to the attached tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to the comparable GAAP measures.
Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $1.05 billion, or 9.7% of revenues, for the first nine months of 2024, compared to $882.7 million, or 9.7% of revenues, for the first nine months of 2023.
Mr. Guzzi continued, "Our Electrical and Mechanical Construction segments continued their very strong performance, with combined third quarter revenue growth of nearly 24% and a combined operating margin of 13.3%. With quarterly and year-to-date revenue growth of 25% and 32%, respectively, our Mechanical Construction segment again generated record revenues, and achieved record operating margins of 12.9% in the quarter and 12.2% year-to-date. Our Electrical Construction segment also posted record revenues, with growth of 21% on a quarterly basis and 19% for the year-to-date period, and achieved record operating margins of 14.1% in the quarter and 12.4% year-to-date. Our impressive execution and performance were driven by excellent field leadership and a commitment to continuous innovation, coupled with a favorable mix of work including data centers and semi-conductor plants, other high-tech and traditional manufacturing projects, and growing demand within the institutional, healthcare, and water and wastewater sectors. Our U.S. Building Services segment performed as expected, with our mechanical services business benefiting from strong performance across its portfolio of work, including HVAC retrofits, repair service, building controls upgrades, and service maintenance agreements. This segment continues to experience quality aftermarket opportunities across most sectors. Our Industrial Services segment continues to experience a gradual resumption of demand, performing well in both the field and our shops as we execute against a more typical fall turnaround season. Our U.K. Building Services segment also continues to perform well in a difficult market, winning new work and poised to secure additional opportunities with customers that demand a strong technical solution for their facilities."
Full Year 2024 Guidance
Based on year-to-date 2024 performance, current operating conditions, and near-term visibility, the Company is:
- Adjusting its full-year 2024 revenue guidance to at least $14.5 billion, from the prior guidance range of $14.5 billion - $15.0 billion.
- Increasing its full-year 2024 diluted earnings per share guidance range to $20.50 - $21.00, from the prior guidance range of $19.00 - $20.00.
Mr. Guzzi concluded, "Given our momentum and execution to date, in addition to our record RPOs and strong and diverse project pipeline, we are again raising our 2024 diluted earnings per share guidance. We remain confident in our strategic positioning within growth-oriented sectors and geographies and believe our dedication to operational excellence and prudent capital allocation will deliver continued value for our customers and shareholders."
Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Information
EMCOR GROUP, INC.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share information)
(Unaudited)
For the quarters ended
For the nine months ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
$
3,696,924
$
3,207,598
$
10,796,097
$
9,143,652
Cost of sales
2,962,198
2,662,126
8,788,061
7,672,058
Gross profit
734,726
545,472
2,008,036
1,471,594
Selling, general and administrative expenses
371,188
308,139
1,051,737
882,684
Impairment loss on long-lived assets
-
2,350
-
2,350
Operating income
363,538
234,983
956,299
586,560
Net periodic pension income (cost)
227
(284)
670
(840)
Interest income (expense), net
8,312
(90)
21,959
(4,614)
Income before income taxes
372,077
234,609
978,928
581,106
Income tax provision
101,814
64,863
263,944
159,292
Net income including noncontrolling interests
270,263
169,746
714,984
421,814
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
337
-
337
Net income attributable to EMCOR Group, Inc.
$
270,263
$
169,409
$
714,984
$
421,477
Basic earnings per common share
$
5.83
$
3.59
$
15.27
$
8.88
Diluted earnings per common share
$
5.80
$
3.57
$
15.21
$
8.85
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:
Basic
46,394,857
47,173,974
46,829,458
47,446,298
Diluted
46,588,760
47,398,197
47,016,072
47,642,763
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.25
$
0.18
$
0.68
$
0.51
EMCOR GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,035,534
$
789,750
Accounts receivable, net
3,509,202
3,203,490
Contract assets
296,523
269,885
Inventories
94,475
110,774
Prepaid expenses and other
70,681
73,072
Total current assets
5,006,415
4,446,971
Property, plant, and equipment, net
204,547
179,378
Operating lease right-of-use assets
322,912
310,498
Goodwill
1,002,218
956,549
Identifiable intangible assets, net
648,123
586,032
Other assets
137,737
130,293
Total assets
$
7,321,952
$
6,609,721
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
897,059
$
935,967
Contract liabilities
1,881,444
1,595,109
Accrued payroll and benefits
753,680
596,936
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
312,799
315,107
Operating lease liabilities, current
80,245
75,236
Total current liabilities
3,925,227
3,518,355
Operating lease liabilities, long-term
269,517
259,430
Other long-term obligations
368,089
361,121
Total liabilities
4,562,833
4,138,906
Equity:
Total EMCOR Group, Inc. stockholders' equity
2,758,082
2,469,778
Noncontrolling interests
1,037
1,037
Total equity
2,759,119
2,470,815
Total liabilities and equity
$
7,321,952
$
6,609,721
EMCOR GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
2024
2023
Cash flows - operating activities:
Net income including noncontrolling interests
$
714,984
$
421,814
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
41,799
38,444
Amortization of identifiable intangible assets
56,559
49,335
Provision for credit losses
12,585
5,256
Non-cash expense for impairment of long-lived assets
-
2,350
Non-cash share-based compensation expense
16,170
10,703
Other reconciling items
(7,893)
(9,121)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effect of businesses acquired
104,198
(42,884)
Net cash provided by operating activities
938,402
475,897
Cash flows - investing activities:
Payments for acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(189,208)
(89,741)
Proceeds from sale or disposal of property, plant, and equipment
2,765
12,015
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(57,244)
(56,306)
Net cash used in investing activities
(243,687)
(134,032)
Cash flows - financing activities:
Proceeds from revolving credit facility
-
100,000
Repayments of revolving credit facility
-
(100,000)
Repayments of long-term debt
-
(142,813)
Repayments of finance lease liabilities
(2,144)
(2,138)
Dividends paid to stockholders
(31,884)
(24,198)
Repurchases of common stock
(405,425)
(105,299)
Taxes paid related to net share settlements of equity awards
(12,095)
(5,365)
Issuances of common stock under employee stock purchase plan
943
6,769
Payments for contingent consideration arrangements
(4,427)
(3,113)
Net cash used in financing activities
(455,032)
(276,157)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
7,377
856
Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
247,060
66,564
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year (1)
789,750
457,068
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period (2)
$
1,036,810
$
523,632
|_____________
(1) Includes $0.6 million of restricted cash classified as "Prepaid expenses and other" in the Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2022.
|EMCOR GROUP, INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands, except for percentages) (Unaudited)
For the quarters ended September 30,
2024
% of
2023
% of
Revenues from unrelated entities:
United States electrical construction and facilities services
$
845,030
23 %
$
697,406
22 %
United States mechanical construction and facilities services
1,662,211
45 %
1,329,600
41 %
United States building services
796,923
21 %
817,718
26 %
United States industrial services
286,410
8 %
252,148
8 %
Total United States operations
3,590,574
97 %
3,096,872
97 %
United Kingdom building services
106,350
3 %
110,726
3 %
Total operations
$
3,696,924
100 %
$
3,207,598
100 %
For the nine months ended September 30,
2024
% of
2023
% of
Revenues from unrelated entities:
United States electrical construction and facilities services
$
2,409,735
22 %
$
2,020,319
22 %
United States mechanical construction and facilities services
4,745,057
44 %
3,602,271
39 %
United States building services
2,359,191
22 %
2,318,105
25 %
United States industrial services
964,510
9 %
875,314
10 %
Total United States operations
10,478,493
97 %
8,816,009
96 %
United Kingdom building services
317,604
3 %
327,643
4 %
Total operations
$
10,796,097
100 %
$
9,143,652
100 %
EMCOR GROUP, INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands, except for percentages) (Unaudited)
For the quarters ended September 30,
2024
% of
2023
% of
Operating income (loss):
United States electrical construction and facilities services
$
119,118
14.1 %
$
63,127
9.1 %
United States mechanical construction and facilities services
214,831
12.9 %
138,476
10.4 %
United States building services
55,562
7.0 %
57,156
7.0 %
United States industrial services
3,292
1.1 %
(174)
(0.1) %
Total United States operations
392,803
10.9 %
258,585
8.3 %
United Kingdom building services
5,497
5.2 %
8,869
8.0 %
Corporate administration
(34,762)
-
(30,121)
-
Impairment loss on long-lived assets
-
-
(2,350)
-
Total operations
363,538
9.8 %
234,983
7.3 %
Other items:
Net periodic pension income (cost)
227
(284)
Interest income (expense), net
8,312
(90)
Income before income taxes
$
372,077
$
234,609
For the nine months ended September 30,
2024
% of
2023
% of
Operating income (loss):
United States electrical construction and facilities services
$
299,284
12.4 %
$
154,365
7.6 %
United States mechanical construction and facilities services
578,991
12.2 %
344,550
9.6 %
United States building services
135,860
5.8 %
140,943
6.1 %
United States industrial services
34,004
3.5 %
22,733
2.6 %
Total United States operations
1,048,139
10.0 %
662,591
7.5 %
United Kingdom building services
16,651
5.2 %
20,220
6.2 %
Corporate administration
(108,491)
-
(93,901)
-
Impairment loss on long-lived assets
-
-
(2,350)
-
Total operations
956,299
8.9 %
586,560
6.4 %
Other items:
Net periodic pension income (cost)
670
(840)
Interest income (expense), net
21,959
(4,614)
Income before income taxes
$
978,928
$
581,106
EMCOR GROUP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH
(In thousands, except for percentages) (Unaudited)
The following table provides a reconciliation between organic revenue growth, a non-GAAP measure, and total revenue growth for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024.
For the quarter ended
For the nine months ended
$
%
$
%
GAAP revenue growth
$
489,326
15.3 %
$
1,652,445
18.1 %
Incremental revenues from acquisitions
(84,935)
(2.7) %
(173,738)
(1.9) %
Organic revenue growth, a non-GAAP measure
$
404,391
12.6 %
$
1,478,707
16.2 %
EMCOR GROUP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF 2024 AND 2023 NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands, except for percentages and per share data) (Unaudited)
In our press release, we provide non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. The following tables provide a reconciliation between these amounts determined on a non-GAAP basis and the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
For the quarter ended
For the nine months ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
GAAP operating income
$
363,538
$
234,983
$
956,299
$
586,560
Impairment loss on long-lived assets
-
2,350
-
2,350
Non-GAAP operating income
$
363,538
$
237,333
$
956,299
$
588,910
For the quarter ended
For the nine months ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
GAAP operating margin
9.8 %
7.3 %
8.9 %
6.4 %
Impairment loss on long-lived assets
- %
0.1 %
- %
0.0 %
Non-GAAP operating margin
9.8 %
7.4 %
8.9 %
6.4 %
For the quarter ended
For the nine months ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
GAAP net income
$
270,263
$
169,409
$
714,984
$
421,477
Impairment loss on long-lived assets
-
2,350
-
2,350
Tax effect of impairment loss on long-lived assets
-
(651)
-
(651)
Non-GAAP net income
$
270,263
$
171,108
$
714,984
$
423,176
For the quarter ended
For the nine months ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
GAAP diluted earnings per common share
$
5.80
$
3.57
$
15.21
$
8.85
Impairment loss on long-lived assets
-
0.05
-
0.05
Tax effect of impairment loss on long-lived assets
-
(0.01)
-
(0.01)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share
$
5.80
$
3.61
$
15.21
$
8.88
|_________
Amounts presented in this table may not foot due to rounding.
