ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) ("Belden" or the "Company"), a leading global supplier of network infrastructure and digitization solutions, today reported fiscal third quarter results for the period ended September 29, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Revenues of $655 million, up 4% y/y and down 2% y/y organically

GAAP EPS of $1.30, down 24% y/y

Adjusted EPS of $1.70, down 4% y/y

Executed $20 million of share repurchases during the quarter, and $115 million year-to-date through October 29, 2024

"I am pleased that our team continues to navigate this dynamic environment and delivered another solid quarter," said Ashish Chand, President and CEO of Belden. "Demand was stable, with both revenues and EPS exceeding expectations. Performance for the quarter was steady, with improved sequential margins and continued growth in orders, up 8% sequentially and 28% on a year-over-year basis. We continue to capitalize on our strong financial position to increase shareholder value, deploying $115 million towards share repurchases year-to-date, further reducing our share count by 1.2 million shares."

Third Quarter 2024

Driven primarily by the acquisition of Precision Optical Technologies, revenues for the quarter increased $28 million, or 4%, to $655 million from $627 million in the year-ago period. Revenue was down 2% organically, with Automation Solutions down 3% and Smart Infrastructure Solutions down 1%. Net income was $54 million, compared to $72 million in the year-ago period. Net income as a percentage of revenues was 8.2%, compared to 11.5% in the year-ago period. EPS totaled $1.30 for the quarter, compared to $1.70 in the year-ago period. Prior year net income was favorably impacted by a $12 million one-time pre-tax gain from the sale of an asset.

Adjusted EBITDA was $113 million, down $2 million, or 2%, compared to $115 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.2%, down 120 bps, compared to 18.4% in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS was $1.70, decreasing 4% compared to $1.78 in the year-ago period. Adjusted results are non-GAAP measures, and a non-GAAP reconciliation table is provided as an appendix to this release.

Outlook

"Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the economic environment remains uncertain. However, as outlined in our most recent Investor Day, our business is well-positioned to succeed as the next investment cycle ramps up. We are successfully executing our solutions transformation and focusing our efforts on key verticals with solid secular growth trends and high data needs. Our strong financial position allows us to further accelerate growth in solutions with tuck-in acquisitions and provides excess capital to opportunistically repurchase shares. I am confident in the ability of the Belden team to continue to transform our business, leverage our superior technology, and capitalize on growth opportunities in all market conditions as we generate sustainable, long-term shareholder value."

For the fourth quarter, we anticipate order patterns to remain steady across our markets as customers navigate this dynamic environment. Revenues are expected to be in the range of $645 million to $660 million, representing a 17% to 20% increase over the prior-year quarter. GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.05 to $1.15, representing a 15% to 26% increase over the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.62 to $1.72, representing an 11% to 18% increase over the prior-year quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2024: Guidance Revenues (million) $645 - $660 GAAP EPS $1.05 - $1.15 Adjusted EPS $1.62 - $1.72

Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results. The listen-only audio of the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet at https://investor.belden.com. The dial-in number for participants is 1-888-394-8218 with confirmation code 7788069. A replay of this conference call will remain accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website for a limited time.

Earnings per Share (EPS) and Organic Growth

All references to EPS within this earnings release refer to net income per diluted share attributable to Belden stockholders. Organic growth is calculated as the change in revenues excluding the impacts from currency exchange rates, copper prices, acquisitions, and divestitures.

BELDEN INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 29,

2024 October 1,

2023 September 29,

2024 October 1,

2023 (In thousands, except per share data) Revenues $ 654,926 $ 626,807 $ 1,794,937 $ 1,960,841 Cost of sales (410,922 ) (385,639 ) (1,122,531 ) (1,212,240 ) Gross profit 244,004 241,168 672,406 748,601 Selling, general and administrative expenses (126,976 ) (118,079 ) (357,241 ) (366,288 ) Research and development expenses (27,941 ) (30,190 ) (83,397 ) (90,544 ) Amortization of intangibles (13,738 ) (9,526 ) (34,487 ) (30,262 ) Gain on sale of assets - 12,056 - 12,056 Operating income 75,349 95,429 197,281 273,563 Interest expense, net (10,855 ) (8,580 ) (27,454 ) (25,593 ) Non-operating pension benefit 286 328 747 1,462 Income before taxes 64,780 87,177 170,574 249,432 Income tax expense (11,091 ) (14,850 ) (30,542 ) (45,385 ) Net income 53,689 72,327 140,032 204,047 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (3 ) (20 ) (17 ) (245 ) Net income attributable to Belden stockholders $ 53,692 $ 72,347 $ 140,049 $ 204,292 Weighted average number of common shares and equivalents: Basic 40,798 42,053 40,825 42,460 Diluted 41,417 42,625 41,371 43,129 Basic income per share attributable to Belden stockholders $ 1.32 $ 1.72 $ 3.43 $ 4.81 Diluted income per share attributable to Belden stockholders $ 1.30 $ 1.70 $ 3.39 $ 4.74 Common stock dividends declared per share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.15 $ 0.15

BELDEN INC. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) Smart Infrastructure Solutions Automation Solutions (In thousands, except percentages) For the three months ended September 29, 2024 Segment Revenues $ 319,647 $ 335,279 Segment EBITDA 40,447 71,819 Segment EBITDA margin 12.7 % 21.4 % Depreciation expense 6,758 7,897 Amortization of intangibles 8,738 5,000 Amortization of software development intangible assets - 2,678 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 4,619 644 Adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures 263 298 For the three months ended October 1, 2023 Segment Revenues $ 283,905 $ 342,902 Segment EBITDA 37,693 77,244 Segment EBITDA margin 13.3 % 22.5 % Depreciation expense 6,632 6,810 Amortization of intangibles 4,468 5,058 Amortization of software development intangible assets - 1,963 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 3,453 2,622 Adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures 197 298 For the nine months ended September 29, 2024 Segment Revenues $ 824,209 $ 970,728 Segment EBITDA 97,691 198,301 Segment EBITDA margin 11.9 % 20.4 % Depreciation expense 19,277 22,420 Amortization of intangibles 19,479 15,008 Amortization of software development intangible assets - 7,855 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 8,518 4,950 Adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures 263 894 For the nine months ended October 1, 2023 Segment Revenues $ 871,777 $ 1,089,064 Segment EBITDA 118,854 229,662 Segment EBITDA margin 13.6 % 21.1 % Depreciation expense 18,779 19,699 Amortization of intangibles 15,171 15,091 Amortization of software development intangible assets - 5,235 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 5,147 6,699 Adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures 522 520

BELDEN INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 29,

2024 December 31,

2023 (Unaudited) (In thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 322,982 $ 597,044 Receivables, net 430,176 413,806 Inventories, net 368,435 366,987 Other current assets 76,706 79,142 Total current assets 1,198,299 1,456,979 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation 477,304 451,069 Operating lease right-of-use assets 132,844 89,686 Goodwill 1,056,549 907,331 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization 406,207 269,144 Deferred income taxes 17,290 15,739 Other long-lived assets 51,958 50,243 $ 3,340,451 $ 3,240,191 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 306,745 $ 343,215 Accrued liabilities 272,565 290,289 Total current liabilities 579,310 633,504 Long-term debt 1,218,965 1,204,211 Postretirement benefits 70,356 74,573 Deferred income taxes 88,272 49,472 Long-term operating lease liabilities 113,507 74,941 Other long-term liabilities 34,802 37,188 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 503 503 Additional paid-in capital 833,449 818,663 Retained earnings 1,119,684 985,807 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (55,153 ) (41,279 ) Treasury stock (663,272 ) (597,437 ) Total Belden stockholders' equity 1,235,211 1,166,257 Noncontrolling interests 28 45 Total stockholders' equity 1,235,239 1,166,302 $ 3,340,451 $ 3,240,191

BELDEN INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 29,

2024 October 1,

2023 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 140,032 $ 204,047 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 84,039 73,974 Share-based compensation 22,079 14,843 Gain on sale of assets - (12,056 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of currency exchange rate changes, acquired businesses and disposals: Receivables 3,244 (48,949 ) Inventories 8,918 16,211 Accounts payable (53,664 ) (42,456 ) Accrued liabilities (24,410 ) (43,318 ) Income taxes 1,220 548 Other assets (5,766 ) (6,706 ) Other liabilities 1,665 3,855 Net cash provided by operating activities 177,357 159,993 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash used for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (295,591 ) (106,712 ) Capital expenditures (70,759 ) (61,870 ) Proceeds from disposal of tangible assets 106 13,785 Proceeds from disposal of businesses, net of cash sold - 9,300 Net cash used for investing activities (366,244 ) (145,497 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments under share repurchase program (77,954 ) (150,000 ) Withholding tax payments for share-based payment awards (8,930 ) (17,309 ) Cash dividends paid (6,154 ) (6,408 ) Payments under financing lease obligations (694 ) (254 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 8,917 6,568 Net cash used for financing activities (84,815 ) (167,403 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (360 ) (3,798 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (274,062 ) (156,705 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 597,044 687,676 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 322,982 $ 530,971

BELDEN INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited) In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, we provide non-GAAP operating results adjusted for certain items, including: asset impairments; accelerated depreciation expense due to plant consolidation activities; purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions, such as the adjustment of acquired inventory to fair value, and transaction costs; severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs; gains (losses) recognized on the disposal of businesses and assets; amortization of intangible assets; gains (losses) on debt extinguishment; certain gains (losses) from patent settlements; discontinued operations; and other costs. We adjust for the items listed above in all periods presented, unless the impact is clearly immaterial to our financial statements. When we calculate the tax effect of the adjustments, we include all current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the adjusted measure of pre-tax profitability. We utilize the adjusted results to review our ongoing operations without the effect of these adjustments and for comparison to budgeted operating results. We believe the adjusted results are useful to investors because they help them compare our results to previous periods and provide important insights into underlying trends in the business and how management oversees our business operations on a day-to-day basis. As an example, we adjust for acquisition-related expenses, such as amortization of intangibles and impacts of fair value adjustments because they generally are not related to the acquired business' core business performance. As an additional example, we exclude the costs of restructuring programs, which can occur from time to time for our current businesses and/or recently acquired businesses. We exclude the costs in calculating adjusted results to allow us and investors to evaluate the performance of the business based upon its expected ongoing operating structure. We believe the adjusted measures, accompanied by the disclosure of the costs of these programs, provides valuable insight. Adjusted results should be considered only in conjunction with results reported according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 29,

2024 October 1,

2023 September 29,

2024 October 1,

2023 (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Revenues $ 654,926 $ 626,807 $ 1,794,937 $ 1,960,841 GAAP gross profit $ 244,004 $ 241,168 $ 672,406 $ 748,601 Amortization of software development intangible assets 2,678 1,963 7,855 5,235 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 613 912 3,199 1,400 Adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures 263 197 263 522 Adjusted gross profit $ 247,558 $ 244,240 $ 683,723 $ 755,758 GAAP gross profit margin 37.3 % 38.5 % 37.5 % 38.2 % Adjusted gross profit margin 37.8 % 39.0 % 38.1 % 38.5 % GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ (126,976 ) $ (118,079 ) $ (357,241 ) $ (366,288 ) Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 4,720 5,213 9,987 10,402 Adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures 298 298 894 520 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ (121,958 ) $ (112,568 ) $ (346,360 ) $ (355,366 ) GAAP research and development expenses $ (27,941 ) $ (30,190 ) $ (83,397 ) $ (90,544 ) Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs (70 ) (50 ) 282 44 Adjusted research and development expenses $ (28,011 ) $ (30,240 ) $ (83,115 ) $ (90,500 ) GAAP net income $ 53,689 $ 72,327 $ 140,032 $ 204,047 Income tax expense 11,091 14,850 30,542 45,385 Interest expense, net 10,855 8,580 27,454 25,593 Total non-operating adjustments 21,946 23,430 57,996 70,978 Amortization of intangible assets 13,738 9,526 34,487 30,262 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 5,263 6,075 13,468 11,846 Amortization of software development intangible assets 2,678 1,963 7,855 5,235 Adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures 561 495 1,157 1,042 Gain on sale of assets - (12,056 ) - (12,056 ) Total operating income adjustments 22,240 6,003 56,967 36,329 Depreciation expense 14,655 13,442 41,697 38,478 Adjusted EBITDA $ 112,530 $ 115,202 $ 296,692 $ 349,832 GAAP net income margin 8.2 % 11.5 % 7.8 % 10.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.2 % 18.4 % 16.5 % 17.8 % GAAP net income $ 53,689 $ 72,327 $ 140,032 $ 204,047 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (3 ) (20 ) (17 ) (245 ) GAAP net income attributable to Belden stockholders $ 53,692 $ 72,347 $ 140,049 $ 204,292 GAAP net income $ 53,689 $ 72,327 $ 140,032 $ 204,047 Plus: Operating income adjustments from above 22,240 6,003 56,967 36,329 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (3 ) (20 ) (17 ) (245 ) Less: Tax effect of adjustments above 5,365 2,682 12,975 9,202 Adjusted net income attributable to Belden stockholders $ 70,567 $ 75,668 $ 184,041 $ 231,419 GAAP income per diluted share attributable to Belden stockholders $ 1.30 $ 1.70 $ 3.39 $ 4.74 Adjusted income per diluted share attributable to Belden stockholders $ 1.70 $ 1.78 $ 4.45 $ 5.37 GAAP and adjusted diluted weighted average shares 41,417 42,625 41,371 43,129

BELDEN INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited) We define free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash from operating activities adjusted for capital expenditures net of the proceeds from the disposal of assets. We believe free cash flow provides useful information to investors regarding our ability to generate cash from business operations that is available for acquisitions and other investments, service of debt principal, dividends and share repurchases. We use free cash flow, as defined, as one financial measure to monitor and evaluate performance and liquidity. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only in conjunction with financial measures reported according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Our definition of free cash flow may differ from definitions used by other companies. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 29,

2024 October 1,

2023 September 29,

2024 October 1,

2023 (In thousands) GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 91,677 $ 105,278 $ 177,357 $ 159,993 Capital expenditures (24,513 ) (29,141 ) (70,759 ) (61,870 ) Proceeds from disposal of tangible assets 46 13,776 106 13,785 Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 67,210 $ 89,913 $ 106,704 $ 111,908

BELDEN INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES 2024 Guidance Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 GAAP income per diluted share attributable to Belden stockholders $1.05 - $1.15 Amortization of intangible assets 0.31 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 0.25 Adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures 0.01 Adjusted income per diluted share attributable to Belden stockholders $1.62 - $1.72

Our guidance is based upon information currently available regarding events and conditions that will impact our future operating results. In particular, our results are subject to the factors listed under "Forward-Looking Statements" in this release. In addition, our actual results are likely to be impacted by other additional events for which information is not available, such as asset impairments, adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures, severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs, gains (losses) recognized on the disposal of assets, gains (losses) on debt extinguishment, discontinued operations, and other gains (losses) related to events or conditions that are not yet known.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains, and any statements made by us concerning the subject matter of this release may contain, forward-looking statements, including our outlook for the remainder of 2024 and beyond. Forward-looking statements also include any statements regarding future financial performance (including revenues, growth, expenses, earnings, margins, cash flows, dividends, capital expenditures and financial condition), plans and objectives, and related assumptions. In some cases these statements are identifiable through the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "guide," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "target," "can," "could," "may," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those suggested by any forward-looking statements for a number of reasons, including, without limitation: the impact of a challenging global economy, including the impact of inflation, or a downturn in served markets; volatility in credit and foreign exchange markets; the competitiveness of the global markets in which we operate; the inability of the Company to develop and introduce new products; competitive responses to our products; the inability to execute and realize the expected benefits from strategic initiatives (including revenue growth, cost control, and productivity improvement programs); difficulty in forecasting revenues due to the unpredictable timing of orders related to customer projects as well as the impacts of channel inventory; foreign and domestic political, economic and other uncertainties, including changes in currency exchange rates; the impact of disruptions in the global supply chain, including the inability to timely obtain raw materials and components in sufficient quantities on commercially reasonable terms; the inability to achieve our strategic priorities in emerging markets; the impact of changes in global tariffs and trade agreements; the presence of substitute products in the marketplace; disruptions in the Company's information systems including due to cyber-attacks; inflation and changes in the price and availability of raw materials leading to higher input and labor costs; the possibility of future epidemics or pandemics; changes in tax laws and variability in the Company's quarterly and annual effective tax rates; the increased prevalence of cloud computing; the inability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions, in furtherance of the Company's strategic plan, as well as the inability to accurately forecast the financial impacts of acquisitions; the inability to retain key employees; disruption of, or changes in, the Company's key distribution channels; the presence of activists proposing certain actions by the Company; perceived or actual product failures; the impact of regulatory requirements and other legal compliance issues; inability to satisfy the increasing expectations with respect to environmental, social and governance matters; assertions that the Company violates the intellectual property of others and the ownership of intellectual property by competitors and others that prevents the use of that intellectual property by the Company; risks related to the use of open source software; the impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets and the resulting impact on financial performance; disruptions and increased costs attendant to collective bargaining groups and other labor matters; and other factors.

For a more complete discussion of risk factors, please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 13, 2024. Although the content of this release represents our best judgment as of the date of this report based on information currently available and reasonable assumptions, we give no assurances that the expectations will prove to be accurate. Deviations from the expectations may be material. For these reasons, Belden cautions readers to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Belden disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and secure. We're moving beyond connectivity, from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

