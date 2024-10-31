CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: LECO) today reported third quarter 2024 net income of $100.8 million, or diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77, which includes special item after-tax net charges of $21.6 million, or $0.37 EPS. This compares with prior year period net income of $129.3 million, or $2.22 EPS, which included special item after-tax net charges of $10.1 million, or $0.18 EPS. Excluding special items, third quarter 2024 adjusted net income was $122.4 million, or $2.14 adjusted EPS. This compares with adjusted net income of $139.5 million, or $2.40 adjusted EPS, in the prior year period.
Third quarter 2024 sales decreased 4.8% to $983.8 million reflecting a 7.7% decrease in organic sales and a 3.0% benefit from acquisitions. Operating income for the third quarter 2024 was $145.6 million, or 14.8% of sales, as compared with operating income of $171.4 million, or 16.6% of sales, in the prior year period. Excluding special items, adjusted operating income was $169.8 million, or 17.3% of sales, as compared with $183.4 million, or 17.7% of sales, in the prior year period.
"Third quarter results demonstrated the resilience of our business as benefits from our strategic initiatives, diligent cost management, and lower employee-related costs generated solid profitability and cash flow performance," stated Steven B. Hedlund, President and Chief Executive Officer. "During the quarter we initiated broader cost saving measures to address slowing organic sales trends, while investing in long-term growth and operational excellence, which will position the Company to outperform through the cycle."
Nine Months 2024 Summary
Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $325.9 million, or $5.68 EPS, which includes special item after-tax net charges of $59.4 million, or $1.04 EPS. This compares with prior year period net income of $388.6 million, or $6.67 EPS, which included special item after-tax net charges of $17.3 million, or $0.30 EPS. Excluding these items, adjusted net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 decreased 5.1% to $385.3 million, or $6.72 EPS, compared with $405.9 million, or $6.97 EPS, in the prior year period.
Sales decreased 4.7% to $2,986.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 reflecting a 6.1% decrease in organic sales and a 1.5% benefit from acquisitions. Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $459.4 million, or 15.4% of sales. This compares with operating income of $513.8 million, or 16.4% of sales, in the comparable 2023 period. Excluding special items, adjusted operating income was $518.8 million, or 17.4% of sales, as compared with $536.7 million, or 17.1% of sales, in the prior year period.
Dividend
The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share, or $3.00 per share on an annualized basis, a 5.6% increase from the prior quarterly cash dividend. The declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share is payable January 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2024.
About Lincoln Electric
Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers' fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln operates 71 manufacturing and automation system integration locations across 21 countries and maintains a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company's website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.
Non-GAAP Information
Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EBIT, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share ("adjusted EPS"), Organic sales, Cash conversion, adjusted net operating profit after taxes and adjusted return on invested capital ("adjusted ROIC") are non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses non-GAAP measures to assess the Company's operating performance by excluding certain disclosed special items that management believes are not representative of the Company's core business. Management believes that excluding these special items enables them to make better period-over-period comparisons and benchmark the Company's operational performance against other companies in its industry more meaningfully. Furthermore, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with meaningful information that provides a more complete understanding of Company operating results and enables investors to analyze financial and business trends more thoroughly. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation, are not a substitute for GAAP measures and have limitations including, but not limited to, their usefulness as comparative measures as other companies may define their non-GAAP measures differently.
Forward-Looking Statements
The Company's expectations and beliefs concerning the future contained in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "guidance" or words of similar meaning. Actual results may differ materially from such statements due to a variety of factors that could adversely affect the Company's operating results. The factors include, but are not limited to: general economic, financial and market conditions; the effectiveness of commercial and operating initiatives; completion of planned divestitures; interest rates; disruptions, uncertainty or volatility in the credit markets that may limit our access to capital; currency exchange rates and devaluations; adverse outcome of pending or potential litigation; actual costs of the Company's rationalization plans; possible acquisitions, including the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; market risks and price fluctuations related to the purchase of commodities and energy; global regulatory complexity; the effects of changes in tax law; tariff rates in the countries where the Company conducts business; and the possible effects of events beyond our control, such as the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, political unrest, acts of terror, natural disasters and pandemics on the Company or its customers, suppliers and the economy in general. For additional discussion, see "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Income
Fav (Unfav) to
Three Months Ended September 30,
Prior Year
2024
% of Sales
2023
% of Sales
$
%
Net sales
$
983,759
100.0
%
$
1,033,214
100.0
%
$
(49,455
)
(4.8
)
%
Cost of goods sold
631,681
64.2
%
667,584
64.6
%
35,903
5.4
%
Gross profit
352,078
35.8
%
365,630
35.4
%
(13,552
)
(3.7
)
%
Selling, general & administrative expenses
186,291
18.9
%
187,115
18.1
%
824
0.4
%
Rationalization and asset impairment charges
20,227
2.1
%
7,074
0.7
%
(13,153
)
(185.9
)
%
Operating income
145,560
14.8
%
171,441
16.6
%
(25,881
)
(15.1
)
%
Interest expense, net
11,974
1.2
%
10,809
1.0
%
(1,165
)
(10.8
)
%
Other (expense) income
(1,644
)
(0.2
)
%
801
0.1
%
(2,445
)
(305.2
)
%
Income before income taxes
131,942
13.4
%
161,433
15.6
%
(29,491
)
(18.3
)
%
Income taxes
31,186
3.2
%
32,090
3.1
%
904
2.8
%
Effective tax rate
23.6
%
19.9
%
(3.7
)
%
Net income
$
100,756
10.2
%
$
129,343
12.5
%
$
(28,587
)
(22.1
)
%
Basic earnings per share
$
1.78
$
2.26
$
(0.48
)
(21.2
)
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.77
$
2.22
$
(0.45
)
(20.3
)
%
Weighted average shares (basic)
56,565
57,320
Weighted average shares (diluted)
57,066
58,136
Fav (Unfav) to
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Prior Year
2024
% of Sales
2023
% of Sales
$
%
Net sales
$
2,986,639
100.0
%
$
3,133,122
100.0
%
$
(146,483
)
(4.7
)
%
Cost of goods sold
1,882,349
63.0
%
2,038,707
65.1
%
156,358
7.7
%
Gross profit
1,104,290
37.0
%
1,094,415
34.9
%
9,875
0.9
%
Selling, general & administrative expenses
593,523
19.9
%
569,979
18.2
%
(23,544
)
(4.1
)
%
Rationalization and asset impairment charges
51,322
1.7
%
10,618
0.3
%
(40,704
)
(383.3
)
%
Operating income
459,445
15.4
%
513,818
16.4
%
(54,373
)
(10.6
)
%
Interest expense, net
31,414
1.1
%
35,708
1.1
%
4,294
12.0
%
Other (expense) income
(935
)
-
%
11,727
0.4
%
(12,662
)
(108.0
)
%
Income before income taxes
427,096
14.3
%
489,837
15.6
%
(62,741
)
(12.8
)
%
Income taxes
101,217
3.4
%
101,232
3.2
%
15
0.0
%
Effective tax rate
23.7
%
20.7
%
(3.0
)
%
Net income
$
325,879
10.9
%
$
388,605
12.4
%
$
(62,726
)
(16.1
)
%
Basic earnings per share
$
5.74
$
6.76
$
(1.02
)
(15.1
)
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
5.68
$
6.67
$
(0.99
)
(14.8
)
%
Weighted average shares (basic)
56,749
57,465
Weighted average shares (diluted)
57,349
58,277
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Balance Sheet Highlights
Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Cash and cash equivalents
$
404,218
$
393,787
Accounts receivable, net
517,035
538,830
Inventories
612,412
562,864
Total current assets
1,757,101
1,693,111
Property, plant and equipment, net
624,403
575,316
Total assets
3,664,545
3,377,297
Trade accounts payable
323,584
325,435
Total current liabilities
951,336
754,610
Short-term debt (1)
111,993
2,439
Long-term debt, less current portion
1,150,616
1,102,771
Total equity
1,339,190
1,308,852
Operating Working Capital
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Average operating working capital to Net sales (2)
19.1
%
17.1
%
Invested Capital
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Short-term debt (1)
$
111,993
$
2,439
Long-term debt, less current portion
1,150,616
1,102,771
Total debt
1,262,609
1,105,210
Total equity
1,339,190
1,308,852
Invested capital
$
2,601,799
$
2,414,062
Total debt / invested capital
48.5
%
45.8
%
(1)
Includes current portion of long-term debt.
(2)
Average operating working capital to Net sales is defined as the sum of Accounts receivable, Inventories and contract assets less Trade accounts payable and contract liabilities as of period end divided by annualized rolling three months of Net sales.
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Operating income as reported
$
145,560
$
171,441
$
459,445
$
513,818
Special items (pre-tax):
Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2)
20,227
7,074
51,322
10,618
Acquisition transaction costs (3)
610
-
4,551
-
Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (5)
3,359
4,852
3,474
12,252
Adjusted operating income (1)
$
169,756
$
183,367
$
518,792
$
536,688
As a percent of net sales
17.3
%
17.7
%
17.4
%
17.1
%
Net income as reported
$
100,756
$
129,343
$
325,879
$
388,605
Special items:
Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2)
20,227
7,074
51,322
10,618
Acquisition transaction costs (3)
610
-
4,551
-
Pension settlement charges (4)
3,966
-
3,966
-
Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (5)
3,359
4,852
3,474
12,252
Loss (gain) on asset disposal (6)
-
-
4,950
(1,646
)
Tax effect of Special items (7)
(6,550
)
(1,780
)
(8,858
)
(3,908
)
Adjusted net income (1)
122,368
139,489
385,284
405,921
Interest expense, net
11,974
10,809
31,414
35,708
Income taxes as reported
31,186
32,090
101,217
101,232
Tax effect of Special items (7)
6,550
1,780
8,858
3,908
Adjusted EBIT (1)
$
172,078
$
184,168
$
526,773
$
546,769
Effective tax rate as reported
23.6
%
19.9
%
23.7
%
20.7
%
Net special item tax impact
-
%
(0.4
)
%
(1.5
)
%
(0.1
)
%
Adjusted effective tax rate (1)
23.6
%
19.5
%
22.2
%
20.6
%
Diluted earnings per share as reported
$
1.77
$
2.22
$
5.68
$
6.67
Special items per share
0.37
0.18
1.04
0.30
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1)
$
2.14
$
2.40
$
6.72
$
6.97
Weighted average shares (diluted)
57,066
58,136
57,349
58,277
(1)
Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EBIT, adjusted effective tax rate and adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Information section.
(2)
Items in 2024 primarily relate to rationalization plans initiated during the third quarter of 2024 in all three segments, as well as previously initiated plans and the disposition of the Company's Russian entity in International Welding. Items in 2023 primarily relate to plans previously initiated within International Welding.
(3)
Related to acquisitions and are included in Selling, general & administrative expenses.
(4)
Pension settlement charges primarily due to the final settlement associated with the termination of a pension plan and are included in Other (expense) income.
(5)
Related to acquisitions and are included in Cost of goods sold.
(6)
Loss (gain) on asset disposal is included in Other (expense) income.
(7)
Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods. The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Twelve Months Ended September 30,
Return on Invested Capital
2024
2023
Net income as reported
$
482,523
$
497,751
Plus: Interest expense (after-tax)
37,665
36,283
Less: Interest income (after-tax)
7,845
3,104
Net operating profit after taxes
$
512,343
$
530,930
Special Items:
Rationalization and asset impairment charges
29,390
13,001
Acquisition transaction costs
4,554
2,935
Pension settlement charges
4,811
-
Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories
3,471
12,253
Loss (gain) on asset disposal
4,950
(1,646
)
Tax effect of Special items (2)
(2,413
)
(5,159
)
Adjusted net operating profit after taxes (1)
$
557,106
$
552,314
Invested Capital
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Short-term debt
$
111,993
$
7,700
Long-term debt, less current portion
1,150,616
1,102,858
Total debt
1,262,609
1,110,558
Total equity
1,339,190
1,225,582
Invested capital
$
2,601,799
$
2,336,140
Return on invested capital as reported
19.7
%
22.7
%
Adjusted return on invested capital (1)
21.4
%
23.6
%
(1)
Adjusted net operating profit after taxes and adjusted ROIC are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Information section.
(2)
Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods. The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$
100,756
$
129,343
Adjustments to reconcile Net income to Net cash provided by operating activities:
Rationalization and asset impairment net charges
2,168
(6
)
Depreciation and amortization
22,644
21,489
Pension settlement net charges
3,966
-
Other non-cash items, net
(7,051
)
41
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:
Decrease in accounts receivable
50,650
25,585
Decrease in inventories
5,930
51,514
Net change in other current assets
(14,758
)
(1,454
)
Decrease in trade accounts payable
(35,844
)
(26,238
)
Net change in other current liabilities
72,402
29,226
Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities
(1,662
)
(6,396
)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
199,201
223,104
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures
(35,722
)
(25,907
)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(100,092
)
(28
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
1,203
704
Purchase of marketable securities
-
468
NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(134,611
)
(24,763
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from (payments on) short-term borrowings
6,099
(2,594
)
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
150,000
-
Payments on long-term borrowings
(169
)
(1,019
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
899
1,289
Purchase of shares for treasury
(50,392
)
(45,355
)
Cash dividends paid to shareholders
(40,283
)
(36,805
)
NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
66,154
(84,484
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents
802
8,327
INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
131,546
122,184
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
272,672
220,483
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
404,218
$
342,667
Cash dividends paid per share
$
0.71
$
0.64
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$
325,879
$
388,605
Adjustments to reconcile Net income to Net cash provided by operating activities:
Rationalization and asset impairment net charges
25,919
1,128
Depreciation and amortization
65,095
64,701
Pension settlement net charges
3,966
-
Other non-cash items, net
9,484
21,427
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:
Increase in accounts receivable
36,166
6,695
(Increase) decrease in inventories
(21,696
)
57,781
Net change in other current assets
(19,911
)
(14,729
)
Increase in trade accounts payable
(6,888
)
(24,672
)
Net change in other current liabilities
67,310
57,975
Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities
17,858
(13,031
)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
503,182
545,880
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures
(85,117
)
(66,459
)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(252,746
)
(32,685
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
2,506
4,596
Purchase of marketable securities
-
(6,561
)
NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(335,357
)
(101,109
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from (payments on) short-term borrowings
5,521
(74,818
)
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
550,000
-
Payments on long-term borrowings
(400,508
)
(7,997
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
25,880
13,299
Purchase of shares for treasury
(211,212
)
(130,589
)
Cash dividends paid to shareholders
(121,979
)
(111,277
)
NET CASH USED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(152,298
)
(311,382
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents
(5,096
)
12,128
INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
10,431
145,517
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
393,787
197,150
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
404,218
$
342,667
Cash dividends paid per share
$
2.13
$
1.92
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Segment Highlights (1)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Americas
International
The Harris
Corporate /
Welding
Welding
Products Group
Eliminations
Consolidated
Three months ended September 30, 2024
Net sales
$
637,026
$
216,224
$
130,509
$
-
$
983,759
Inter-segment sales
30,845
7,371
3,155
(41,371
)
-
Total sales
$
667,871
$
223,595
$
133,664
$
(41,371
)
$
983,759
Net income
$
100,756
As a percent of total sales
10.2
%
EBIT (1)
$
102,158
$
17,175
$
20,690
$
3,893
$
143,916
As a percent of total sales
15.3
%
7.7
%
15.5
%
14.6
%
Special items charges (3)
23,357
2,926
1,269
610
28,162
Adjusted EBIT (2)
$
125,515
$
20,101
$
21,959
$
4,503
$
172,078
As a percent of total sales
18.8
%
9.0
%
16.4
%
17.5
%
Three months ended September 30, 2023
Net sales
$
665,228
$
242,010
$
125,976
$
-
$
1,033,214
Inter-segment sales
28,875
4,896
2,299
(36,070
)
-
Total sales
$
694,103
$
246,906
$
128,275
$
(36,070
)
$
1,033,214
Net income
$
129,343
As a percent of total sales
12.5
%
EBIT (1)
$
132,420
$
22,369
$
20,405
$
(2,952
)
$
172,242
As a percent of total sales
19.1
%
9.1
%
15.9
%
16.7
%
Special items charges (4)
4,056
7,870
-
-
11,926
Adjusted EBIT (2)
$
136,476
$
30,239
$
20,405
$
(2,952
)
$
184,168
As a percent of total sales
19.7
%
12.2
%
15.9
%
17.8
%
(1)
EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other (expense) income.
(2)
The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is adjusted EBIT. EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive adjusted EBIT.
(3)
Special items in 2024 primarily reflect Rationalization net charges of $16,282 in Americas Welding, $2,676 in International Welding and $1,269 in Harris Products Group. In addition, there was an amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $3,109 and $250 in Americas Welding and International Welding, respectively, pension settlement charges of $3,966 in Americas Welding and acquisition transaction costs of $610 in Corporate/Eliminations.
(4)
Special items in 2023 primarily reflect amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $3,648 and $1,204 in Americas and International Welding, respectively, and rationalization and asset impairment net charges of $408 and $6,666 in Americas and International Welding, respectively.
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Segment Highlights
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Americas
International
The Harris
Corporate /
Welding
Welding
Products Group
Eliminations
Consolidated
Nine months ended September 30, 2024
Net sales
$
1,910,061
$
690,743
$
385,835
$
-
$
2,986,639
Inter-segment sales
98,624
24,628
9,520
(132,772
)
-
Total sales
$
2,008,685
$
715,371
$
395,355
$
(132,772
)
$
2,986,639
Net income
$
325,879
As a percent of total sales
10.9
%
EBIT (1)
$
374,554
$
36,357
$
64,095
$
(16,496
)
$
458,510
As a percent of total sales
18.6
%
5.1
%
16.2
%
15.4
%
Special items charges (3)
23,711
37,230
2,666
4,656
68,263
Adjusted EBIT (2)
$
398,265
$
73,587
$
66,761
$
(11,840
)
$
526,773
As a percent of total sales
19.8
%
10.3
%
16.9
%
17.6
%
Nine months ended September 30, 2023
Net sales
$
2,000,839
$
747,829
$
384,454
$
-
$
3,133,122
Inter-segment sales
92,043
19,941
8,063
(120,047
)
-
Total sales
$
2,092,882
$
767,770
$
392,517
$
(120,047
)
$
3,133,122
Net income
$
388,605
As a percent of total sales
12.4
%
EBIT (1)
$
399,002
$
82,183
$
58,898
$
(14,538
)
$
525,545
As a percent of total sales
19.1
%
10.7
%
15.0
%
16.8
%
Special items charges (4)
9,798
11,426
-
-
21,224
Adjusted EBIT (2)
$
408,800
$
93,609
$
58,898
$
(14,538
)
$
546,769
As a percent of total sales
19.5
%
12.2
%
15.0
%
17.5
%
(1)
EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income.
(2)
The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is adjusted EBIT. EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive adjusted EBIT.
(3)
Special items in 2024 primarily reflect rationalization net charges of $16,521 in Americas Welding, $32,030 in International Welding, including the impact of the Company's disposition of its Russian entity, and $2,666 in Harris Products Group. In addition, there was a loss on asset disposal of $4,950 recorded to Other (expense) income in International Welding, an amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $3,224 and $250 in Americas Welding and International Welding, respectively, pension settlement charges of $3,966 in Americas Welding, and acquisition transaction costs of $4,551 in Corporate/Eliminations.
(4)
Special items in 2023 primarily reflect amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $9,390 and $2,862 in Americas and International Welding, respectively, Rationalization and asset impairment net charges of $408 and $10,210 in Americas and International Welding, respectively, and a gain on asset disposal of $1,646 in International Welding.
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Change in Net Sales by Segment
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30th Change in Net Sales by Segment
Change in Net Sales due to:
Net Sales
Foreign
Net Sales
2023
Volume
Acquisitions
Price
Exchange
2024
Operating Segments
Americas Welding
$
665,228
$
(57,292
)
$
30,212
$
2,505
$
(3,627
)
$
637,026
International Welding
242,010
(28,899
)
1,064
(1,349
)
3,398
216,224
The Harris Products Group
125,976
(3,727
)
-
8,898
(638
)
130,509
Consolidated
$
1,033,214
$
(89,918
)
$
31,276
$
10,054
$
(867
)
$
983,759
% Change
Americas Welding
(8.6
)
%
4.5
%
0.4
%
(0.5
)
%
(4.2
)
%
International Welding
(11.9
)
%
0.4
%
(0.6
)
%
1.4
%
(10.7
)
%
The Harris Products Group
(3.0
)
%
-
7.1
%
(0.5
)
%
3.6
%
Consolidated
(8.7
)
%
3.0
%
1.0
%
(0.1
)
%
(4.8
)
%
Nine Months Ended September 30th Change in Net Sales by Segment
Change in Net Sales due to:
Net Sales
Foreign
Net Sales
2023
Volume
Acquisitions
Price
Exchange
2024
Operating Segments
Americas Welding
$
2,000,839
$
(145,610
)
$
46,796
$
11,311
$
(3,275
)
$
1,910,061
International Welding
747,829
(50,728
)
1,121
(8,508
)
1,029
690,743
The Harris Products Group
384,454
(15,106
)
-
17,069
(582
)
385,835
Consolidated
$
3,133,122
$
(211,444
)
$
47,917
$
19,872
$
(2,828
)
$
2,986,639
% Change
Americas Welding
(7.3
)
%
2.3
%
0.6
%
(0.2
)
%
(4.5
)
%
International Welding
(6.8
)
%
0.1
%
(1.1
)
%
0.1
%
(7.6
)
%
The Harris Products Group
(3.9
)
%
-
4.4
%
(0.2
)
%
0.4
%
Consolidated
(6.7
)
%
1.5
%
0.6
%
(0.1
)
%
(4.7
)
%
