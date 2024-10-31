Innovative Design Company Bolsters Staff with Strategic Hire

JUUNOO, an innovative design company with a mission to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable building methods, announces today that it received $6.6M in funding from existing investors. The additional investment will enable JUUNOO to expand into the second stage of its master plan, which includes entering new sectors such as education, healthcare and hospitality. This new funding comes after JUUNOO's proven success partnering with notable clients, including Two Trees, Industrious, and Deloitte.

The company's master plan is an ambitious yet achievable three-step plan to transform the construction industry into a more productive and sustainable sector. The second phase of the company's scale-up process focuses on expanding the use of its value-engineered solution across the construction sector.

"We've earned the trust of our investors, who share the vision outlined in our master plan for structural growth beyond commercial real estate. Our recent success and momentum demonstrate the market's readiness for our efficient solutions," shares Chris Van de Voorde, Founder and CEO of JUUNOO. "We are at an exciting stage, and we are grateful for the confidence our investors have displayed in us with this financial commitment."

JUUNOO specializes in creating sustainable and flexible partitioning solutions that transform spaces. Its innovative and cost-effective system is designed around circular value principles and includes walls, glass, phone booths, and meeting boxes, all designed to be easily assembled and reused-much like Lego blocks.

"As we scale up, the total interior drywall market becomes our target. Widespread adoption of our products and the value of reuse will enable massive savings compared to the current single-use approach. We aim to inspire others to adopt the same circular design principles. This will allow us to drive sustainable momentum for the entire building and design sector," adds Van de Voorde.

The support of clients proves the viability of JUUNOO's methods, which has led the Belgium-based company to win some esteemed awards like the Deloitte Fast 50 Sustainability Awards three times, as well as the Henry Van de Velde Ecodesign Gold award and the Red Dot Design awards that recognize its product design and the VBO Circular Business award that recognizes its circular business models.

Bolstered International Team

In addition to the investment, JUUNOO announces today the appointment of Ruben Verhelst as its Head of Europe. Verhelst brings a strong entrepreneurial background and deep operational expertise to the role. Previously, he co-founded and scaled his own company, where he served as Chief Operations Officer, and developed a solid foundation in business growth and operational excellence.

Before his entrepreneurial venture, Verhelst honed his skills in the scale-up ecosystem at Showpad, one of Belgium's pioneering SaaS technology companies, where he contributed to the company's rapid growth and expansion in the tech sector. Earlier in his career, Verhelst worked as a consultant at McKinsey Company, advising clients on strategy and operations.

"Since joining JUUNOO in May, I have been thoroughly impressed by my colleagues and the company's singular mission to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable building methods. As the Head of Europe, I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to help JUUNOO accomplish its master plan," shares Verhelst.

About JUUNOO

JUUNOO specializes in creating sustainable and flexible partitioning solutions that transform office, healthcare, and school spaces. Its innovative system is designed around circular value principles, and includes walls, glass, phone booths, and meeting pods, all designed to be easily assembled and reused -much like Lego blocks. Additionally, JUUNOO helps optimize budgets with cost-effective solutions that don't compromise on quality or aesthetics.

Installation is a breeze with its patented system, which allows for setups to be completed 7 times faster than traditional methods, requiring only a handful of components. This not only saves time but also promotes a high circular value, leading to significant CO2 reduction-up to 94%.

