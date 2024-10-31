ATCHISON, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI), a leading provider of branded and distilled spirits and food ingredient solutions, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.
"Our third quarter performance was in line with the preliminary results we provided on October 17. In response to the softening American whiskey category trends and elevated industry-wide barrel inventories, in 2025 we plan to further lower our net aging whiskey put away, scale down our whiskey production, and optimize our cost structure to mitigate lower production volumes. While current market dynamics will likely have an even greater impact on our Distilling Solutions segment sales and profitability in 2025, we believe that these actions will strengthen the long-term competitive positioning of our brown goods business. Over the longer term, we remain confident in our Distilling Solutions business as our whiskey inventories remain an important part of the still expanding American whiskey category," said David Bratcher, CEO and president of MGP Ingredients.
He added, "We are pleased with our progress towards becoming a premier branded spirits company. Though further inventory tightening is a headwind in the near term, we expect our continued investments behind our brands portfolio to deliver attractive organic growth. In addition, we expect our Ingredient Solutions segment to have a stronger 2025 despite current transitory headwinds."
2024 third quarter financial highlights compared to 2023 third quarter:
- Consolidated sales decreased 24% to $161.5 million. Excluding the impact of the Atchison distillery, consolidated sales decreased by 14%.
- Net income increased 82% to $23.9 million. Adjusted net income decreased 5% to $28.8 million. Net income margin increased 860 basis points to 14.8%. Adjusted net income margin increased by 350 basis points to 17.8%.
- Basic earnings per common share ("EPS") increased to $1.07 per share from $0.59 per share. Adjusted basic EPS decreased 5% to $1.29 per share from $1.36 per share.
- Consolidated gross profit decreased 10% to $65.8 million. Gross margin increased by 610 basis points to 40.8%. Excluding the impact of the Atchison distillery, adjusted gross margin increased 30 basis points to 40.8% largely due to higher Branded Spirits margins.
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased 9% to $45.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 460 basis points to 28.3%.
- Capital expenditures were $44 million year-to-date.
- Net debt leverage ratio stands at approximately 1.3x as of September 30, 2024.
Consolidated Results
In the third quarter 2024, excluding the impact of the Atchison distillery, consolidated sales decreased by 14% year over year, reflecting lower sales in all three operating segments. Consolidated gross profit decreased 10% to $65.8 million, representing 40.8% of sales. Excluding the impact of the Atchison distillery, third quarter 2024 consolidated gross margin improved approximately 30 basis points from the prior year period primarily reflecting strong margin expansion in the Branded Spirits segment. Third quarter 2024 operating income and diluted EPS increased 64% and $0.49 to $32.6 million and $1.07 per share, respectively. On an adjusted basis, operating income decreased 9% to $39.0 million and diluted EPS decreased by 4% to $1.29.
Distilling Solutions
For the third quarter 2024, Distilling Solutions segment sales decreased 36% to $71.9 million. Excluding the impact of the Atchison distillery, segment sales decreased 18% to $71.9 million mainly due to the 22% decline in brown goods sales, including lower aged and new distillate sales. Segment gross profit, as reported, decreased to $28.6 million, or 39.8% of sales, compared to $33.3 million, or 29.8% of segment sales, in the third quarter 2023.
Branded Spirits
Branded Spirits segment third quarter 2024 sales decreased 6% to $62.6 million, driven primarily by the decline in mid and value priced portfolio sales. Premium plus sales grew 1% as we continue to execute focused initiatives across the American whiskey and tequila categories. Branded Spirits gross profit increased by 12% to $32.4 million, or 51.8% of segment sales, compared to $29.0 million, or 43.5% of segment sales, in the prior year period.
Ingredient Solutions
Ingredient Solutions segment sales decreased 18% to $26.9 million primarily due to the stronger U.S. dollar's continued impact on our specialty protein sales as well as decreased sales volume of commodity wheat starches due to increased domestic competition. Gross profit decreased to $4.7 million, or 17.6% of segment sales, compared to $11.1 million, or 33.8% of segment sales, in the third quarter 2023. Excluding the impact of the Atchison distillery and the associated intercompany credit for the waste starch slurry by-product, gross profit decreased to $4.7 million compared to $9.4 million in the third quarter 2023.
Additional Highlights
Advertising and promotion expenses increased 1% to $9.6 million as compared to the third quarter 2023.
Corporate selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expenses for the third quarter 2024 decreased $4.4 million, or 20%, to $17.2 million as compared to the third quarter 2023.
During the third quarter 2024, the fair value of the contingent consideration liability related to the Penelope acquisition increased by $2.2 million compared to the third quarter of 2023.
The corporate effective tax rate for the third quarter 2024 was 24.0%, compared with 25.0% from the year ago period.
2024 Financial Outlook
MGP reaffirmed its recently revised consolidated guidance for fiscal 2024:
- Sales in the range of $695 million to $705 million, following the closure of the Atchison distillery in December 2023.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $196 million to $200 million, inclusive of the add back of share-based compensation expense.
- Adjusted basic EPS in the $5.55 to $5.65 range, with approximately 22.1 million basic weighted average shares outstanding at the year end and effective tax rate of approximately 24%.
- Full year capital expenditures of $78 million.
As is customary, we will share our 2025 financial outlook with our fourth quarter 2024 earnings release; however, we will provide additional commentary on our 2025 outlook in our conference call discussing our third quarter results.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Year to Date Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Sales
$
161,461
$
211,624
$
522,829
$
621,635
Cost of sales
95,646
138,176
310,987
402,068
Gross profit
65,815
73,448
211,842
219,567
Advertising and promotion expenses
9,647
9,505
29,995
25,877
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
17,204
21,570
60,942
65,615
Impairment of long-lived assets and other
-
18,334
137
18,334
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
6,400
4,200
15,900
4,200
Operating income
32,564
19,839
104,868
105,541
Interest expense, net
(2,174
)
(2,353
)
(6,398
)
(4,630
)
Other income (expense), net
1,026
(25
)
1,917
5
Income before income taxes
31,416
17,461
100,387
100,916
Income tax expense
7,554
4,373
23,924
24,832
Net income
23,862
13,088
76,463
76,084
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
43
123
162
324
Net income attributable to MGP Ingredients, Inc.
23,905
13,211
76,625
76,408
Income attributable to participating securities
(257
)
(129
)
(828
)
(760
)
Net income used in earnings per common share calculation
$
23,648
$
13,082
$
75,797
$
75,648
Weighted average common shares
Basic
22,069,885
22,066,159
22,110,315
22,056,270
Diluted
22,069,885
22,381,516
22,110,315
22,207,031
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
1.07
$
0.59
$
3.43
$
3.43
Diluted
$
1.07
$
0.58
$
3.43
$
3.41
MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
20,772
$
18,388
Receivables, net
130,436
144,286
Inventory
372,153
346,853
Prepaid expenses
4,692
3,580
Refundable income taxes
3,955
1,190
Total current assets
532,008
514,297
Property, plant, and equipment
533,386
489,646
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
(241,243
)
(227,343
)
Property, plant, and equipment, net
292,143
262,303
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
14,910
13,975
Investment in joint ventures
6,643
5,197
Intangible assets, net
269,265
271,706
Goodwill
321,544
321,544
Other assets
4,106
3,326
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,440,619
$
1,392,348
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
6,400
$
6,400
Accounts payable
53,717
73,594
Federal and state excise taxes payable
2,482
2,251
Accrued expenses and other
19,739
31,861
Total current liabilities
82,338
114,106
Long-term debt, less current maturities
87,784
85,305
Convertible senior notes
195,784
195,544
Long-term operating lease liabilities
11,688
11,292
Contingent consideration
85,100
69,200
Other noncurrent liabilities
3,053
4,763
Deferred income taxes
61,987
63,071
Total liabilities
527,734
543,281
Total equity
912,885
849,067
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL EQUITY
$
1,440,619
$
1,392,348
MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
Year to Date Ended September 30,
2024
2023
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$
76,463
$
76,084
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
16,298
16,272
Impairment of long-lived assets and other
137
18,334
Share-based compensation
2,748
5,651
Equity method investment loss (gain)
(1,446
)
191
Deferred income taxes, including change in valuation allowance
(1,084
)
(2,112
)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
15,900
4,200
Other, net
292
376
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:
Receivables, net
13,979
(14,980
)
Inventory
(24,979
)
(42,015
)
Prepaid expenses
(1,091
)
(1,517
)
Income taxes payable (refundable)
(2,765
)
2,134
Accounts payable
(10,627
)
(10,069
)
Accrued expenses and other
(9,935
)
(2,471
)
Federal and state excise taxes payable
231
(1,908
)
Other, net
(609
)
435
Net cash provided by operating activities
73,512
48,605
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Additions to property, plant, and equipment
(52,850
)
(42,062
)
Purchase of business, net of cash acquired
-
(103,712
)
Other, net
(276
)
(916
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(53,126
)
(146,690
)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Payment of dividends and dividend equivalents
(8,013
)
(8,006
)
Repurchase of Common Stock
(12,235
)
(801
)
Proceeds from long-term debt
70,000
105,000
Principal payments on long-term debt
(67,800
)
(18,000
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(18,048
)
78,193
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
46
33
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
2,384
(19,859
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
18,388
47,889
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
20,772
$
28,030
MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
SALES BY OPERATING SEGMENT
(Dollars in thousands)
DISTILLING SOLUTIONS SALES
Quarter Ended September 30,
Quarter versus Quarter Sales
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
Brown goods
$
57,110
$
73,409
$
(16,299
)
(22
)%
Warehouse services
8,264
7,353
911
12
White goods and other co-products
6,545
31,091
(24,546
)
(79
)
Total Distilling Solutions
$
71,919
$
111,853
$
(39,934
)
(36
)%
BRANDED SPIRITS SALES
Quarter Ended September 30,
Quarter versus Quarter Sales
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
Premium plus
$
31,086
$
30,843
243
1
%
Mid
14,788
17,650
(2,862
)
(16
)
Value
10,034
11,049
(1,015
)
(9
)
Other
6,716
7,277
(561
)
(8
)
Total Branded Spirits
$
62,624
$
66,819
$
(4,195
)
(6
)%
INGREDIENT SOLUTIONS SALES
Quarter Ended September 30,
Quarter versus Quarter Sales
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
Specialty wheat starches
$
16,172
$
17,196
$
(1,024
)
(6
)%
Specialty wheat proteins
7,752
11,440
(3,688
)
(32
)
Commodity wheat starches
2,611
4,226
(1,615
)
(38
)
Commodity wheat proteins
383
90
293
326
Total Ingredient Solutions
$
26,918
$
32,952
$
(6,034
)
(18
)%
MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
SALES BY OPERATING SEGMENT
(Dollars in thousands)
DISTILLING SOLUTIONS SALES
Year to Date Ended September 30,
Year to Date versus Year to Date Sales
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
Brown goods
$
198,884
$
214,857
$
(15,973
)
(7
)%
Warehouse services
24,612
20,958
3,654
17
White goods and other co-products
26,663
106,126
(79,463
)
(75
)
Total Distilling Solutions
$
250,159
$
341,941
$
(91,782
)
(27
)%
BRANDED SPIRITS SALES
Year to Date Ended September 30,
Year to Date versus Year to Date Sales
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
Premium plus
$
82,699
$
73,352
$
9,347
13
%
Mid
46,610
55,575
(8,965
)
(16
)
Value
31,698
36,048
(4,350
)
(12
)
Other
15,804
16,343
(539
)
(3
)
Total Branded Spirits
$
176,811
$
181,318
$
(4,507
)
(2
)%
INGREDIENT SOLUTIONS SALES
Year to Date Ended September 30,
Year to Date versus Year to Date Sales
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
Specialty wheat starches
$
57,646
$
48,977
$
8,669
18
%
Specialty wheat proteins
28,947
35,918
(6,971
)
(19
)
Commodity wheat starches
8,846
12,870
(4,024
)
(31
)
Commodity wheat proteins
420
611
(191
)
(31
)
Total Ingredient Solutions
$
95,859
$
98,376
$
(2,517
)
(3
)%
MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
OPERATING INCOME ROLLFORWARD
(Dollars in thousands)
Operating income, quarter versus quarter
Operating
Change
Operating income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023
$
19,839
Increase in gross profit - Branded Spirits segment
3,406
17
%
Decrease in gross profit - Ingredient Solutions segment
(6,403
)
(32
)
pp(a)
Decrease in gross profit - Distilling Solutions segment
(4,636
)
(23
)
pp
Increase in advertising and promotion expenses
(142
)
(1
)
pp
Decrease in SG&A expenses
4,366
22
pp
Impairment of long-lived assets and other
18,334
92
pp
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(2,200
)
(11
)
pp
Operating income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024
$
32,564
64
%
Operating income, year to date versus year to date
Operating
Change
Operating income for the year to date ended September 30, 2023
$
105,541
Decrease in gross profit - Ingredient Solutions segment
(16,914
)
(16
)%
Increase in gross profit - Branded Spirits segment
8,975
9
pp(a)
Increase in gross profit - Distilling Solutions segment
214
-
pp
Increase in advertising and promotion expenses
(4,118
)
(4
)
pp
Decrease in SG&A expenses
4,673
4
pp
Impairment of long-lived assets and other
18,197
17
pp
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(11,700
)
(11
)
pp
Operating income for the year to date ended September 30, 2024
$
104,868
(1
)%
(a) Percentage points ("pp").
MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ("EPS") ROLLFORWARD
Change in EPS, quarter versus quarter
EPS
Change
Basic EPS for the quarter ended September 30, 2023
$
0.59
Change in operating income(b)
0.43
73
%
Change in interest expense, net(b)
0.01
2
pp(a)
Change in other income (expense), net(b)
0.04
7
pp
Change in effective tax rate
0.01
2
pp
Change in weighted average shares outstanding
(0.01
)
(2
)
pp
Basic and Diluted EPS for the quarter ended September 30, 2024
$
1.07
82
%
Change in EPS, year to date versus year to date
EPS
Change
Basic EPS for the year to date ended September 30, 2023
$
3.43
Change in operating income(b)
(0.02
)
(1
)%
Change in interest expense, net(b)
(0.06
)
(2
)
pp(a)
Change in other income (expense), net(b)
0.07
3
pp
Change in effective tax rate
0.03
1
pp
Change in weighted average shares outstanding
(0.02
)
(1
)
pp
Basic and Diluted EPS for the year to date ended September 30, 2024
$
3.43
-
%
(a) Percentage points ("pp").
(b) Items are net of tax based on the effective tax rate for the base year (2023).
MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter Ended September 30, 2024
Operating Income
Income before Income Taxes
Net Income(b)
MGP Earnings(a)
Basic and Diluted EPS
Reported GAAP Results
$
32,564
$
31,416
$
23,862
$
23,648
$
1.07
Adjusted to remove:
Fair value of contingent consideration(c)
6,400
6,400
4,864
4,864
0.22
Business acquisition costs(d)
15
15
11
11
-
Unusual items costs(e)
34
34
26
26
-
Adjusted Non-GAAP results
$
39,013
$
37,865
$
28,763
$
28,549
$
1.29
Quarter Ended September 30, 2023
Operating Income
Income before Income Taxes
Net Income
MGP Earnings(a)
Basic EPS
Diluted EPS
Reported GAAP Results
$
19,839
$
17,461
$
13,088
$
13,082
$
0.59
$
0.58
Adjusted to remove:
Impairment of long-lived assets and other(f)
18,334
18,334
13,750
13,750
0.62
0.61
Fair value of contingent consideration(c)
4,200
4,200
3,150
3,150
0.14
0.14
Business acquisition costs(d)
314
314
235
235
0.01
0.01
Adjusted Non-GAAP results
$
42,687
$
40,309
$
30,223
$
30,217
$
1.36
$
1.34
Year to Date Ended September 30, 2024
Operating Income
Income before Income Taxes
Net Income(b)
MGP Earnings(a)
Basic and Diluted EPS
Reported GAAP Results
$
104,868
$
100,387
$
76,463
$
75,797
$
3.43
Adjusted to remove:
Impairment of long-lived assets and other(f)
137
137
104
104
-
Fair value of contingent consideration(c)
15,900
15,900
12,116
12,116
0.55
Business acquisition costs(d)
101
101
77
77
-
Executive transition costs(g)
1,218
1,218
928
928
0.04
Unusual items costs(e)
1,673
1,673
1,275
1,275
0.06
Adjusted Non-GAAP results
$
123,897
$
119,416
$
90,963
$
90,297
$
4.08
Year to Date Ended September 30, 2023
Operating Income
Income before Income Taxes
Net Income
MGP Earnings(a)
Basic EPS
Diluted EPS
Reported GAAP Results
$
105,541
$
100,916
$
76,084
$
75,648
$
3.43
3.41
Adjusted to remove:
Impairment of long-lived assets and other(f)
18,334
18,334
13,824
13,824
0.63
0.62
Fair value of contingent consideration(c)
4,200
4,200
3,167
3,167
0.14
0.14
Business acquisition costs(d)
1,814
1,814
1,368
1,368
0.06
0.06
Adjusted Non-GAAP results
$
129,889
$
125,264
$
94,443
$
94,007
$
4.26
$
4.23
MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
Description of Non-GAAP items
(a)
MGP Earnings is defined as "Net income used in Earnings Per Common Share calculation."
(b)
The tax rate used for non-GAAP items for the quarter and year to date ended September 30, 2024 was 24.0% and 23.8%, respectively.
(c)
Fair value of contingent consideration relates to the quarterly adjustment of the contingent consideration liability related to the acquisition of Penelope Bourbon LLC. It is included in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income as a component of operating income and relates to the Branded Spirits segment.
(d)
Business acquisition costs are included in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income within the selling, general, and administrative line item and include transaction and integration costs associated with the acquisition of Penelope Bourbon LLC.
(e)
The unusual items costs are included in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income within the selling, general and administrative line item. The adjustment includes professional and legal costs associated with special projects.
(f)
The impairment of long-lived assets and other relates to impairments of assets as well as miscellaneous expenses in connection with the closure of the Atchison distillery. Impairment of long-lived assets and other are included in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income as a component of operating income and relates to the Distilling Solutions segment.
(g)
The executive transition costs are included in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income within the selling, general, and administrative line item. The adjustment includes costs related to the transition of certain executive positions.
(h)
Adjusted net income margin is defined as adjusted net income divided by net sales.
(i)
Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.
MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
Quarter Ended
Year to Date Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Income
$
23,862
$
13,088
$
76,463
$
76,084
Interest expense
2,174
2,353
6,398
4,630
Income tax expense
7,554
4,373
23,924
24,832
Depreciation and amortization
5,680
5,782
16,298
16,272
Share based compensation
767
2,014
2,748
5,651
Equity method investment loss (gain)
(832
)
(388
)
(1,446
)
191
Impairment of long-lived assets and other
-
18,334
137
18,334
Fair value of contingent consideration
6,400
4,200
15,900
4,200
Business acquisition costs
15
314
101
1,814
Executive transition costs
-
-
1,218
-
Unusual items costs
34
-
1,673
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
45,654
$
50,070
$
143,414
$
152,008
The non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure is defined as earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, share based compensation, equity method investment loss (gain), impairment of long-lived assets and other, fair value of contingent consideration, business acquisition costs, executive transition costs, and unusual items costs.
See "Reconciliation of selected GAAP measure to adjusted non-GAAP measures" and "Description of Non-GAAP items" for further details.
MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
NET DEBT LEVERAGE RATIO (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
2024
Quarter Ended
2024
Quarter Ended
2024
TTM(a)
September 30, 2024
Net income
$
31,046
$
20,584
$
32,017
$
23,862
$
107,509
Interest expense
2,017
2,019
2,205
2,174
8,415
Income tax expense
9,784
6,262
10,108
7,554
33,708
Depreciation and amortization
5,841
5,289
5,329
5,680
22,139
Share based compensation
1,850
1,116
865
767
4,598
Equity method investment loss (gain)
146
296
(910
)
(832
)
(1,300
)
Impairment of long-lived assets and other
1,057
116
21
-
1,194
Fair value of contingent consideration
2,900
4,100
5,400
6,400
18,800
Business acquisition costs
246
71
15
15
347
Executive transition costs
3,134
375
843
-
4,352
Unusual items costs
-
-
1,639
34
1,673
Adjusted EBITDA
$
58,021
$
40,228
$
57,532
$
45,654
$
201,435
Total debt
$
289,968
Cash and cash equivalents
20,772
Net debt
$
269,196
Net debt leverage ratio(b)
1.3
(a) TTM is defined as trailing twelve months
(b) Net debt leverage ratio is defined as net debt divided by adjusted EBITDA
See "Reconciliation of selected GAAP measure to adjusted non-GAAP measures" and "Description of Non-GAAP items" for further details on selected non-GAAP items.
MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
DILUTIVE SHARES OUTSTANDING CALCULATION (UNAUDITED)
Quarter Ended
Year to Date Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Principal amount of the bonds
$
201,250,000
$
201,250,000
$
201,250,000
$
201,250,000
Par value
$
1,000
$
1,000
$
1,000
$
1,000
Number of bonds outstanding(a)
201,250
201,250
201,250
201,250
Initial conversion rate
10.3911
10.3911
10.3911
10.3911
Conversion price
$
96.23620
$
96.23620
$
96.23620
$
96.23620
Average share price(b)
$
82.66859
$
113.32587
$
82.41075
$
103.71316
Impact of conversion(c)
$
172,877,289
$
236,988,065
$
172,338,092
$
216,885,881
Cash paid for principal
(201,250,000
)
(201,250,000
)
(201,250,000
)
(201,250,000
)
Conversion premium
$
-
$
35,738,065
$
-
$
15,635,881
Average share price
$
82.66859
$
113.32587
$
82.41075
$
103.71316
Conversion premium in shares(d) (e)
-
315,357
-
150,761
(a)
Number of bonds outstanding is calculated by taking the principal amount of the bonds divided by the par value.
(b)
Average share price is calculated by taking the average of the daily closing share price for the period. If the average share price is less than the conversion price of $96.23620 per share, the impact to EPS is anti-dilutive and therefore the shares were excluded from the diluted EPS calculation.
(c)
Impact of conversion is calculated by taking the number of bonds outstanding multiplied by the initial conversion rate multiplied by the average share price. If the average share price is less than the conversion price then the impact of conversion is zero.
(d)
The impacts of the Convertible Senior Notes were included in the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding if the impact was dilutive. The Convertible Senior Notes would only have a dilutive impact if the average market price per share during the quarter and year to date periods exceed the conversion price of $96.23620 per share.
(e)
Conversion premium in shares is calculated by taking the conversion premium divided by the average share price. If the average share price is less than the conversion price, then the conversion premium in shares is zero.
MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
Impact of the Closure of the Atchison Distillery
Segment Operating Results and Pro-Forma Results
Quarter Ended September 30, 2024
(UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)
Distilling Solutions
Quarter Ended
Increase/(Decrease)
As Reported(a)
Pro-Forma(b)
$ Change
% Change
Brown goods
$
57,110
$
57,110
$
-
-
%
Warehouse services
8,264
8,264
-
-
White goods and other co-products
6,545
6,545
-
-
Total Sales
$
71,919
$
71,919
$
-
-
%
Gross profit
$
28,644
$
28,644
$
-
-
%
Gross margin %
39.8
%
39.8
%
-
pp(c)
Ingredient Solutions
Quarter Ended
Increase/(Decrease)
As Reported(a)
Pro-Forma(b)
$ Change
% Change
Specialty wheat starches
$
16,172
$
16,172
$
-
-
%
Specialty wheat proteins
7,752
7,752
-
-
Commodity wheat starches
2,611
2,611
-
-
Commodity wheat proteins
383
383
-
-
Total Sales
$
26,918
$
26,918
$
-
-
%
Gross profit
$
4,725
$
4,725
$
-
(d)
-
%
Gross margin %
17.6
%
17.6
%
-
pp(c)
Consolidated
Quarter Ended
Increase/(Decrease)
As Reported(a)
Pro-Forma(b)
$ Change
% Change
Sales
$
161,461
$
161,461
$
-
-
%
Gross profit
$
65,815
$
65,815
$
-
-
%
Gross margin %
40.8
%
40.8
%
-
pp(c)
(a)
Represents actual results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as reported in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
(b)
Represents the Company's results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 excluding results associated with the Company's Atchison, Kansas distillery. These are pro-forma unaudited financial results. In some circumstances, white goods, industrial alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and at times certain co-products are produced at the Company's Lawrenceburg, Indiana distillery. The results of the Branded Spirits segment for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 were not impacted by a closure of the Atchison, Kansas distillery.
(c)
Percentage points ("pp").
(d)
There was no reduction in gross profit for the Ingredient Solutions segment as the Company is no longer receiving an intercompany credit for the waste starch slurry by-product since the closure of the distillery in Atchison, Kansas during December 2023.
MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
Impact of the Closure of the Atchison Distillery
Segment Operating Results and Pro-Forma Results
Quarter Ended September 30, 2023
(UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)
Distilling Solutions
Quarter Ended
Increase/(Decrease)
As Reported(a)
Pro-Forma(b)
$ Change
% Change
Brown goods
$
73,409
$
73,409
$
-
-
%
Warehouse services
7,353
7,353
-
-
White goods and other co-products
31,091
6,430
(24,661
)
(79
)
Total Sales
$
111,853
$
87,192
$
(24,661
)
(22
)%
Gross profit
$
33,280
$
37,310
$
4,030
12
%
Gross margin %
29.8
%
42.8
%
13.0
pp(c)
Ingredient Solutions
Quarter Ended
Increase/(Decrease)
As Reported(a)
Pro-Forma(b)
$ Change
% Change
Specialty wheat starches
$
17,196
$
17,196
$
-
-
%
Specialty wheat proteins
11,440
11,440
-
-
Commodity wheat starches
4,226
4,226
-
-
Commodity wheat proteins
90
90
-
-
Total Sales
$
32,952
$
32,952
$
-
-
%
Gross profit
$
11,128
$
9,408
$
(1,720
)
(d)
(15
)%
Gross margin %
33.8
%
28.6
%
(5.2
)
pp(c)
Consolidated
Quarter Ended
Increase/(Decrease)
As Reported(a)
Pro-Forma(b)
$ Change
% Change
Sales
$
211,624
$
186,963
$
(24,661
)
(12
)%
Gross profit
$
73,448
$
75,758
$
2,310
3
%
Gross margin %
34.7
%
40.5
%
5.8
pp(c)
(a)
Represents actual results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, as reported in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
(b)
Represents the Company's results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 excluding results associated with the Company's Atchison, Kansas distillery. These are pro-forma unaudited financial results. In some circumstances, white goods, industrial alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and at times certain co-products are produced at the Company's Lawrenceburg, Indiana distillery. The pro-forma financial results assume the loss of the waste starch slurry credit and no gain or loss on the disposal. The results of the Branded Spirits segment for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 were not impacted by a closure of the Atchison, Kansas distillery.
(c)
Percentage points ("pp").
(d)
The reduction in gross profit for the Ingredient Solutions segment is the result of increased cost of goods sold from no longer receiving an intercompany credit for the waste starch slurry by-product purchased by the adjoined Atchison, Kansas distillery. The value of the intercompany credit is derived from the value of corn which has fluctuated over time.
