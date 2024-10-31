SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, released its third quarter 2024 financial and operational results and issued its fourth quarter and updated full year 2024 guidance today. Separately, Roblox posted a letter to shareholders and supplemental materials on the Roblox investor relations website at ir.roblox.com.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial, Operational, and Liquidity Highlights

Revenue was $919.0 million, up 29% year-over-year.

Bookings 1 were $1,128.5 million, up 34% year-over-year.

were $1,128.5 million, up 34% year-over-year. Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $239.3 million, while consolidated net loss was $240.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $55.0 million, which excludes adjustments for increases in deferred revenue and deferred cost of revenue of $216.3 million and $(47.9) million, respectively, or a total change in deferred of $168.4 million.

was $55.0 million, which excludes adjustments for increases in deferred revenue and deferred cost of revenue of $216.3 million and $(47.9) million, respectively, or a total change in deferred of $168.4 million. Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities was $247.4 million, up 120% year-over-year, while free cash flow 1 was $218.0 million, up 266% year-over-year.

was $218.0 million, up 266% year-over-year. Average Daily Active Users ("DAUs") were 88.9 million, up 27% year-over-year.

Average monthly unique payers were 19.1 million, up 30% year-over-year, and average bookings per monthly unique payer was $19.70.

Hours engaged were 20.7 billion, up 29% year-over-year.

year-over-year. Average bookings per DAU was $12.70, up 6% year-over-year.

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and long-term investments totaled $3.9 billion; net liquidity2 was $2.9 billion.

"Roblox's exceptional Q3 results demonstrate the strength of our platform and the effectiveness of our growth strategies. We're particularly proud of the progress we've made in empowering creators, fostering social connections, and expanding our global reach. As we look ahead, we remain committed to building the world's largest social platform for play, and we're confident that our continued innovation and focus on safety will drive long-term value for our shareholders and the broader Roblox community," said David Baszucki, founder and CEO of Roblox.

"In the third quarter of 2024, our key financial and operating metrics grew at high rates and in all cases were above the guidance we delivered on our Q2 2024 earnings call with significant year-over-year growth in revenue of 29%, bookings of 34%, DAUs of 27% and Hours engaged of 29%," said Michael Guthrie, chief financial officer of Roblox.

____________________ 1 Bookings, Adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful in evaluating our performance and are presented for supplemental information purposes only and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. For further information, please refer to definitions and reconciliations provided below and in our annual and quarterly SEC filings. 2 Net liquidity represents cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and long-term investments, less long-term debt, net.

Forward Looking Guidance

Roblox provides its fourth quarter and updated full year 2024 GAAP and non-GAAP guidance:

Fourth Quarter 2024 Guidance

Revenue between $935 million and $960 million.

Bookings between $1,336 million and $1,361 million.

Consolidated net loss between $(303) million and $(283) million.

Adjusted EBITDA between $10 million and $30 million, which excludes adjustments for: Increase in deferred revenue of $406 million. Increase in deferred cost of revenue of $(86) million. The total of these changes in deferrals of $320 million.

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities between $170 million and $185 million.

Capital expenditures and purchases of intangible assets of $(70) million.

Free cash flow between $100 million and $115 million.

Updated Full Year 2024 Guidance

Revenue between $3,549 million and $3,574 million.

Bookings between $4,343 million and $4,368 million.

Consolidated net loss between $(1,023) million and $(1,003) million.

Adjusted EBITDA between $125 million and $145 million, which excludes adjustments for: Increase in deferred revenue of $817 million. Increase in deferred cost of revenue of $(186) million. The total of these changes in deferrals of $631 million.

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities between $808 million and $823 million.

Capital expenditures and purchases of intangible assets of $(187) million.

Free cash flow between $621 million and $636 million.

Earnings Q&A Session

Roblox will host a live Q&A session to answer questions regarding its third quarter 2024 results on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time/8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be open to the public at ir.roblox.com or by clicking here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our vision to connect one billion global DAUs, our vision to reach 10% of the global gaming software market, our efforts to improve the Roblox Platform, our investments to pursue the highest standards of trust and safety on our platform, our immersive and video advertising efforts, including our ads manager and independent measurement partnerships, our efforts to provide a safe online environment for children, our efforts regarding content curation, live operations and platform-wide events, our efforts regarding real-world shopping, the use of artificial intelligence ("AI") on our platform, our economy and product efforts related to creator earnings and platform monetization, our sponsored experiences, branding and new partnerships and our roadmap with respect to each, our business, product, strategy and user growth, our investment strategy, including our opportunities for and expectations of improvements in financial and operating metrics, including operating leverage, margin, free cash flow, operating expenses and capital expenditures, our expectation of successfully executing such strategies and plans, disclosures regarding the seasonality of our business, disclosures and future growth rates, benefits from agreements with third-party cloud providers, disclosures about our infrastructure efficiency initiatives, changes to our estimated average lifetime of a paying user and the resulting effect on revenue, cost of revenue, deferred revenue and deferred cost of revenue, our expectations of future net losses and net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities, statements by our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and our outlook and guidance for fourth quarter and full year 2024, and future periods. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current plans, expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "vision," "envision," "evolving," "drive," "anticipate," "intend," "maintain," "should," "believe," "continue," "plan," "goal," "opportunity," "estimate," "predict," "may," "will," "could," and "would," and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our annual reports on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings and reports we make with the SEC from time to time. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: our ability to successfully execute our business and growth strategy; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs, including the repayment of our senior notes; the demand for our platform in general; our ability to retain and increase our number of users, developers, and creators; the impact of inflation and global economic conditions on our operations; the impact of changing legal and regulatory requirements on our business, including the use of verified parental consent; our ability to develop enhancements to our platform, and bring them to market in a timely manner; our ability to develop and protect our brand and build new partnerships; any misuse of user data or other undesirable activity by third parties on our platform; our ability to maintain the security and availability of our platform; our ability to detect and minimize unauthorized use of our platform; and the impact of AI on our platform, users, creators, and developers. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations is included in the reports we have filed or will file with the SEC, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, we undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Special Note Regarding Operating Metrics

Additional information regarding our core financial and operating metrics disclosed above is included in the reports we have filed or will file with the SEC, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We encourage investors and others to review these reports in their entirety.

ROBLOX CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par values) (unaudited) As of September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 602,631 $ 678,466 Short-term investments 1,720,323 1,514,808 Accounts receivable-net of allowances 385,591 505,769 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 70,702 74,549 Deferred cost of revenue, current portion 588,915 501,821 Total current assets 3,368,162 3,275,413 Long-term investments 1,558,846 1,043,399 Property and equipment-net 642,637 695,360 Operating lease right-of-use assets 626,486 665,107 Deferred cost of revenue, long-term 295,894 283,326 Intangible assets, net 38,486 53,060 Goodwill 142,236 142,129 Other assets 15,215 10,284 Total assets $ 6,687,962 $ 6,168,078 Liabilities and Stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 42,842 $ 60,087 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 273,694 271,121 Developer exchange liability 330,271 314,866 Deferred revenue-current portion 2,792,396 2,406,292 Total current liabilities 3,439,203 3,052,366 Deferred revenue-net of current portion 1,397,803 1,373,250 Operating lease liabilities 620,257 646,506 Long-term debt, net 1,006,023 1,005,000 Other long-term liabilities 46,218 22,330 Total liabilities 6,509,504 6,099,452 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 authorized as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, 656,132 and 631,221 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; Class A common stock-4,935,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, 607,454 and 581,135 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; Class B common stock-65,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, 48,678 and 50,086 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 62 61 Additional paid-in capital 3,949,491 3,134,946 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 16,416 1,536 Accumulated deficit (3,776,064 ) (3,060,253 ) Total Roblox Corporation Stockholders' equity 189,905 76,290 Noncontrolling interest (11,447 ) (7,664 ) Total Stockholders' equity 178,458 68,626 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' equity $ 6,687,962 $ 6,168,078

ROBLOX CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue(1) $ 918,953 $ 713,225 $ 2,613,796 $ 2,049,335 Cost and expenses: Cost of revenue(1)(2) 204,998 163,581 582,421 477,451 Developer exchange fees 231,536 170,719 642,211 519,002 Infrastructure and trust & safety 244,598 218,968 692,596 655,051 Research and development 365,424 321,613 1,089,173 912,469 General and administrative 98,733 97,508 302,184 291,279 Sales and marketing 52,592 40,874 124,416 97,957 Total cost and expenses 1,197,881 1,013,263 3,433,001 2,953,209 Loss from operations (278,928 ) (300,038 ) (819,205 ) (903,874 ) Interest income 46,718 36,442 133,271 102,288 Interest expense (10,286 ) (10,268 ) (30,853 ) (30,409 ) Other income/(expense), net 2,352 (4,262 ) (1,309 ) (1,425 ) Loss before income taxes (240,144 ) (278,126 ) (718,096 ) (833,420 ) Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 303 682 1,466 177 Consolidated net loss (240,447 ) (278,808 ) (719,562 ) (833,597 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,123 ) (1,650 ) (3,751 ) (5,349 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (239,324 ) $ (277,158 ) $ (715,811 ) $ (828,248 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.37 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (1.11 ) $ (1.35 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders-basic and diluted 650,961 619,350 642,977 612,938

(1) Beginning April 1, 2024, the estimated average lifetime of a payer changed from 28 months to 27 months. Based on the carrying amount of deferred revenue and deferred cost of revenue as of March 31, 2024, the change resulted in an increase in revenue and cost of revenue during the three months ended September 30, 2024 of $26.4 million and $5.4 million, respectively, and $85.3 million and $17.8 million, respectively, during the nine months ended September 30, 2024. This change will increase our fiscal year 2024 revenue and cost of revenue by $98.0 million and $20.4 million, respectively. Refer to "Basis of Presentation and Summary of Significant Accounting Policies - Revenue Recognition" as described in the Company's consolidated financial statements and related notes included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for further background on the Company's process to estimate the average lifetime of a payer. (2) Depreciation of servers and infrastructure equipment included in infrastructure and trust & safety.

ROBLOX CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net loss $ (240,447 ) $ (278,808 ) $ (719,562 ) $ (833,597 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss including noncontrolling interest to net cash and cash equivalents provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization expense 68,613 53,600 175,126 153,611 Stock-based compensation expense 265,165 220,022 757,558 617,288 Operating lease non-cash expense 31,104 26,048 88,592 70,801 (Accretion)/amortization on marketable securities, net (20,909 ) (20,474 ) (60,442 ) (52,219 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 344 331 1,023 982 Impairment expense, (gain)/loss on investment and other asset sales, and other, net 1,907 1,578 2,350 7,747 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (40,585 ) (29,454 ) 119,460 93,174 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,295 4,298 3,340 (1,861 ) Deferred cost of revenue (46,876 ) (23,477 ) (99,491 ) (62,074 ) Other assets 1,744 502 (4,922 ) (6,189 ) Accounts payable 4,424 2,279 (4,404 ) 3,855 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,238 19,745 (15,278 ) (2,599 ) Developer exchange liability (18 ) 18,880 15,405 7,724 Deferred revenue 212,159 130,943 409,809 360,098 Operating lease liabilities (25,292 ) (15,994 ) (54,621 ) (46,837 ) Other long-term liabilities 11,564 2,685 23,882 4,971 Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities 247,430 112,704 637,825 314,875 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (29,405 ) (53,196 ) (115,786 ) (255,470 ) Payments related to business combination, net of cash acquired (840 ) (3,859 ) (2,840 ) (3,859 ) Purchases of intangible assets - - (1,370 ) (13,500 ) Purchases of investments (1,607,405 ) (761,151 ) (3,474,187 ) (3,803,911 ) Maturities of investments 842,450 632,000 2,431,770 956,010 Sales of investments 161,547 117,487 394,853 346,766 Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities (633,653 ) (68,719 ) (767,560 ) (2,773,964 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 19,949 16,209 57,196 47,316 Proceeds from debt issuances - - - 14,700 Financing payments related to acquisitions - - (4,450 ) (750 ) Net cash and cash equivalents provided by financing activities 19,949 16,209 52,746 61,266 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,499 (409 ) 1,154 398 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (363,775 ) 59,785 (75,835 ) (2,397,425 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 966,406 520,264 678,466 2,977,474 End of period $ 602,631 $ 580,049 $ 602,631 $ 580,049

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables contain the non-GAAP financial measure bookings, Adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow.

We use this non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that this non-GAAP financial information may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance.

Bookings is defined as revenue plus the change in deferred revenue during the period and other non-cash adjustments. Substantially all of our bookings are generated from sales of virtual currency, which can ultimately be converted to virtual items on the Roblox Platform. Sales of virtual currency reflected as bookings include one-time purchases and monthly subscriptions purchased via payment processors or through prepaid cards. Bookings also include an insignificant amount from advertising and licensing arrangements. We believe bookings provide a timelier indication of trends in our operating results that are not necessarily reflected in our revenue as a result of the fact that we recognize the majority of revenue over the estimated average lifetime of a paying user. The change in deferred revenue constitutes the vast majority of the reconciling difference from revenue to bookings. By removing these non-cash adjustments, we are able to measure and monitor our business performance based on the timing of actual transactions with our users and the cash that is generated from these transactions. Adjusted EBITDA represents our GAAP consolidated net loss, excluding interest income, interest expense, other income/(expense), provision for/(benefit from) income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, and certain other nonrecurring adjustments. We believe that, when considered together with reported GAAP amounts, Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and ongoing operating trends. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from the definition used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. Free cash flow represents the net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities less purchases of property, equipment, and intangible assets acquired through asset acquisitions. We believe that free cash flow is a useful indicator of our unit economics and liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our core operations that, after the purchases of property, equipment, and intangible assets acquired through asset acquisitions, can be used for strategic initiatives.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in their usefulness to investors because they have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial information as a tool for comparison. As a result, our non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measure to the non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release are included below. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations

The following table presents a reconciliation of revenue, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to bookings, for each of the periods presented (in thousands, unaudited):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of revenue to bookings: Revenue $ 918,953 $ 713,225 $ 2,613,796 $ 2,049,335 Add (deduct): Change in deferred revenue 216,325 130,957 410,657 360,112 Other (6,758 ) (4,729 ) (16,998 ) (15,489 ) Bookings $ 1,128,520 $ 839,453 $ 3,007,455 $ 2,393,958

The following table presents a reconciliation of consolidated net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA, for each of the periods presented (in thousands, unaudited):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of consolidated net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Consolidated net loss $ (240,447 ) $ (278,808 ) $ (719,562 ) $ (833,597 ) Add (deduct): Interest income (46,718 ) (36,442 ) (133,271 ) (102,288 ) Interest expense 10,286 10,268 30,853 30,409 Other (income)/expense, net (2,352 ) 4,262 1,309 1,425 Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 303 682 1,466 177 Depreciation and amortization expense(A) 68,613 53,600 175,126 153,611 Stock-based compensation expense 265,165 220,022 757,558 617,288 RTO severance charge(B) 108 - 1,101 - Other non-cash charges(C) - - - 6,988 Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,958 $ (26,416 ) $ 114,580 $ (125,987 )

(A) Includes a one-time charge of $17.9 million related to the re-assessment of the estimated useful life of certain software licenses, resulting in the acceleration of their remaining depreciation within infrastructure and trust & safety expenses. (B) Relates to cash severance costs associated with the Company's return-to-office ("RTO") plan announced in October 2023, which required a subset of the Company's remote employees to begin working from the San Mateo headquarters for three days a week, beginning in the summer of 2024. (C) Includes impairment expenses related to certain operating lease right-of-use assets and related property and equipment.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to free cash flow, for each of the periods presented (in thousands, unaudited):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities to free cash flow: Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities $ 247,430 $ 112,704 $ 637,825 $ 314,875 Deduct: Acquisition of property and equipment (29,405 ) (53,196 ) (115,786 ) (255,470 ) Purchases of intangible assets - - (1,370 ) (13,500 ) Free cash flow $ 218,025 $ 59,508 $ 520,669 $ 45,905

Forward Looking Guidance3: GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations

The following table presents a reconciliation of revenue, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to bookings, for each of the periods presented (in thousands):

Guidance Updated Guidance Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Low High Low High Reconciliation of revenue to bookings: Revenue $ 935,000 $ 960,000 $ 3,548,796 $ 3,573,796 Add (deduct): Change in deferred revenue 406,000 406,000 816,657 816,657 Other (5,000 ) (5,000 ) (21,998 ) (21,998 ) Bookings $ 1,336,000 $ 1,361,000 $ 4,343,455 $ 4,368,455

The following table presents a reconciliation of consolidated net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA, for each of the periods presented (in thousands):

Guidance Updated Guidance Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Low High Low High Reconciliation of consolidated net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Consolidated net loss $ (303,000 ) $ (283,000 ) $ (1,022,562 ) $ (1,002,562 ) Add (deduct): Interest income (40,000 ) (40,000 ) (173,271 ) (173,271 ) Interest expense 11,000 11,000 41,853 41,853 Other (income)/expense, net - - 1,309 1,309 Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 2,000 2,000 3,466 3,466 Depreciation and amortization expense 55,000 55,000 230,126 230,126 Stock-based compensation expense 285,000 285,000 1,042,558 1,042,558 RTO severance charge(A) - - 1,101 1,101 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,000 $ 30,000 $ 124,580 $ 144,580

(A) Relates to cash severance costs associated with the Company's RTO plan announced in October 2023, which required a subset of the Company's remote employees to begin working from the San Mateo headquarters for three days a week, beginning in the summer of 2024.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to free cash flow, for each of the periods presented (in thousands):

Guidance Updated Guidance Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Low High Low High Reconciliation of net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities to free cash flow: Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities $ 170,000 $ 185,000 $ 807,825 $ 822,825 Deduct: Acquisition of property and equipment (70,000 ) (70,000 ) (185,786 ) (185,786 ) Purchase of intangible assets - - (1,370 ) (1,370 ) Free cash flow $ 100,000 $ 115,000 $ 620,669 $ 635,669

____________________ 3 Beginning April 1, 2024, the estimated average lifetime of a payer changed from 28 months to 27 months, which is reflected in our fourth quarter and updated full year 2024 GAAP and non-GAAP guidance. Based on the carrying amount of deferred revenue and deferred cost of revenue as of March 31, 2024, the April 1, 2024 change in estimated average lifetime of a payer will result in an increase in revenue and cost of revenue of $12.7 and $2.6 million, respectively, during the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase in revenue and cost of revenue of $98.0 million and $20.4 million, respectively, during the full year 2024. Refer to "Basis of Presentation and Summary of Significant Accounting Policies - Revenue Recognition" as described in the Company's consolidated financial statements and related notes included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for further background on the Company's process to estimate the average lifetime of a payer.

About Roblox

Roblox is an immersive platform for connection and communication. Every day, millions of people come to Roblox to create, play, work, learn, and connect with each other in experiences built by our global community of creators. Our vision is to reimagine the way people come together - in a world that is safe, civil, and optimistic. To achieve this vision, we are building an innovative company that, together with the Roblox community, has the ability to strengthen our social fabric and support economic growth for people around the world. For more about Roblox, please visit corp.roblox.com.

ROBLOX and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. © 2024 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.

