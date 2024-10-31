IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CW Bancorp (OTCQX: CWBK), the parent company ("the Company") of CommerceWest Bank (the "Bank") reported consolidated net income for the third quarter of 2024 of $3,131,000 or $1.03 per diluted share as compared to $5,234,000 or $1.61 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2023, an EPS decrease of 36% and net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 of $9,208,000 or $2.99 per diluted share as compared to $14,066,000 or $4.26 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, an EPS decrease of 30%.

Key Financial Results for the three months ended September 30, 2024:

EPS of $1.03

Return on Assets of 1.11%

Return on Tangible Equity of 15.64%

Quarter over quarter loan growth of 5%

Quarter over quarter deposit growth of 4%

ACL to total loans ratio of 1.53%

Liquid funds to total deposits ratio of 19%

No outstanding FRB or FHLB borrowings

Non-interest-bearing deposits to total deposits of 56%

Strong leverage ratio of 11.77% and total risk-based capital ratio of 18.70%

59 quarters of consecutive profits

Key Financial Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2024:

EPS of $2.99

Return on Assets of 1.14%

Return on Tangible Equity of 15.88%

Year over year loan growth of 2%

Year over year deposit growth of 11%

Year over year total asset growth of 11%

Mr. Ivo A. Tjan, Chairman and CEO commented, "Our company has demonstrated strong performance this quarter, with robust growth in both loans and deposits, highlighted by double digit increases in deposits and total assets year over year." Mr. Tjan continued, "In the face of ongoing global and regional economic uncertainty, we remain committed to safeguarding our financial strength. Our fortress like balance sheet, supported by a 1.53% allowance for credit losses, along with our strong liquidity and capital ratios, positions us well for the future. I am proud of our talented team's dedication to serving the evolving needs of California's business community."

Total assets increased $113.9 million as of September 30, 2024, an increase of 11% as compared to the same period one year ago. Total loans increased $18.0 million as of September 30, 2024, an increase of 2% from the prior year. Cash and due from banks increased $86.2 million or 57% over the prior year. Total investment securities increased $6.6 million, an increase of 4% from the prior year.

Total deposits increased $102.3 million as of September 30, 2024, an increase of 11% from September 30, 2023. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $30.4 million as of September 30, 2024, an increase of 6% from the prior year. Interest bearing deposits increased $71.9 million as of September 30, 2024, an increase of 19% over the prior year.

Interest income was $13,856,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $13,704,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of 1%. Interest expense was $3,841,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $3,044,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of 26%.

Interest income was $39,441,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $39,221,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of 1%. Interest expense was $10,527,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $8,301,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of 27%.

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $10,015,000 as compared to $10,660,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of 6%. The net interest margin decreased for the three months ended September 30, 2024. It decreased to 3.75% in 2024 from 3.90% in 2023, a decrease of 4%. Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $28,914,000 as compared to $30,920,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of 6%. The net interest margin decreased for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. It decreased to 3.79% in 2024 from 3.87% in 2023, a decrease of 2%.

Provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was zero compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $1,500,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2023. This provision reversal was primarily due to a $3 million recovery on a previously charged of loan, which resulted in an overfunding of the allowance for credit losses that allowed the Bank to reverse provision expense during the third quarter of 2023. Provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was also zero compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $1,326,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $1,727,000 compared to $1,918,000 for the same period last year, a decrease of 10%. Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $4,154,000 compared to $4,832,000 for the same period last year, a decrease of 14%.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $7,344,000 compared to $6,812,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 8%. Non-interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $20,182,000 compared to $17,720,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 14%.

The efficiency ratio for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was 62.23% compared to 51.92% in 2023, which represents an increase of 20%. The efficiency ratio illustrates that for every dollar made for the three-month period ending September 30, 2024, it cost $0.6223 to make it, as compared to $0.5192 one year ago. The efficiency ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was 60.70% compared to 48.35% in 2023, which represents an increase of 26%.

Capital ratios for the Bank remain above the levels required for a "well capitalized" institution as designated by regulatory agencies. As of September 30, 2024, the tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.77%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 17.45%, the tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 17.45% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 18.70%.

CommerceWest Bank is determined to redefine banking for small and medium sized businesses by delivering on customized products and services. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California, the Bank serves businesses throughout the state of California with our digital banking platform. By employing a strategically selected team of experienced professionals, we will provide flexibility, create a complete, safe and sound banking experience for each client. We provide a wide range of commercial banking services, including remote deposit solution, NetBanker online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, M&A / working capital loans, commercial real estate loans, SBA loans and treasury management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank. "BANK ON THE DIFFERENCE"

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, balance sheet management, expanded net interest margin, the ability to control costs and expenses, interest rate changes, financial policies of the United States government and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.

THIRD QUARTER REPORT - September 30, 2024 (Unaudited) CW BANCORP % CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET Increase (dollars in thousands) Sept 30, 2024 Sept 30, 2023 (Decrease) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 237,913 $ 151,698 57 % Securities available for sale 126,950 100,171 27 % Securities held-to-maturity 30,509 50,646 -40 % Loans 752,003 734,016 2 % Less allowance for credit losses (ACL) (11,494 ) (11,530 ) 0 % Loans, net 740,509 722,486 2 % Bank premises and equipment, net 3,801 4,592 -17 % Other assets 35,536 31,698 12 % Total assets $ 1,175,218 $ 1,061,291 11 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Non-interest bearing deposits $ 578,535 $ 548,107 6 % Interest bearing deposits 448,348 376,502 19 % Total deposits 1,026,883 924,609 11 % Subordinated debenture 50,000 50,000 0 % Other liabilities 13,358 13,623 -2 % 1,090,241 988,232 10 % Stockholders' equity 84,977 73,059 16 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,175,218 $ 1,061,291 11 % Shares outstanding at end of period 3,000,598 3,177,402 Book value per share $ 30.75 $ 27.50 Total loans to total deposits 73.23 % 79.39 % ACL to total loans 1.53 % 1.58 % Nonperforming assets (non-accrual loans & OREO) $ 5,678 $ 4,177 COMMERCEWEST BANK CAPITAL RATIOS: Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.77 % 11.18 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 17.45 % 18.43 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 17.45 % 18.43 % Total risk-based capital ratio 18.70 % 19.68 %

CW BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Increase For the Nine Months Ended Increase (dollars in thousands except share and per share data) Sept 30, 2024 Sept 30, 2023 (Decrease) Sept 30, 2024 Sept 30, 2023 (Decrease) INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 10,044 $ 9,988 1 % $ 29,834 $ 29,871 0 % Investments 1,193 1,016 17 % 3,485 3,200 9 % Fed funds sold and other 2,619 2,700 -3 % 6,122 6,150 0 % Total interest income 13,856 13,704 1 % 39,441 39,221 1 % INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 3,372 2,575 31 % 9,121 6,886 32 % Subordinated debenture 469 469 0 % 1,406 1,406 0 % Other borrowings - - - - 9 -100 % Total interest expense 3,841 3,044 26 % 10,527 8,301 27 % NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE CREDIT LOSS PROVISION 10,015 10,660 -6 % 28,914 30,920 -6 % PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES - (1,500 ) -100 % - (1,326 ) -100 % Non-interest income: NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER CREDIT LOSS PROVISION 10,015 12,160 -18 % 28,914 32,246 -10 % NON-INTEREST INCOME Service Charges and Fees on Deposits 1,402 1,482 -5 % 3,234 3,891 -17 % Loss on Sale of AFS Securities - - - - (166 ) -100 % Other Fees 325 436 -25 % 920 1,107 -17 % NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 7,344 6,812 8 % 20,182 17,720 14 % EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 4,398 7,266 -39 % 12,886 19,358 -33 % INCOME TAXES 1,267 2,032 -38 % 3,678 5,292 -30 % NET INCOME $ 3,131 $ 5,234 -40 % $ 9,208 $ 14,066 -35 % Basic earnings per share $ 1.04 $ 1.63 -36 % $ 3.03 $ 4.32 -30 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.03 $ 1.61 -36 % $ 2.99 $ 4.26 -30 % Return on Assets 1.11 % 1.82 % -39 % 1.14 % 1.66 % -31 % Return on Equity 15.06 % 27.66 % -46 % 15.27 % 25.53 % -40 % Return on Tangible Equity 15.64 % 28.83 % -46 % 15.88 % 26.64 % -40 % Efficiency Ratio 62.23 % 51.92 % 20 % 60.70 % 48.35 % 26 %

CW BANCORP CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET and YIELD ANALYSIS Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Average Balance Interest Income / Expense Yield / Cost Average Balance Interest Income / Expense Yield / Cost (dollars in thousands) INTEREST EARNING ASSETS Int Bearing Due from Banks & FFS $ 182,374 $ 2,480 5.41 % $ 189,032 $ 2,564 5.38 % Investment Securities (1) 157,632 1,252 3.16 % 153,564 1,076 2.78 % Loans 720,333 10,044 5.55 % 740,542 9,988 5.35 % FHLB & Other Stocks 7,100 139 7.79 % 7,100 136 7.60 % Total interest-earning assets 1,067,439 13,915 5.19 % 1,090,238 13,764 5.01 % Noninterest-earning assets 57,526 52,067 Total assets $ 1,124,965 $ 1,142,305 INTEREST EARNING LIABILITIES Interest Bearing Deposits $ 422,112 $ 3,372 3.18 % $ 400,765 $ 2,575 2.55 % Other Borrowings - - - - - - Subordinated Debenture 50,000 469 3.75 % 50,000 469 3.75 % Total interest-earning liabilities 472,112 3,841 3.24 % 450,765 3,044 2.68 % Noninterest-earning liabilities Demand Deposits 556,290 600,824 Other Liabilities 13,857 15,639 Shareholders' Equity 82,706 75,077 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity $ 1,124,965 $ 1,142,305 Net Interest Spread $ 10,074 1.95 % $ 10,720 2.33 % Net Interest Margin 3.75 % 3.90 % Total Deposits $ 978,402 $ 3,372 1.37 % $ 1,001,589 $ 2,575 1.02 % Total Funding Costs $ 1,028,402 $ 3,841 1.49 % $ 1,051,589 $ 3,044 1.15 % (1) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate

CW BANCORP CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET and YIELD ANALYSIS Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Average Balance Interest Income / Expense Yield / Cost Average Balance Interest Income / Expense Yield / Cost (dollars in thousands) INTEREST EARNING ASSETS Int Bearing Due from Banks & FFS $ 139,800 $ 5,697 5.44 % $ 150,242 $ 5,795 5.16 % Investment Securities (1) 158,295 3,664 3.09 % 160,491 3,414 2.84 % Loans 721,056 29,834 5.53 % 759,157 29,871 5.26 % FHLB & Other Stocks 7,100 425 8.00 % 6,865 355 6.91 % Total interest-earning assets 1,026,251 39,620 5.16 % 1,076,755 39,435 4.90 % Noninterest-earning assets 52,431 58,086 Total assets $ 1,078,682 $ 1,134,841 INTEREST EARNING LIABILITIES Interest Bearing Deposits $ 380,537 $ 9,121 3.20 % $ 406,772 $ 6,886 2.26 % Other Borrowings - - - 242 9 4.97 % Subordinated Debenture 50,000 1,406 3.75 % 50,000 1,406 3.75 % Total interest-earning liabilities 430,537 10,527 3.27 % 457,014 8,301 2.43 % Noninterest-earning liabilities Demand Deposits 553,652 590,106 Other Liabilities 13,966 14,061 Shareholders' Equity 80,527 73,660 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity $ 1,078,682 $ 1,134,841 Net Interest Spread $ 29,093 1.89 % $ 31,134 2.47 % Net Interest Margin 3.79 % 3.87 % Total Deposits $ 934,189 $ 9,121 1.30 % $ 996,878 $ 6,886 0.92 % Total Funding Costs $ 984,189 $ 10,527 1.43 % $ 1,047,120 $ 8,301 1.06 % (1) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate

Contacts

Bancorp Contact

Mr. Ivo A. Tjan, CEO

Ms. Leeann Cochran, CFO

Telephone: (866) 521-CWBK

E-mail: InvestorRelations@cwbk.com

Website: www.cwbk.com

"Bank on the Difference"