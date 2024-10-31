Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. Reports Third-Quarter 2024 Results

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DFIN) (the "Company" or "DFIN") today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

Highlights for the third quarter of 2024:

Record third-quarter software solutions net sales of $82.2 million, an increase of 12.3%, or 13.6% on an organic basis (a) , from the third quarter of 2023; Software solutions net sales accounted for 45.8% of total net sales, up from 40.7% in the third quarter of 2023.

, from the third quarter of 2023; Software solutions net sales accounted for 45.8% of total net sales, up from 40.7% in the third quarter of 2023. Total net sales of $179.5 million, a decrease of 0.3%, or an increase of 0.2% on an organic basis (a) , from the third quarter of 2023; net sales change was comprised of: Increase in software solutions net sales of $9.0 million (a 12.3% increase, or 13.6% on an organic basis (a) ), Decrease in tech-enabled services net sales of $5.2 million (a 6.5% decrease), and Decrease in print and distribution net sales of $4.3 million (a 16.3% decrease)

, from the third quarter of 2023; net sales change was comprised of: Net earnings of $8.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share; Adjusted EBITDA (a) of $43.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin (a) of 24.1%.

of $43.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.1%. Operating Cash Flow (b) of $86.4 million and Free Cash Flow (a) of $67.3 million, improvements of $5.9 million and $6.0 million, respectively, from the third quarter of 2023.

of $86.4 million and Free Cash Flow of $67.3 million, improvements of $5.9 million and $6.0 million, respectively, from the third quarter of 2023. Gross leverage (a) of 0.5x and net leverage (a) of 0.4x as of September 30, 2024.

of 0.5x and net leverage of 0.4x as of September 30, 2024. The Company repurchased 208,254 shares for approximately $13.3 million at an average price of $63.96 per share. As of September 30, 2024, the remaining share repurchase authorization was $108.7 million.

(a) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Free Cash Flow, organic net sales, gross leverage and net leverage are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of certain items noted in the reconciliation tables below. The tables below provide reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures. (b) Defined as net cash provided by operating activities.

"We are pleased with the continued momentum in the growth of our software solutions net sales, which increased 13.6% on an organic basis versus third quarter of 2023, marking the third consecutive quarter of double-digit organic net sales growth. The growth in software solutions net sales continues to be led by the performance of Venue, our virtual dataroom offering, which grew approximately 27% year-over-year. In addition, we experienced improvements in the growth rates of our recurring compliance software products, Arc Suite and ActiveDisclosure. Arc Suite posted stronger sales growth in the third quarter compared to recent trend, reflecting incremental revenue from our Tailored Shareholder Reports offering. Further, ActiveDisclosure subscription revenue growth also improved relative to trend, as we continue to make progress to increase the adoption of ActiveDisclosure," said Daniel N. Leib, DFIN's president and chief executive officer.

Leib continued, "As we anticipated, the level of capital markets deal activity remained soft during the third quarter, with new equity issuances and M&A activity remaining well below historical levels. Despite the ongoing weakness in the capital markets transactional environment that resulted in our third-quarter transactional revenue being down nearly 8% from the prior year, our margin performance remained resilient. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was 24.1%, which demonstrates our ability to sustainably deliver a solid level of profitability across various market conditions. Additionally, consistent with our first-half performance, we delivered higher year-over-year operating cash flow and free cash flow during the third quarter, primarily as a result of continued improvement in working capital management."

"Moving forward, our solid financial results and strong balance sheet provide us with the financial flexibility to continue to invest in generating a more favorable recurring revenue mix, including capturing recurring revenue opportunities from current and future regulatory changes. In addition, we will continue to prudently manage our cost structure and remain disciplined in the allocation of capital as we execute our transformation to become the market leading provider of regulatory and compliance solutions," Leib concluded.

Net Sales

Net sales in the third quarter of 2024 were $179.5 million, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 0.3% (an increase of 0.2% on an organic basis), from the third quarter of 2023. Net sales decreased primarily due to lower capital markets and investment companies compliance revenue, part of which is related to a reduction in print and distribution volumes, lower capital markets transactional revenue, which decreased $3.8 million year-over-year, and the impact of the eBrevia disposition, partially offset by higher software solutions net sales primarily driven by Venue and Arc Suite.

Net Earnings

For the third quarter of 2024, net earnings were $8.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, as compared to $18.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023. Net earnings in the third quarter of 2024 included after-tax charges of $5.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, primarily related to share-based compensation expense. Net earnings in the third quarter of 2023 included after-tax charges of $3.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, primarily related to share-based compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Earnings

For the third quarter of 2024, Adjusted EBITDA was $43.2 million, a decrease of $6.2 million as compared to the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 24.1%, a decrease of approximately 330 basis points as compared to the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin was primarily due to higher compensation-related expense compared to the third quarter of 2023, part of which is related to overlapping favorable changes in accruals in the third quarter of 2023, and lower capital markets transactional and compliance volumes, partially offset by higher software solutions net sales and cost control initiatives.

For the third quarter of 2024, non-GAAP net earnings were $14.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, as compared to $21.7 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023.

Reconciliations of net sales to organic net sales, net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and non-GAAP net earnings are presented in the tables.

Company Results and Conference Call

DFIN's earnings press release for the third quarter of 2024, which is included as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K that has been furnished to the SEC on October 31, 2024, is available on the Company's investor relations website at investor.dfinsolutions.com . A supplemental trending schedule of historical results, including additional breakouts of segment-level net sales, is also available on the Company's investor relations website.

DFIN will hold a conference call and webcast on October 31, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss financial results for the third quarter of 2024, provide a general business update and respond to analyst questions.

A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website. Please visit investor.dfinsolutions.com at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the event to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

If you are unable to participate live, a replay of the webcast will be available following the conference call on the Company's investor relations website, along with the earnings press release and related financial tables.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data)





September 30, 2024



December 31, 2023

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 33.6



$ 23.1

Receivables, less allowances for expected losses of $24.4 in 2024 (2023 - $18.9)



178.0





151.8

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



25.7





31.0

Assets held for sale



-





2.6

Total current assets



237.3





208.5

Property, plant and equipment, net



11.5





13.5

Operating lease right-of-use assets



11.8





16.4

Software, net



95.0





87.6

Goodwill



405.9





405.8

Deferred income taxes, net



51.2





45.8

Other noncurrent assets



30.9





29.3

Total assets

$ 843.6



$ 806.9















Liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 33.8



$ 33.9

Operating lease liabilities



11.2





14.0

Accrued liabilities



162.1





153.7

Total current liabilities



207.1





201.6

Long-term debt



124.6





124.5

Deferred compensation liabilities



13.9





13.1

Pension and other postretirement benefits plans liabilities



31.2





34.4

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities



6.3





12.1

Other noncurrent liabilities



16.0





19.0

Total liabilities



399.1





404.7















Equity











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value











Authorized: 1.0 shares; Issued: None



-





-

Common stock, $0.01 par value











Authorized: 65.0 shares;











Issued and outstanding: 38.8 shares and 28.9 shares in 2024 (2023 - 38.0 shares and 29.1 shares)



0.4





0.4

Treasury stock, at cost: 9.9 shares in 2024 (2023 - 8.9 shares)



(326.6)





(262.1)

Additional paid-in capital



325.4





305.7

Retained earnings



522.2





436.1

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(76.9)





(77.9)

Total equity



444.5





402.2

Total liabilities and equity

$ 843.6



$ 806.9



Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net sales























Tech-enabled services

$ 75.2



$ 80.4



$ 260.3



$ 263.3

Software solutions



82.2





73.2





248.1





219.0

Print and distribution



22.1





26.4





117.2





138.4

Total net sales



179.5





180.0





625.6





620.7

Cost of sales (a)























Tech-enabled services



29.2





29.3





93.7





99.6

Software solutions



27.6





25.9





80.3





81.2

Print and distribution



11.9





15.7





61.3





78.6

Total cost of sales



68.7





70.9





235.3





259.4

Selling, general and administrative expenses (a)



74.0





65.4





222.9





212.1

Depreciation and amortization



17.2





14.4





45.4





41.2

Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net



1.4





(0.3)





4.5





8.4

Other operating income, net



-





(0.2)





(9.8)





(0.6)

Income from operations



18.2





29.8





127.3





100.2

Interest expense, net



3.1





4.1





10.4





12.2

Investment and other income, net



(0.3)





(0.1)





(1.1)





(7.3)

Earnings before income taxes



15.4





25.8





118.0





95.3

Income tax expense



6.7





7.7





31.9





23.7

Net earnings

$ 8.7



$ 18.1



$ 86.1



$ 71.6



























Net earnings per share:























Basic

$ 0.30



$ 0.62



$ 2.94



$ 2.44

Diluted

$ 0.29



$ 0.60



$ 2.86



$ 2.36

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:























Basic



29.1





29.4





29.3





29.4

Diluted



29.9





30.3





30.1





30.4



__________

(a) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Components of depreciation and amortization:

2024



2023



2024



2023

Cost of sales

$ 16.7



$ 12.8



$ 43.8



$ 37.1

Selling, general and administrative expenses



0.5





1.6





1.6





4.1

Total depreciation and amortization

$ 17.2



$ 14.4



$ 45.4



$ 41.2



























Additional information:























Gross profit (b)

$ 94.1



$ 96.3



$ 346.5



$ 324.2

Exclude: Depreciation and amortization



16.7





12.8





43.8





37.1

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 110.8



$ 109.1



$ 390.3



$ 361.3

Gross margin (b)



52.4 %



53.5 %



55.4 %



52.2 % Non-GAAP gross margin



61.7 %



60.6 %



62.4 %



58.2 %

























SG&A as a % of total net sales (a)



41.2 %



36.3 %



35.6 %



34.2 % Operating margin



10.1 %



16.6 %



20.3 %



16.1 % Effective tax rate



43.5 %



29.8 %



27.0 %



24.9 %

__________

(b) Inclusive of depreciation and amortization

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data)



For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024



Gross profit



SG&A (a)



Income (loss)

from

operations



Operating

margin



Net

earnings

(loss)



Net

earnings (loss)

per diluted

share

GAAP basis measures $ 94.1



$ 74.0



$ 18.2





10.1 %

$ 8.7



$ 0.29

Exclude: Depreciation and amortization

16.7































Non-GAAP measures

110.8































Non-GAAP % of total net sales

61.7 %

































































Non-GAAP adjustments:

































Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net

-





-





1.4





0.8 %



1.0





0.03

Share-based compensation expense

-





(6.7)





6.7





3.7 %



4.7





0.16

Non-income tax, net

-





0.3





(0.3)





(0.2) %



(0.1)





-

Total Non-GAAP adjustments (b)

-





(6.4)





7.8





4.3 %



5.6





0.19

Adjusted Non-GAAP measures (b) $ 110.8



$ 67.6



$ 26.0





14.5 %

$ 14.3



$ 0.48

Adjusted Non-GAAP % of total net sales

61.7 %



37.7 %





























































For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024



Gross profit



SG&A (a)



Income (loss)

from

operations



Operating

margin



Net

earnings

(loss)



Net

earnings (loss)

per diluted

share

GAAP basis measures $ 346.5



$ 222.9



$ 127.3





20.3 %

$ 86.1



$ 2.86

Exclude: Depreciation and amortization

43.8































Non-GAAP measures

390.3































Non-GAAP % of total net sales

62.4 %

































































Non-GAAP adjustments:

































Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net

-





-





4.5





0.7 %



3.3





0.11

Share-based compensation expense

-





(19.2)





19.2





3.1 %



10.4





0.35

Gain on sale of long-lived assets

-





-





(9.8)





(1.6) %



(7.0)





(0.23)

Non-income tax, net

-





1.0





(1.0)





(0.2) %



(0.6)





(0.02)

Gain on investments in equity securities (c)

-





-





-





-





(0.3)





(0.01)

Total non-GAAP adjustments (b)

-





(18.2)





12.9





2.1 %



5.8





0.19

Adjusted Non-GAAP measures (b) $ 390.3



$ 204.7



$ 140.2





22.4 %

$ 91.9



$ 3.05

Adjusted Non-GAAP % of total net sales

62.4 %



32.7 %

























__________

(a) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization. (b) Totals may not foot due to rounding. (c) Gain on investments in equity securities is included in investment and other income, net on the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data)



For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023



Gross profit



SG&A (a)



Income (loss)

from

operations



Operating

margin



Net

earnings

(loss)



Net

earnings (loss)

per diluted

share

GAAP basis measures $ 96.3



$ 65.4



$ 29.8





16.6 %

$ 18.1



$ 0.60

Exclude: Depreciation and amortization

12.8































Non-GAAP measures

109.1































Non-GAAP % of total net sales

60.6 %

































































Non-GAAP adjustments:

































Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net

-





-





(0.3)





(0.2) %



(0.3)





(0.01)

Share-based compensation expense

-





(6.1)





6.1





3.4 %



4.2





0.14

Non-income tax, net

-





0.4





(0.4)





(0.2) %



(0.2)





(0.01)

Gain on sale of long-lived assets

-





-





(0.2)





(0.1) %



(0.1)





-

Total Non-GAAP adjustments (b)

-





(5.7)





5.2





2.9 %



3.6





0.12

Adjusted Non-GAAP measures (b) $ 109.1



$ 59.7



$ 35.0





19.4 %

$ 21.7



$ 0.72

Adjusted Non-GAAP % of total net sales

60.6 %



33.2 %





























































For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023



Gross profit



SG&A (a)



Income (loss)

from

operations



Operating

margin



Net

earnings

(loss)



Net

earnings (loss)

per diluted

share

GAAP basis measures $ 324.2



$ 212.1



$ 100.2





16.1 %

$ 71.6



$ 2.36

Exclude: Depreciation and amortization

37.1































Non-GAAP measures

361.3































Non-GAAP % of total net sales

58.2 %

































































Non-GAAP adjustments:

































Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net

-





-





8.4





1.4 %



6.1





0.20

Share-based compensation expense

-





(17.1)





17.1





2.8 %



9.1





0.30

Accelerated rent expense

0.5





(0.1)





0.6





0.1 %



0.4





0.01

Non-income tax, net

-





0.8





(0.8)





(0.1) %



(0.5)





(0.02)

Gain on sale of long-lived assets

-





-





(0.6)





(0.1) %



(0.4)





(0.01)

Gain on investments in equity securities (c)

-





-





-





-





(5.0)





(0.16)

Total non-GAAP adjustments (b)

0.5





(16.4)





24.7





4.0 %



9.7





0.31

Adjusted Non-GAAP measures (b) $ 361.8



$ 195.7



$ 124.9





20.1 %

$ 81.3



$ 2.67

Adjusted Non-GAAP % of total net sales

58.3 %



31.5 %

























__________

(a) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization. (b) Totals may not foot due to rounding. (c) Gain on investments in equity securities is included in investment and other income, net on the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Segment GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation and Supplementary Information For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (UNAUDITED) (in millions)





Capital

Markets -

Software

Solutions



Capital Markets -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Investment

Companies -

Software

Solutions



Investment

Companies -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Corporate



Consolidated

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024



































Net sales

$ 53.3



$ 63.5



$ 28.9



$ 33.8



$ -



$ 179.5

Income (loss) from operations



6.2





14.8





4.2





9.1





(16.1)





18.2

Operating margin %



11.6 %



23.3 %



14.5 %



26.9 %

nm





10.1 %





































Non-GAAP Adjustments



































Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net



-





1.0





0.3





-





0.1





1.4

Share-based compensation expense



-





-





-





-





6.7





6.7

Non-income tax, net



(0.1)





-





(0.1)





(0.1)





-





(0.3)

Total Non-GAAP adjustments



(0.1)





1.0





0.2





(0.1)





6.8





7.8







































Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

$ 6.1



$ 15.8



$ 4.4



$ 9.0



$ (9.3)



$ 26.0

Non-GAAP operating margin %



11.4 %



24.9 %



15.2 %



26.6 %

nm





14.5 %





































Depreciation and amortization



7.1





4.3





4.5





1.2





0.1





17.2

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 13.2



$ 20.1



$ 8.9



$ 10.2



$ (9.2)



$ 43.2

Adjusted EBITDA margin %



24.8 %



31.7 %



30.8 %



30.2 %

nm





24.1 %





































Capital expenditures

$ 9.9



$ 2.1



$ 6.0



$ 0.5



$ 0.6



$ 19.1







































For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023



































Net sales

$ 46.5



$ 70.1



$ 26.7



$ 36.7



$ -



$ 180.0

Income (loss) from operations



4.9





24.9





6.6





11.2





(17.8)





29.8

Operating margin %



10.5 %



35.5 %



24.7 %



30.5 %

nm





16.6 %





































Non-GAAP Adjustments



































Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net



(0.5)





0.1





(0.1)





0.1





0.1





(0.3)

Share-based compensation expense



-





-





-





-





6.1





6.1

Non-income tax, net



(0.2)





(0.1)





(0.1)





-





-





(0.4)

Gain on sale of long-lived assets



-





(0.2)





-





-





-





(0.2)

Total Non-GAAP adjustments



(0.7)





(0.2)





(0.2)





0.1





6.2





5.2







































Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

$ 4.2



$ 24.7



$ 6.4



$ 11.3



$ (11.6)



$ 35.0

Non-GAAP operating margin %



9.0 %



35.2 %



24.0 %



30.8 %

nm





19.4 %





































Depreciation and amortization



7.7





1.9





3.5





1.2





0.1





14.4

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 11.9



$ 26.6



$ 9.9



$ 12.5



$ (11.5)



$ 49.4

Adjusted EBITDA margin %



25.6 %



37.9 %



37.1 %



34.1 %

nm





27.4 %





































Capital expenditures

$ 11.6



$ 1.8



$ 5.0



$ 0.4



$ 0.4



$ 19.2



__________

nm - Not meaningful

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Segment GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation and Supplementary Information For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (UNAUDITED) (in millions)





Capital

Markets -

Software

Solutions



Capital Markets -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Investment

Companies -

Software

Solutions



Investment

Companies -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Corporate



Consolidated

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024



































Net sales

$ 163.6



$ 268.4



$ 84.5



$ 109.1



$ -



$ 625.6

Income (loss) from operations



30.1





96.4





14.8





33.2





(47.2)





127.3

Operating margin %



18.4 %



35.9 %



17.5 %



30.4 %

nm





20.3 %





































Non-GAAP Adjustments



































Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net



0.3





2.4





0.4





0.1





1.3





4.5

Share-based compensation expense



-





-





-





-





19.2





19.2

Gain on sale of long-lived assets



-





(9.8)





-





-





-





(9.8)

Non-income tax, net



(0.5)





(0.1)





(0.3)





(0.1)





-





(1.0)

Total Non-GAAP adjustments



(0.2)





(7.5)





0.1





-





20.5





12.9







































Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

$ 29.9



$ 88.9



$ 14.9



$ 33.2



$ (26.7)



$ 140.2

Non-GAAP operating margin %



18.3 %



33.1 %



17.6 %



30.4 %

nm





22.4 %





































Depreciation and amortization



20.3





8.4





13.1





3.5





0.1





45.4

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 50.2



$ 97.3



$ 28.0



$ 36.7



$ (26.6)



$ 185.6

Adjusted EBITDA margin %



30.7 %



36.3 %



33.1 %



33.6 %

nm





29.7 %





































Capital expenditures

$ 24.3



$ 5.9



$ 17.0



$ 2.3



$ 1.3



$ 50.8







































For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023



































Net sales

$ 137.9



$ 287.1



$ 81.1



$ 114.6



$ -



$ 620.7

Income (loss) from operations



8.7





88.5





18.3





35.4





(50.7)





100.2

Operating margin %



6.3 %



30.8 %



22.6 %



30.9 %

nm





16.1 %





































Non-GAAP Adjustments



































Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net



2.5





4.4





0.5





0.1





0.9





8.4

Share-based compensation expense



-





-





-





-





17.1





17.1

Accelerated rent expense



-





0.6





-





-





-





0.6

Non-income tax, net



(0.5)





(0.1)





(0.2)





-





-





(0.8)

Gain on sale of long-lived assets



-





(0.6)





-





-





-





(0.6)

Total Non-GAAP adjustments



2.0





4.3





0.3





0.1





18.0





24.7







































Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

$ 10.7



$ 92.8



$ 18.6



$ 35.5



$ (32.7)



$ 124.9

Non-GAAP operating margin %



7.8 %



32.3 %



22.9 %



31.0 %

nm





20.1 %





































Depreciation and amortization



21.8





5.6





10.2





3.5





0.1





41.2

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 32.5



$ 98.4



$ 28.8



$ 39.0



$ (32.6)



$ 166.1

Adjusted EBITDA margin %



23.6 %



34.3 %



35.5 %



34.0 %

nm





26.8 %





































Capital expenditures

$ 23.4



$ 4.8



$ 12.3



$ 1.4



$ 1.1



$ 43.0



__________

nm - Not meaningful

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (UNAUDITED) (in millions)





For the Nine Months Ended September 30,





2024



2023

Operating Activities











Net earnings

$ 86.1



$ 71.6

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



45.4





41.2

Provision for expected losses on accounts receivable



14.3





10.8

Share-based compensation expense



19.2





17.1

Deferred income taxes



(5.7)





(10.2)

Net pension plan income



(0.8)





(0.5)

Gain on sale of long-lived assets



(9.8)





(0.6)

Gain on sale of investments in equity securities



(0.2)





(6.9)

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets



6.9





9.5

Other



1.6





0.7

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Receivables, net



(40.2)





(37.0)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



0.4





1.8

Accounts payable



-





(13.8)

Income taxes payable and receivable



4.0





1.3

Accrued liabilities and other



5.5





(22.1)

Operating lease liabilities



(10.6)





(12.3)

Pension and other postretirement benefits plans contributions



(1.4)





(1.4)

Net cash provided by operating activities



114.7





49.2

Investing Activities











Capital expenditures



(50.8)





(43.0)

Proceeds from sale of long-lived assets



12.4





-

Proceeds from sales of investments in equity securities



0.2





9.9

Net cash used in investing activities



(38.2)





(33.1)

Financing Activities











Revolving facility borrowings



159.5





218.0

Payments on revolving facility borrowings



(159.5)





(221.5)

Treasury share repurchases



(64.4)





(35.4)

Cash received for common stock issuances



0.6





1.9

Finance lease payments



(2.1)





(1.7)

Net cash used in financing activities



(65.9)





(38.7)

Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents



(0.1)





0.1

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



10.5





(22.5)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year



23.1





34.2

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 33.6



$ 11.7

Supplemental cash flow information:











Income taxes paid (net of refunds)

$ 33.5



$ 32.4

Interest paid

$ 10.7



$ 12.8

Non-cash investing activities:











Capitalized software included in accounts payable

$ 0.1



$ 1.7

Non-cash consideration from sale of investment in an equity security

$ -



$ 2.9



Additional Information:



























For the Three Months Ended

September 30,



For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 86.4



$ 80.5



$ 114.7



$ 49.2

Less: capital expenditures



19.1





19.2





50.8





43.0

Free Cash Flow

$ 67.3



$ 61.3



$ 63.9



$ 6.2



Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Reconciliation of Reported to Organic Net Sales - By Segment (UNAUDITED) (in millions)





Capital

Markets -

Software

Solutions



Capital Markets -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Investment

Companies -

Software

Solutions



Investment

Companies -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Consolidated

Reported Net Sales:





























For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

$ 53.3



$ 63.5



$ 28.9



$ 33.8



$ 179.5

































For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

$ 46.5



$ 70.1



$ 26.7



$ 36.7



$ 180.0

































Net sales change



14.6 %



(9.4) %



8.2 %



(7.9) %



(0.3) %































Supplementary non-GAAP information:





























































Year-over-year impact of changes in foreign exchange rates



-





-





0.4 %



-





0.1 %































Year-over-year impact of the eBrevia disposition



(2.2) %



-





-





-





(0.6) %































Net organic sales change



16.8 %



(9.4) %



7.8 %



(7.9) %



0.2 %





Capital

Markets -

Software

Solutions



Capital Markets -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Investment

Companies -

Software

Solutions



Investment

Companies -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Consolidated

Reported Net Sales:





























For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

$ 163.6



$ 268.4



$ 84.5



$ 109.1



$ 625.6

































For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

$ 137.9



$ 287.1



$ 81.1



$ 114.6



$ 620.7

































Net sales change



18.6 %



(6.5) %



4.2 %



(4.8) %



0.8 %































Supplementary non-GAAP information:





























































Year-over-year impact of changes in foreign exchange rates



-





-





0.2 %



-





-

































Year-over-year impact of the eBrevia disposition



(2.2) %



-





-





-





(0.5) %































Net organic sales change



20.8 %



(6.5) %



4.0 %



(4.8) %



1.3 %

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Reconciliation of Reported to Organic Net Sales - By Services and Products (UNAUDITED) (in millions)





Tech-enabled

Services



Software Solutions



Print and

Distribution



Consolidated

Reported Net Sales:























For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

$ 75.2



$ 82.2



$ 22.1



$ 179.5



























For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

$ 80.4



$ 73.2



$ 26.4



$ 180.0



























Net sales change



(6.5) %



12.3 %



(16.3) %



(0.3) %

























Supplementary non-GAAP information:

















































Year-over-year impact of changes in foreign exchange rates



-





0.1 %



-





0.1 %

























Year-over-year impact of the eBrevia disposition



-





(1.4) %



-





(0.6) %

























Net organic sales change



(6.5) %



13.6 %



(16.3) %



0.2 %





Tech-enabled

Services



Software Solutions



Print and

Distribution



Consolidated

Reported Net Sales:























For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

$ 260.3



$ 248.1



$ 117.2



$ 625.6



























For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

$ 263.3



$ 219.0



$ 138.4



$ 620.7



























Net sales change



(1.1) %



13.3 %



(15.3) %



0.8 %

























Supplementary non-GAAP information:

















































Year-over-year impact of changes in foreign exchange rates



-





0.1 %



-





-



























Year-over-year impact of the eBrevia disposition



-





(1.4) %



-





(0.5) %

























Net organic sales change



(1.1) %



14.6 %



(15.3) %



1.3 %

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA (UNAUDITED) (in millions)





For the Twelve

Months Ended



For the Three Months Ended





September 30, 2024



September 30, 2024



June 30, 2024



March 31, 2024



December 31, 2023

Net earnings

$ 96.7



$ 8.7



$ 44.1



$ 33.3



$ 10.6

Adjustments





























Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net



5.9





1.4





1.3





1.8





1.4

Share-based compensation expense



24.6





6.7





7.4





5.1





5.4

Loss on sale of a business



6.1





-





-





-





6.1

Accelerated rent expense



3.1





-





-





-





3.1

Disposition-related expenses



0.3





-





-





-





0.3

Gain on sale of long-lived assets



(10.0)





-





-





(9.8)





(0.2)

Non-income tax, net



(1.1)





(0.3)





(0.3)





(0.4)





(0.1)

Gain on investments in equity securities



(0.5)





-





(0.3)





(0.1)





(0.1)

Depreciation and amortization



60.9





17.2





14.3





13.9





15.5

Interest expense, net



14.0





3.1





3.7





3.6





3.6

Investment and other income, net



(1.1)





(0.3)





(0.1)





(0.3)





(0.4)

Income tax expense (benefit)



28.0





6.7





17.1





8.1





(3.9)

Total Non-GAAP adjustments



130.2





34.5





43.1





21.9





30.7

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 226.9



$ 43.2



$ 87.2



$ 55.2



$ 41.3

































Tech-enabled services

$ 333.9



$ 75.2



$ 102.2



$ 82.9



$ 73.6

Software solutions



321.8





82.2





85.6





80.3





73.7

Print and distribution



146.4





22.1





54.9





40.2





29.2

Total net sales

$ 802.1



$ 179.5



$ 242.7



$ 203.4



$ 176.5

































Adjusted EBITDA margin %



28.3 %



24.1 %



35.9 %



27.1 %



23.4 %





For the Twelve

Months Ended



For the Three Months Ended





September 30, 2023



September 30, 2023



June 30, 2023



March 31, 2023



December 31, 2022

Net earnings

$ 82.5



$ 18.1



$ 37.7



$ 15.8



$ 10.9

Adjustments





























Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net



11.5





(0.3)





(2.2)





10.9





3.1

Share-based compensation expense



22.5





6.1





6.7





4.3





5.4

Accelerated rent expense



1.2





-





0.1





0.5





0.6

Loss on sale of a business



0.7





-





-





-





0.7

Disposition-related expenses



0.1





-





-





-





0.1

Gain on investments in equity securities



(6.9)





-





(0.2)





(6.7)





-

Non-income tax, net



(1.0)





(0.4)





(0.2)





(0.2)





(0.2)

Gain on sale of long-lived assets



(0.6)





(0.2)





(0.1)





(0.3)





-

COVID-19 related recoveries



(0.2)





-





-





-





(0.2)

Depreciation and amortization



53.9





14.4





14.4





12.4





12.7

Interest expense, net



15.5





4.1





4.6





3.5





3.3

Investment and other income, net



(0.6)





(0.1)





(0.1)





(0.2)





(0.2)

Income tax expense



26.8





7.7





13.6





2.4





3.1

Total Non-GAAP adjustments



122.9





31.3





36.6





26.6





28.4

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 205.4



$ 49.4



$ 74.3



$ 42.4



$ 39.3

































Tech-enabled services

$ 331.8



$ 80.4



$ 104.5



$ 78.4



$ 68.5

Software solutions



287.7





73.2





75.7





70.1





68.7

Print and distribution



168.9





26.4





61.9





50.1





30.5

Total net sales

$ 788.4



$ 180.0



$ 242.1



$ 198.6



$ 167.7

































Adjusted EBITDA margin %



26.1 %



27.4 %



30.7 %



21.3 %



23.4 %

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Debt and Liquidity Summary (UNAUDITED) (in millions)

Total Liquidity

September 30, 2024



December 31, 2023



September 30, 2023

Availability

















Stated amount of the Revolving Facility (a)

$ 300.0



$ 300.0



$ 300.0

Less: availability reduction from covenants



-





-





-

Amount available under the Revolving Facility



300.0





300.0





300.0





















Usage

















Borrowings under the Revolving Facility



-





-





41.5

Impact on availability related to outstanding

letters of credit



1.0





1.0





1.0

Amount used under the Revolving Facility



1.0





1.0





42.5





















Availability under the Revolving Facility



299.0





299.0





257.5





















Cash and cash equivalents



33.6





23.1





11.7





















Net Available Liquidity

$ 332.6



$ 322.1



$ 269.2





















Term Loan A Facility

$ 125.0



$ 125.0



$ 125.0

Borrowings under the Revolving Facility



-





-





41.5

Unamortized debt issuance costs



(0.4)





(0.5)





(0.6)

Total debt

$ 124.6



$ 124.5



$ 165.9





















Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, and the year ended December 31, 2023

$ 226.9



$ 207.4



$ 205.4





















Non-GAAP Gross Leverage (defined as total debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA)



0.5 x



0.6 x



0.8 x



















Non-GAAP Net Debt (defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents)



91.0





101.4





154.2





















Non-GAAP Net Leverage (defined as non-GAAP Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA)



0.4 x



0.5 x



0.8 x

__________

(a) The Company has a $300.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility (the "Revolving Facility"). The Revolving Facility is subject to a number of covenants, including a minimum Interest Coverage Ratio and a maximum Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio, both as defined and calculated in the credit agreement. As of September 30, 2024, there were no borrowings outstanding under the Revolving Facility as well as $2.5 million in outstanding letters of credit and bank guarantees, of which $1.0 million of the outstanding letters of credit reduced the availability under the Revolving Facility. Based on the Company's results of operations for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024 and existing debt, the Company would have had the ability to utilize the remaining $299.0 million of the $300.0 million Revolving Facility and not have been in violation of the terms of the Revolving Facility agreement.

