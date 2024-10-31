CoreCard Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

NORCROSS, Ga., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCard Corporation [NYSE: CCRD], the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"Overall revenue of $15.7 million in the third quarter, an increase of 17% compared to last year, exceeded our expectations, reflecting license revenue earlier than expected, continued growth in processing and maintenance revenue and higher professional services revenue. We continue to invest in our platform and processing capabilities, which are showing encouraging results. CoreCard provides a best-in-class credit platform that is extremely well positioned to capture the growing demand for next-generation card management platforms by large and complex modern card issuers," said Leland Strange, CEO of CoreCard Corporation.

"For the fourth quarter of 2024, we expect total revenue between $13.3 and $13.7 million and earnings per share between $0.07 and $0.09. For fiscal year 2025, we expect total revenue between $60 million and $64 million and earnings per share between $0.88 and $0.94. We expect full-year 2025 revenue growth, excluding our largest customer, to be 30-40%," said Matt White, CFO of CoreCard Corporation.

Financial Highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2024

Total revenues in the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, was $15.7 million compared to $13.4 million in the comparable period in 2023.

In the following table, revenue is disaggregated by type of revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended

September 30,

(in thousands) 2024 2023

License $ 1,420 $ - Professional services 7,006 6,432 Processing and maintenance 6,067 5,814 Third party 1,210 1,153 Total $ 15,703 $ 13,399

Income from operations was $2.8 million for the third quarter compared to income from operations of $0.4 million in the comparable prior year quarter.

Net income (loss) was net income of $2.2 million for the third quarter compared to a net loss of $0.2 million in the comparable prior year quarter.

Earnings per diluted share was $0.27 for the third quarter compared to a loss per share of $0.03 in the comparable prior year quarter.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.30 for the third quarter compared to $0.09 in the comparable prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.9 million for the third quarter compared to $1.9 million in the comparable prior year quarter.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Investor Conference Call

The company will file its Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. For additional information about reported results, investors will be able to access the Form 10-Q on the company's website at investors.corecard.com or on the SEC website, www.sec.gov .

About CoreCard Corporation

CoreCard Corporation (NYSE: CCRD) provides the gold standard card issuing platform built for the future of global transactions in an embedded digital world. Dedicated to continual technological innovation in the ever-evolving payments industry backed by decades of deep expertise in credit card offerings, CoreCard helps customers conceptualize, implement, and manage all aspects of their issuing card programs. Keenly focused on steady, sustainable growth, CoreCard has earned the trust of some of the largest companies and financial institutions in the world, providing truly real-time transactions via their proven, reliable platform operating on private on-premise and leading cloud technology infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

For further information,

CoreCard Corporation



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023

2024 2023

Revenue Services $ 14,283 $ 13,399 $ 41,156 $ 42,053 Products 1,420 - 1,420 1,794 Total net revenue 15,703 13,399 42,576 43,847 Cost of revenue Services 8,999 9,279 27,588 28,380 Products - - - - Total cost of revenue 8,999 9,279 27,588 28,380 Expenses Marketing 79 63 309 237 General and administrative 1,339 1,155 4,256 4,220 Development 2,501 2,489 5,961 6,094 Income from operations 2,785 413 4,462 4,916 Investment income (loss) (90 ) (1,015 ) (528 ) (1,701 ) Other income (loss), net 233 308 758 653 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,928 (294 ) 4,692 3,868 Income tax expense (benefit) 732 (72 ) 1,170 959 Net income (loss) $ 2,196 $ (222 ) $ 3,522 $ 2,909 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.28 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.44 $ 0.34 Diluted $ 0.27 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.43 $ 0.34 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 7,957,571 8,460,473 8,092,681 8,485,416 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 8,017,870 8,460,473 8,142,972 8,509,825

CoreCard Corporation



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) As of September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS (unaudited) (audited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,498 $ 26,918 Marketable securities 5,511 5,230 Accounts receivable, net 7,320 7,536 Other current assets 6,522 4,805 Total current assets 41,851 44,489 Investments 3,632 4,062 Property and equipment, at cost less accumulated depreciation 11,954 11,319 Other long-term assets 5,371 3,956 Total assets $ 62,808 $ 63,826 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,628 $ 1,557 Deferred revenue, current portion 1,264 2,310 Accrued payroll 2,459 2,172 Accrued expenses 1,050 971 Other current liabilities 2,143 2,530 Total current liabilities 8,544 9,540 Noncurrent liabilities: Deferred revenue, net of current portion 161 265 Other long-term liabilities 372 196 Long-term lease obligation 2,044 1,121 Total noncurrent liabilities 2,577 1,582 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized shares - 20,000,000; Issued shares - 9,026,940 and 9,016,140 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; Outstanding shares - 7,901,148 and 8,295,408 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 91 90 Additional paid-in capital 17,479 16,621 Treasury stock, 1,125,792 and 720,732 shares at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, at cost (25,825 ) (20,359 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 100 32 Accumulated income 59,842 56,320 Total stockholders' equity 51,687 52,704 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 62,808 $ 63,826

Reconciliation of GAAP to NON-GAAP Measures

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. CoreCard considers Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted earnings per diluted share ("Adjusted EPS") as supplemental measures of the company's performance that is not required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; income tax expense (benefit); investment income (loss); and other income (expense), net. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management and our board of directors to evaluate and compare our core operating results from period to period.

We define Adjusted EPS as diluted earnings per share adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense and non-operating investment gains or losses. We believe that Adjusted EPS is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management and our board of directors to evaluate and compare our core operating results from period to period.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or construed as an alternative to net income, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of the company's liquidity. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA differently than CoreCard, which limits its usefulness in comparing CoreCard's financial results with those of other companies.

The following table shows CoreCard's GAAP results reconciled to non-GAAP results included in this release:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

(in thousands) 2024

2023 2024 2023

GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,196 $ (222 ) $ 3,522 $ 2,909 Investment loss - 1,000 - 1,000 Share-based compensation 274 - 859 - Income tax benefit (68 ) - (215 ) - Adjusted net income $ 2,402 $ 778 $ 4,166 $ 3,909 Adjusted EPS $ 0.30 $ 0.09 $ 0.51 0.46 Weighted-average shares 8,018 8,480 8,143 8,510