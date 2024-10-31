Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
WKN: A3D682 | ISIN: US05587G2030 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
31.10.24
14:31 Uhr
27,260 US-Dollar
+0,070
+0,26 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BK TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BK TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
31.10.2024 14:02 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BK Technologies Corporation: BK Technologies to Host Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call on Thursday, November 14, 2024

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) (the "Company" or "BK Technologies") will host an investor conference call with a slide presentation to discuss its operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024, on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The Company plans to release its financial and operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024, prior to the call on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

Shareholders and interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 and international participants should dial (973) 528-0011 and use access code: 682603. The call and the accompanying slide deck will also be webcast at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2208/51468

The conference call and slide deck may also be accessed via the "Events & Presentations" page of the Company's website at www.bktechnologies.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site.

An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for thirty (30) days following the call at www.bktechnologies.com. A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after completion of the call until November 21, 2024, by dialing (877) 481-4010 and international participants should dial (919) 882-2331. All callers must use access code 51468 to access the replay.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation manufactures high-specification communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies SaaS business focuses on new, innovative public safety smartphone services that will make the first responders safer or more productive. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters and primary manufacturing facility in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

Company Contact:

IMS Investor Relations
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
bktechnologies@imsinvestorrelations.com
(203) 972-9200

SOURCE: BK Technologies Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
