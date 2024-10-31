Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
ACCESSWIRE
31.10.2024 14:02 Uhr
51 Leser



Star City Recovery: Luxury Rehab and Addiction Treatment Facility for Alcohol and Drugs in Tarzana, California

Detox Treatment With Different Options for Addiction No Matter What Substance You Struggle With

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / Located in the upscale neighborhood of Tarzana, California, Star City Recovery is a premier luxury rehab center dedicated to providing comprehensive addiction treatment, including detox services alcohol and drugs. The facility offers clients private bedrooms and a nurturing environment that emphasizes personalized care and support throughout the recovery journey.

Star City Recovery: Luxury Rehab Treatment Facility

Star City Recovery: Luxury Rehab Treatment Facility
Luxury Rehab Center for Alcohol and Drug Detox



Star City Recovery specializes in safe detoxification from various substances, including alcohol, heroin, meth, and prescription drugs, while helping clients build essential life skills for lasting sobriety.

At Star City Recovery, there is also a focus on dual diagnosis treatment, addressing both addiction and co-occurring mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, trauma, and PTSD. The center's integrated approach ensures that clients make balanced progress in all aspects of their health.

Each individual receives a customized, holistic treatment plan tailored to support their physical, emotional, and psychological well-being. Star City Recovery accepts a variety of insurance plans and is currently welcoming new clients. For more information, please feel free to reach out to us directly by calling 323-676-0698 or visiting us at Star City Recovery, 4640 Dunas Ln, Tarzana, CA 91356 or online at https://www.starcityrecovery.com/.

Star City Recovery
4640 Dunas Ln
Tarzana, CA 91356
323-676-0698

Contact Information
Eric Boyajian
Operations Manager
eric@starcityrecovery.com
323-676-0698

SOURCE: Star City Recovery

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
