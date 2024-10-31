Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.10.2024 14:06 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

QorusDocs Ranked #1 in Proposal Management Software two years in a row by SoftwareReviews

95% of users are likely to recommend QorusDocs software to others, according to SoftwareReviews' new report

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QorusDocs, a leading Seattle-based AI-powered proposal management software provider, today announced that it received the Gold Medal award, earning the #1 ranking in proposal management software, for the second year in a row by SoftwareReviews, the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market.

QorusDocs, an RFP and proposal management software company, today released findings from a new report that uncovers insights into how proposal management software significantly boosts business win rates and supports efficient development of request for proposals (RFPs).

Each year, SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding software providers in the technology marketplace, as evaluated by users. The SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant evaluates and ranks products based on feedback from IT and business professionals.

QorusDocs scored top marks in SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant on proposal management:

  • 91% in Created Business Value for Users (vs. 85% average score)
  • 88% in Quality of Features Satisfaction (vs. 82% avg. score)
  • 96% in Document Management (vs. 86% avg. score)
  • 95% in Proposals and SOWs Feature Satisfaction (vs. 86% avg. score)

QorusDocs also earned the highest scores among competitors in vendor support (93%) and availability and quality of training (94%).

"Virtually all organizations would like to improve the quality and consistency of their pitches, proposals and RFP responses," said Rob Garmaise, VP, AI Research at Info-Tech Research Group. "That's why we're huge fans of QorusDocs-and their QPilot AI functionality, in particular. Together, they enable organizations to pitch with confidence, and to eliminate the cost and headache from what can, at times, be an exceedingly painful process."

In a testament to its technological innovation, QorusDocs also earned the top score (89%) in Product Strategy and Rate of Improvement by users, highlighting the impact and strong customer ROI results of QorusDocs' new AI Assistant, QPilot, introduced in June 2024.

"These findings showcase our dedication to providing our valued customers with leading-edge AI proposal software, as we laser focus on the unique needs of the legal, tech and professional services industry," said Ray Meiring, CEO and co-founder of QorusDocs. "We're honored to receive the Gold Medal award two years in a row and look forward to continuing our innovative product evolution."

Learn more about what QorusDocs users have to say about the software in SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant Report here. For more information on QorusDocs, visit QorusDocs.com.

ABOUT QORUSDOCS
QorusDocs is a Bellevue, Wash.-based leader in AI-powered proposal management and RFP response software that automates the creation of personalized pitches, presentations, proposals, and RFP responses. QorusDocs allows business development, sales, marketing, and proposal teams to collaborate seamlessly, optimizing billable hours and increasing client wins. The company supports enterprise revenue teams from companies like WSP, Insight, DLA Piper, CDW, and more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1683975/Logo_Full_QD_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qorusdocs-ranked-1-in-proposal-management-software-two-years-in-a-row-by-softwarereviews-302287723.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.