Keepit wins at the 12th Cyber Defense Magazine's Annual InfoSec awards duringCyberDefenseCon 2024

Keepit, a global provider of a comprehensive cloud backup and recovery platform, today announced it has won in four categories at the Top Infosec Innovator 2024 awards. Keepit was named the winner in the following categories: "Cutting Edge Cloud Backup", "Most Innovative Cyber Resilience", "Hot Company Data Security Platform" and "Hot Company Ransomware Protection of SaaS Data".

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241031750321/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Headquartered in Copenhagen with offices and data centers globally, Keepit future-proofs cloud data for organizations, ensuring business continuity and access to information.

"Ransomware is only one of the many threats companies face in today's cybersecurity landscape. Keepit provides the tools for companies to be secure and confident in their disaster recovery plans: a platform that enables rapid recovery and data monitoring for early anomaly detection. We're thrilled that Cyber Defense Magazine has recognized our platform for these coveted awards," says Michele Hayes, CMO at Keepit.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Keepit is worthy of being named a winner in these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Keepit platform was also named "Best Cybersecurity Backup Service" by Business Awards UK, 2024 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards and "Best Security Solution for Data Management Data Protection" by the Cloud Security Awards 2024. Keepit was recognized in four categories at the Global Infosec Awards 2024 (at RSA), including "Most Innovative Compliance," "Publisher's Choice Cyber Resilience," "Best Product Data Recovery," and "Hot Company Ransomware Recovery." The Keepit platform also received "Best Use of SaaS in a Cloud Ecosystem" at the 2024 SaaS Awards.

The full list of the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2024 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2024/

About Keepit:

Keepit provides a next-level SaaS data protection platform purpose-built for the cloud. Securing data in a vendor-independent cloud safeguards essential business applications, boosts cyber resilience, and future-proofs data protection. Unique, separate, and immutable data storage with no sub-processors ensures compliance with local regulations and mitigates the impact of ransomware while guaranteeing continuous data access, business continuity, and fast and effective disaster recovery. Headquartered in Copenhagen with offices and data centers worldwide, over ten thousand companies trust Keepit for its ease of use and effortless backup and recovery of cloud data.

For more information visit keepit.com or follow Keepit on LinkedIn.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 12th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2024, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Katie Gray of In-Q-Tel, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of AltitudeCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2024 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2024/ and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2024: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/the-black-unicorn-report-for-2024/ and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2024, here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2024/.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241031750321/en/

Contacts:

RedIron PR for Keepit

Kari Ritacco

kari@redironpr.com