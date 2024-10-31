Solytics Partners Excels in Chartis RiskTech100 2025, Leading Innovation in Risk & Compliance Technology

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / Solytics Partners, a global leader in advanced analytics and anti-financial crime technology, proudly announces its ascent in the Chartis RiskTech100® 2025 rankings. This prestigious ranking, a global standard for risk and AML technology providers, reflects the growing impact of Solytics Partners' integrated solutions and commitment to solving complex risk and compliance challenges for clients worldwide.

'Solytics Partners' strong performance in the RiskTech100 reflects several factors and functions,' said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis. 'Crucial among these are the company's cross-business analytical capabilities, combined with a strong analytics foundation.'

Powering Leadership Through Innovative Platforms

1. Model Risk Management (MRM)

With a focus on AI/ML model governance, Solytics Partners' Nimbus Uno platform automates model development, validation, and testing processes. The MoDeVa libraries enable transparent and comprehensive testing of AI/ML models, while the MRM Vault platform ensures strict governance aligned with EU AI/ML Regulations.

2. AML and Anti-Financial Crime Solutions

Solytics Partners' end-to-end AML ecosystem spans the entire customer lifecycle, covering AML screening, transaction monitoring, fraud detection, risk assessment and, trade surveillance to meet today's stringent compliance requirements.

3. Advanced Risk Analytics

Solytics' analytics tools support regulatory compliance with IRRBB, FRTB, IFRS9, and CECL standards, empowering financial institutions to manage risk with greater precision.

Setting New Benchmarks in Financial Compliance

'Receiving this recognition underscores our commitment to excellence in risk and compliance technology,' said Vikas Tyagi, CEO of Solytics Partners. 'Our team remains dedicated to developing customer-focused, innovative solutions that help organizations stay compliant and manage risk more efficiently.'

About Chartis and RiskTech100®

Chartis Research provides comprehensive insights into global risk technology. Its RiskTech100® is the industry's most respected ranking of the world's top risk and compliance technology providers, evaluated based on functionality, customer satisfaction, technology, and market presence.

About Solytics Partners

Solytics Partners is a global leader in risk management and financial crime compliancesolutions, delivering AI/ML-powered analytics platforms that enable organizations to navigate regulatory complexity confidently. With a focus on enhancing automation, accuracy, and efficiency, Solytics quips risk management teams with tools to excel in today's competitive financial services industry.

For more information, visit Solytics Partners' website.

Contact Information

Deepak Mehta

Investor Relations

deepak.mehta@solytics-partners.com

+1-6468223440

SOURCE: Solytics Partners

View the original press release on newswire.com.