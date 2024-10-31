A Parent Media Co. Inc. Announces the Appointment of Joe Leavitt as Chief Revenue Officer

The media and technology company makes strategic move to strengthen its leadership team to accelerate revenue growth across sports streaming

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is proud to announce today the appointment of Joe Leavitt as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). This pivotal hire brings together Leavitt's extensive experience in media, technology, and live events as APMC strengthens its focus on sports streaming.

Neil Gruninger, President & CEO of APMC, expressed excitement about the new leadership addition, "We are thrilled to welcome Joe to our team. His background in both traditional and digital media, combined with his extensive experience in building partnerships, will open up a wealth of new opportunities. As we continue to expand our streaming offerings in both kids and family and especially sports, Joe's expertise will be invaluable in driving revenue growth and pushing the boundaries of what's possible."

In addition to APMC's popular kids and family streaming service, Kidoodle.TV®, and ad-technology, Safe Exchange, the company recently announced the launch of its sports streaming service, Victory+, which is set to change how audiences engage with live sports content as a free experience. With the addition of Leavitt to its executive team, APMC is poised for greater revenue opportunities in this fast-growing space.

Leavitt also commented on his new role, "I'm beyond excited to join APMC at such a critical time in its growth journey. The company's vision for the future of sports streaming, combined with its innovative approach to technology, creates an incredible opportunity. I look forward to bringing my background in media, tech, and live events to accelerate growth and unlock new revenue streams. The potential here is tremendous, and I'm eager to get started."

With over 27 years of experience across both linear and digital media, Leavitt brings a wealth of knowledge to APMC. He spent his early career in traditional media with Gannett and FOX before transitioning to the digital world with leadership roles at Microsoft, Reddit, and Twitter. During his tenure at Twitter, he opened the company's Los Angeles office as its first salesperson in 2010. From 2020 to 2022, he was head of Global Sales at Overtime Sports. From 2022 to 2024, he led sales for Madison Square Garden's Sphere Venue in Las Vegas as VP of partnerships.

ABOUT APMC

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands. APMC is a leader in Safe Streaming delivering an end-to-end solution to brands and platforms with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+, Victory+ and Safe Exchange. Whether through FAST channels or VOD streaming, APMC specializes in OTT content delivery and monetization across major connected TV and mobile platforms. Visit www.aparentmedia.com to learn more.

