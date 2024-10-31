WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Sets Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call for Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative enterprise cyber security and mobile technology provider, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

WidePoint's management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)

U.S. dial-in number: 888-506-0062

International number: 973-528-0011

Access Code: 392210

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website. A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. ET on the same day through Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010

International replay number: 919-882-2331

Replay ID: 51501

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover or John Yi

949-574-3860

WYY@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com