Bryj Technologies: New AI-Powered Marketing Platform, ChatROI, Launches to Simplify Campaign Planning & Maximize Performance

Bryj's new AI solution is set to revolutionize digital marketing by simplifying ad planning, activation, and optimization across multiple channels, resulting in a 10x better ROI.

Marketers today are expected to develop strategies that not only engage with in-market buyers but also contribute to revenue growth. This places immense pressure on marketing teams to drive sales and increase ROI, all while navigating tighter budgets and leaner teams. To solve this challenge, Bryj, the AI-powered, end-to-end solution for custom mobile apps and user engagement, today introduces the Beta launch of ChatROI, an AI-powered, end-to-end advertising platform that plans, activates, and optimizes digital ad campaigns to deliver maximum ROI.

Leveraging insights from trillions of data points, ChatROI allows marketers to create multichannel digital ad campaigns 10 to 100x faster and alleviate the stress of uncertainty with AI-powered confidence scores guiding the process. Once a campaign is launched, ChatROI's AI activates and optimizes campaigns in real time, ensuring ad performance results in the highest possible ROI.

AI-Powered Marketing that Generates Revenue

ChatROI is a seamless platform for ad planning, activation, and optimization. It helps marketers set clear, actionable goals-whether boosting brand awareness, driving conversions, or increasing engagement. With data-driven insights and the ability to refine strategies using your own data, ChatROI delivers sharper, more impactful results in one streamlined solution.

"ChatROI is not just another AI point solution. It's an end-to-end marketing platform that uses AI at every stage to boost team productivity and deliver high performance campaigns. The marketing industry needs a new approach that modernizes processes that have been in place for a decade," stated Lawrence Snapp, CEO of Bryj. "ChatROI was created specifically for marketers. From planning to activation to cross-channel performance, ChatROI is changing how marketers can achieve growth in a highly competitive environment. Now, marketers can save time on manual, time-consuming tasks and deliver what really matters -- results."

Gain Unmatched Competitive Power with ChatROI

Harness AI to Identify, Target, and Refine Key Audiences: ChatROI uses AI to synthesize company and brand insights and ensure that brands' marketing strategies align perfectly with campaigns developed on the platform. ChatROI interprets and assesses campaign objectives and creates highly targeted audiences and media mixes designed to drive success. With a comprehensive summary media plan and a detailed rationale, brands can see exactly how their campaigns are structured and why each component of ChatROI is chosen.

Activate Multi-Channel Marketing Campaigns to Boost ROI: Once the plan is in place, ChatROI activates campaigns across multiple channels. Today, these include Google Ads, YouTube, dv360, and Meta Ads. Customers can run ads on any or all of these platforms. With AI-supported AdOps, the platform then streamlines the launch process, from uploading creative assets to trafficking and tag implementation. This ensures digital ads are delivered effectively, reducing the complexity of managing multiple channels and maximizing the impact of brand's creative ad campaigns.

Optimize and Report on Key Performance Metrics: ChatROI continuously optimizes digital ad campaigns in real-time, dynamically adjusting media mixes and audiences based on behavioral and identity data. This allows for seamless tuning across channels to enhance performance. To ensure transparency, ChatROI provides detailed reporting with a summary of campaign results, so brands always have a clear view of how their advertising is performing and where improvements can be made.

"We recently tested our own campaign with Bryj and were amazed by the results. Over a six week period, we saw a 6x increase in click-thru rates and a 542% increase in ROI," said Bryj CEO, Lawrence Snapp. "We're seeing solid demand and are looking forward to helping both in-house marketing teams and agencies achieve these types of results for themselves or clients."

Companies and brands also have the option to tap into Bryj's deep-rooted expertise of mobile app development and mobile engagement by combining ChatROI's AI-driven marketing with a custom-designed app and AI-powered engagement platform for the ultimate digital marketing strategy that, when combined, positions them to achieve up to 12x better ROI.

Join the New Era of Marketing with AI

To learn more about how to participate in the ChatROI Beta and see the AI platform in action, visit: https://www.bryj.ai

About Bryj

Bryj (pronounced bridge) is a leading innovator in AI-powered end-to-end marketing and mobile app solutions. Our groundbreaking ChatROI AI platform, launched in October 2024, revolutionizes marketing by delivering comprehensive plans and insights 100x faster than traditional methods, potentially boosting ROI by 8-12x. Paired with our robust mobile app solution, Bryj enables brands to engage and retain customers across every digital touchpoint. Coupled with its comprehensive mobile app solution, Bryj provides brands with the tools they need to engage, retain, and delight customers across every touchpoint. Bryj is dedicated to driving business success through intelligent technology, seamless user experiences, and a commitment to measurable outcomes. Bryj Technologies, Inc., was founded in Paris, France, in 2013 and moved its headquarters to Silicon Valley in 2022.

