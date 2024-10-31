New to the Street and InterLink Labs Launch Strategic Media Partnership With 12-Part Series, Including High-Impact Outdoor Billboards and TV Commercial Campaigns

Vince Caruso Joins InterLink Labs as Chief Marketing Officer and Lead Media Advisor

NEW CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / New to The Street, a leading provider of comprehensive media solutions, proudly announces a strategic media partnership with InterLink Labs to produce an exclusive 12-part series that will amplify InterLink's brand presence through national TV, iconic outdoor billboards, and earned media exposure. This collaboration aims to solidify InterLink Labs as a leader in innovative technology solutions across U.S. and global markets.

InterLink Labs pioneers global digital identity verification, transforming secure facial recognition into a seamless digital passport. With Web3 and AI-powered technologies, InterLink empowers individuals to securely access banking, healthcare, and other essential services, fostering inclusion and privacy on a global scale. Its advanced deepfake detection, liveness protocols, and decentralized data storage provide industry-leading eKYC solutions. Through innovative data security and identity verification, InterLink Labs aims to redefine digital citizenship, connecting individuals worldwide and improving access to resources in a rapidly digitalized world.

As part of the partnership, Vince Caruso, Founder and CEO of New to The Street, will serve as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Lead Media Advisor for InterLink Labs. Caruso will leverage his decades of media expertise to drive the company's integrated advertising strategy, focusing on high-impact outdoor billboards, national TV campaigns, and digital platforms to maximize brand reach and engagement.

"Our expertise spans the entire technology development and commercialization life cycle, from R&D to productization and distribution. We are committed to building a top-tier enterprise that benefits our shareholders and global citizens alike," said Vinh Nguyen, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of InterLink Labs.

"I'm thrilled to work with InterLink Labs to elevate its presence in the digital and financial spheres through New to The Street's extensive media platform," said Vince Caruso, InterLink Labs' CMO and owner of FMW Media. "The InterLink team is pioneering advancements in AI-driven Deepfake Detection Technology, Secure Liveness Detection Protocol, and Video-based Liveness Detection. Their technical excellence and proprietary AI algorithms position them as true leaders in digital security and identity verification," added Caruso.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a premier media production and distribution powerhouse, renowned for its multi-platform approach to sponsored programming on Fox Business, Bloomberg, and earned media, as well as high-impact outdoor billboard advertising. For over 15 years, New to The Street has propelled brands to new heights on major networks, while showcasing client messages across high-visibility outdoor billboards in strategic locations. With a rapidly expanding digital reach, including over 1.7 million YouTube subscribers, New to The Street's signature 'Opportunities to Consider' platform seamlessly integrates television, digital, and outdoor channels to deliver unmatched brand visibility and audience engagement.

About InterLink Labs Inc.

InterLink Labs is transforming facial recognition technology to establish a global digital passport, providing secure, seamless identity verification through its Global Identity Verification Network. This innovative platform integrates advanced encryption, allowing users to securely access essential services, including banking, healthcare, education, and cryptocurrency wallets. InterLink Labs is setting new standards in eKYC and data storage technology by leveraging AI and Web3 solutions. With a team of over 200 dedicated professionals, InterLink Labs envisions a future where individuals and businesses thrive through secure, inclusive digital personhood.

