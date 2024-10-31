Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
ACCESSWIRE
31.10.2024 14:26 Uhr
86 Leser
U & I Financial Corp.: U & I Financial Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

LYNNWOOD, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company ("Company") for UniBank ("Bank"), today reported a quarterly Net Loss of $15.0 million or a loss of $2.73 per share in the third quarter of 2024, compared to the Net Income of $2.4 million or earnings of $0.43 per share for the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to the Provision for Credit Losses of $19.5 million recognized during the third quarter of this year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Net Loss was $14.5 million or a loss of $2.65 per share, as a result of the $22.4 million Provision for Credit Losses, compared to the Net Income of $7.4 million or earnings of $1.36 per share for the same period of 2023.

At September 30, 2024, Total Assets were $569.6 million, a decrease of $42.6 million or 7.0% from $612.2 million at September 30, 2023. Net Loans were $410.3 million at September 30, 2024, decreasing by $66.6 million or 14.0% from $476.9 million at September 30, 2023. Total Deposits decreased by $54.0 million or 10.3% to $468.2 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $522.1 million a year earlier.

The Bank has experienced credit deterioration from Bank borrowers with "commercial-equipment" loans. As of September 30, 2024, these loans totaled $38.3 million as compared to $49.3 million as of June 30, 2024. The Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) on Loans and ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure were $24.1 million and $1.7 million, respectively, as of September 30, 2024, compared to $13.1 million and $2.2 million, respectively, as of June 30, 2024. Additional information on credit quality is presented in the tables below.

The Bank's capital ratios remained above the regulatory "well capitalized" minimums at 7.53%, 9.56% and 10.87% for Tier 1 Leverage Ratio, Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio, respectively, as of September 30, 2024.

"As a result of the ongoing issues with commercial equipment loans, it was necessary to recognize a large provision in the third quarter. Although the Bank has charged off $23 million of these loans and has reserved for 63% of the remaining $38 million, its capital ratios are still above regulatory 'well capitalized' minimum ratios," said President & CEO Stephanie Yoon. "While we are disappointed to recognize another large provision in the third quarter due to these loans, we are encouraged by the work of our new, solid credit team as they actively work to resolve these issues."

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measure disclosures. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance, credit quality and capital levels.

About U & I Financial Corp.

UniBank, the wholly owned subsidiary of U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX: UNIF). Founded in 2006 and based in Lynnwood, Washington, the Bank serves small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals across the United States with a particular emphasis on government guaranteed loan programs. Customers can access their accounts in any of the four branches - Lynnwood, Bellevue, Federal Way and Tacoma - online, or through the Bank's ATM network.

For more information visit www.unibankusa.com or call (425) 275-9700.

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe the Company's projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "estimate," "likely," "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; adverse changes in local, national and international economies; changes in the Federal Reserve's actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; demand for products and services; further declines in the quality of the loan portfolio that results in continued losses and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; including, but not limited to, continued credit deterioration of commercial-equipment loans and future increases in the Provision for Credit Losses, the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. U & I Financial Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited)

Sep-24

Jun-24

Sep-23

Sep-24

Sep-23

Dec-23

(Dollars in thousands except EPS)

QTD

QTD

QTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

Interest Income

$

8,270

$

9,362

$

9,616

$

26,917

$

28,346

$

37,652

Interest Expense

4,820

4,769

4,173

14,287

10,796

15,388

Net Interest Income

3,450

4,593

5,443

12,630

17,550

22,264

Provision for Credit Losses

19,479

2,966

158

22,445

158

26,411

Gain (Loss) on Loan Sales

-

179

609

179

1,433

1,410

Loan Servicing Fees, Net of Amortization

168

175

164

527

541

624

Other Non-interest Income

212

195

176

592

678

851

Non-interest Income

380

549

949

1,298

2,652

2,885

Salaries & Benefits

1,514

1,445

1,962

4,948

6,991

8,241

Occupancy Expense

205

189

187

586

541

729

Other Expense

1,568

1,629

1,120

4,381

3,126

3,712

Non-interest Expense

3,287

3,263

3,269

9,915

10,658

12,682

Net Income (Loss) before Income Taxes

(18,936

)

(1,087

)

2,965

(18,432

)

9,386

(13,944

)

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

(3,983

)

(260

)

610

(3,921

)

1,986

(3,136

)

Net Income (Loss)

$

(14,953

)

$

(827

)

$

2,355

$

(14,511

)

$

7,400

(10,808

)

Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands)

5,477

5,477

5,466

5,477

5,466

5,466

Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share

$

(2.73

)

$

(0.15

)

$

0.43

$

(2.65

)

$

1.36

$

(1.98

)

Statement of Condition (Unaudited)

Sep-24

Jun-24

Sep-23

Variance

Variance

Dec-23

(Dollars in thousands)

Qtr End

Qtr End

Qtr End

Prior Qtr

Prior Year

Qtr End

Cash and Due from Banks

$

70,527

$

46,299

$

58,923

$

24,228

$

11,604

$

61,254

Investments

50,344

50,996

48,841

(652

)

1,503

51,346

Loans Held for Sale

-

-

-

-

-

-

Gross Loans

439,233

459,196

482,132

(19,963

)

(42,899

)

490,636

Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) on Loans

(28,964

)

(17,680

)

(5,234

)

(11,284

)

(23,730

)

(25,950

)

Net Loans

410,269

441,516

476,898

(31,247

)

(66,629

)

464,686

Fixed Assets

6,078

6,140

6,577

(62

)

(499

)

6,438

Other Assets

32,387

27,676

20,978

4,711

11,409

26,325

Total Assets

$

569,605

$

572,627

$

612,217

$

(3,022

)

$

(42,612

)

$

610,049

Checking

$

86,708

$

88,860

$

105,770

$

(2,152

)

$

(19,062

)

$

100,135

NOW

5,233

10,925

14,588

(5,692

)

(9,355

)

13,504

Money Market

128,136

144,471

197,296

(16,335

)

(69,160

)

200,966

Savings

6,258

6,895

9,050

(637

)

(2,792

)

8,063

Certificates of Deposit

241,840

200,758

195,429

41,082

46,411

191,733

Total Deposits

468,175

451,909

522,133

16,266

(53,958

)

514,401

Borrowed Funds

50,000

54,000

8,000

(4,000

)

42,000

20,000

ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure

1,695

2,176

15

(481

)

1,680

5,551

Other Liabilities

2,710

3,387

3,901

(677

)

(1,191

)

8,678

Total Liabilities

522,580

511,472

534,049

11,108

(11,469

)

548,630

Shareholders' Equity

47,025

61,155

78,168

(14,130

)

(31,143

)

61,419

Total Liabilities & Equity

569,605

$

572,627

$

612,217

$

(3,022

)

$

(42,612

)

$

610,049

Financial Ratios

Sep-24

Jun-24

Sep-23

Sep-24

Sep-23

Dec-23

(Dollars in thousands except BVS)

QTD

QTD

QTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

Performance Ratios

Return on Average Assets*

(10.30

%)

(0.57

%)

1.54

%

(3.30

%)

1.65

%

(1.85

%)

Return on Average Equity*

(96.78

%)

(5.29

%)

11.92

%

(31.24

%)

13.01

%

(14.53

%)

Net Interest Margin*

2.44

%

3.21

%

3.65

%

2.92

%

4.05

%

3.83

%

Efficiency Ratio

85.82

%

63.43

%

51.14

%

71.36

%

52.76

%

50.36

%

*Quarterly results are annualized

Capital

Sep-24
QTD

Jun-24
QTD

Sep-23
QTD

Well
Capitalized
Minimum

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio**

7.53

%

10.22

%

13.26

%

5.00

%

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio**

9.56

%

12.82

%

16.54

%

6.50

%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio**

9.56

%

12.82

%

16.54

%

8.00

%

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio **

10.87

%

14.10

%

17.61

%

10.00

%

Book Value per Share (BVS)

$

8.59

$

11.17

$

14.30

**Represents Bank capital ratios

Asset Quality

Sep-24
QTD

Jun-24
QTD

Sep-23
QTD

Sep-24
YTD

Sep-23
YTD

Dec-23
YTD

Net Credit Charge-Offs (Recoveries)***

$

8,676

$

0

$

0

$

23,288

$

0

$

0

Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans %

6.59

%

3.85

%

1.09

%

Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets

2.74

%

1.02

%

0.74

%

*** Includes Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure

Additional Credit Disclosures

Loan Segmentation - The following tables present the Bank's total loans outstanding at amortized cost by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024 (in thousands):

September 30, 2024

Special

Portfolio Segment

Pass

Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Loss

Total

Commercial real estate

$

188,980

$

29,274

$

792

$

-

$

-

$

219,046

Residential real estate

168,714

-

-

499

-

169,213

Commercial - equipment

-

18,066

7,639

3,554

9,057

38,316

Commercial - all other

8,857

-

-

-

-

8,857

Multifamily

2,823

-

-

-

-

2,823

Construction and land

907

-

-

-

-

907

Consumer and other

71

-

-

-

-

71

$

370,352

$

47,340

$

8,431

$

4,053

$

9,057

$

439,233

June 30, 2024

Special

Portfolio Segment

Pass

Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Loss

Total

Commercial real estate

$

199,692

$

24,254

$

492

$

-

$

-

$

224,438

Residential real estate

172,278

-

-

-

-

172,278

Commercial - equipment

28,072

2,972

15,319

2,985

-

49,348

Commercial - all other

9,267

-

-

-

-

9,267

Multifamily

2,844

-

-

-

-

2,844

Construction and land

932

-

-

-

-

932

Consumer and other

89

-

-

-

-

89

$

413,174

$

27,226

$

15,811

$

2,985

$

-

$

459,196

Descriptions of the various risk grades are as follows:

Special Mention: Assets having potential weaknesses that if left uncorrected, may result in decline in borrower's repayment ability. However, these assets are not adversely classified and do not expose the Bank to sufficient risk to warrant adverse classification.

Substandard: An asset is considered substandard if it is inadequately protected by the current net worth and pay capacity of the borrower or of any collateral pledged. Substandard assets include those characterized by the distinct possibility that the Bank will sustain some loss if the deficiencies are not corrected.

Doubtful: Assets classified as doubtful have all the weaknesses inherent in those classified substandard, with the added characteristic that the weaknesses present make collection or liquidation in full highly questionable and improbable on the basis of currently existing facts, conditions, and values.

Loss: Assets classified as loss are those considered uncollectible and of such little value that their continuance as assets without the establishment of a specific loss reserve is not warranted. Any loans downgraded to this category are generally charged off soon after.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans - The following tables present the allowance for credit losses under ASC 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024 (in thousands):

September 30, 2024

Special

Portfolio Segment

Pass

Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Loss

Total

Commercial real estate

$

1,234

$

113

$

48

$

-

$

-

$

1,395

Residential real estate

3,088

-

-

195

-

3,283

Commercial - equipment

-

9,033

3,820

2,475

8,791

24,119

Commercial - all other

135

-

-

-

-

135

Multifamily

2

-

-

-

-

2

Construction and land

27

-

-

-

-

27

Consumer and other

3

-

-

-

-

3

$

4,489

$

9,146

$

3,868

$

2,670

$

8,791

$

28,964

June 30, 2024

Special

Portfolio Segment

Pass

Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Loss

Total

Commercial real estate

$

1,182

$

113

$

4

$

-

$

-

$

1,299

Residential real estate

3,124

-

-

-

-

3,124

Commercial - equipment

865

1,972

7,281

2,985

-

13,103

Commercial - all other

120

-

-

-

-

120

Multifamily

3

-

-

-

-

3

Construction and land

27

-

-

-

-

27

Consumer and other

4

-

-

-

-

4

$

5,325

$

2,085

$

7,285

$

2,985

$

-

$

17,680

Past due loans -The following table presents past due loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024 (in thousands):

September 30, 2024

30 - 59 Days

60 - 89 Days

90 Days or

Total

Total

Portfolio Segment

Past Due

Past Due

More

Past Due

Current

Loans

Commercial real estate

$

930

$

3,896

$

-

$

4,826

$

214,220

$

219,046

Residential real estate

-

-

-

-

169,213

169,213

Commercial - equipment

6,425

5,810

8,093

20,328

17,988

38,316

Commercial - all other

-

-

-

-

8,857

8,857

Multifamily

-

-

-

-

2,823

2,823

Construction and land

-

-

-

-

907

907

Consumer and other

-

-

-

-

71

71

$

7,355

$

9,706

$

8,093

$

25,154

$

414,079

$

439,233

June 30, 2024

30 - 59 Days

60 - 89 Days

90 Days or

Total

Total

Portfolio Segment

Past Due

Past Due

More

Past Due

Current

Loans

Commercial real estate

$

220

$

1,053

$

572

$

1,845

$

222,593

$

224,438

Residential real estate

-

-

-

-

172,278

172,278

Commercial - equipment

5,562

5,058

3,448

14,068

35,280

49,348

Commercial - all other

-

-

-

-

9,267

9,267

Multifamily

-

-

-

-

2,844

2,844

Construction and land

-

-

-

-

932

932

Consumer and other

-

-

-

-

89

89

$

5,782

$

6,111

$

4,020

$

15,913

$

443,283

$

459,196

Non-accrual loans -Loans are placed on nonaccrual once the loan is 90 days past due or sooner if, in management's opinion, the borrower may be unable to meet payment of obligations as they become due, as well as when required by regulatory provisions. The following table presents the nonaccrual loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024 (in thousands):

September 30, 2024

Portfolio Segment

Nonaccrual with no Allowance for Credit Losses

Nonaccrual with Allowance for Credit Losses

Total Nonaccrual

Loans Past Due Over 89 Days Still Accruing

Commercial real estate

$

-

$

2,564

$

2,564

$

-

Commercial - equipment

-

12,976

12,976

-

$

-

$

15,539

$

15,539

$

-

June 30, 2024

Portfolio Segment

Nonaccrual with no Allowance for Credit Losses

Nonaccrual with Allowance for Credit Losses

Total Nonaccrual

Loans Past Due Over 89 Days Still Accruing

Commercial real estate

$

-

$

2,402

$

2,402

$

-

Commercial - equipment

-

3,448

3,448

-

$

-

$

5,850

$

5,850

$

-

Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure - The Bank has originated certain loans in the commercial-equipment segment with government guarantees and has subsequently sold many of the guaranteed portions of these loans in the secondary market. Upon defaults by the borrowers, the Bank would be required to repurchase the guaranteed portions of the loans and submit the repayment requests to the respective government agency. The agency may decide not to honor the guarantees if certain conditions are not met. Guarantees, as defined under ASC 460, Guarantees, that create off-balance sheet credit exposure are in the scope of ASC 326-20 (CECL) when such guarantees for loans have an implicit repurchase arrangement and thus may present an off-balance sheet credit risk. As of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024 the Bank had $2.6 million and $3.5 million, respectively, of such guarantees sold of commercial-equipment loans that were graded below Pass. The Allowance for Credit Losses on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure for these sold guarantees was $1.7 million and $2.2 million as of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

U & I Financial Corp.
Investor Relations
IR@unibankusa.com

SOURCE: U & I Financial Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
