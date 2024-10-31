U & I Financial Corp.: U & I Financial Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company ("Company") for UniBank ("Bank"), today reported a quarterly Net Loss of $15.0 million or a loss of $2.73 per share in the third quarter of 2024, compared to the Net Income of $2.4 million or earnings of $0.43 per share for the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to the Provision for Credit Losses of $19.5 million recognized during the third quarter of this year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Net Loss was $14.5 million or a loss of $2.65 per share, as a result of the $22.4 million Provision for Credit Losses, compared to the Net Income of $7.4 million or earnings of $1.36 per share for the same period of 2023.

At September 30, 2024, Total Assets were $569.6 million, a decrease of $42.6 million or 7.0% from $612.2 million at September 30, 2023. Net Loans were $410.3 million at September 30, 2024, decreasing by $66.6 million or 14.0% from $476.9 million at September 30, 2023. Total Deposits decreased by $54.0 million or 10.3% to $468.2 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $522.1 million a year earlier.

The Bank has experienced credit deterioration from Bank borrowers with "commercial-equipment" loans. As of September 30, 2024, these loans totaled $38.3 million as compared to $49.3 million as of June 30, 2024. The Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) on Loans and ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure were $24.1 million and $1.7 million, respectively, as of September 30, 2024, compared to $13.1 million and $2.2 million, respectively, as of June 30, 2024. Additional information on credit quality is presented in the tables below.

The Bank's capital ratios remained above the regulatory "well capitalized" minimums at 7.53%, 9.56% and 10.87% for Tier 1 Leverage Ratio, Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio, respectively, as of September 30, 2024.

"As a result of the ongoing issues with commercial equipment loans, it was necessary to recognize a large provision in the third quarter. Although the Bank has charged off $23 million of these loans and has reserved for 63% of the remaining $38 million, its capital ratios are still above regulatory 'well capitalized' minimum ratios," said President & CEO Stephanie Yoon. "While we are disappointed to recognize another large provision in the third quarter due to these loans, we are encouraged by the work of our new, solid credit team as they actively work to resolve these issues."

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measure disclosures. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance, credit quality and capital levels.

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe the Company's projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "estimate," "likely," "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; adverse changes in local, national and international economies; changes in the Federal Reserve's actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; demand for products and services; further declines in the quality of the loan portfolio that results in continued losses and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; including, but not limited to, continued credit deterioration of commercial-equipment loans and future increases in the Provision for Credit Losses, the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. U & I Financial Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) Sep-24 Jun-24 Sep-23 Sep-24 Sep-23 Dec-23 (Dollars in thousands except EPS) QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD YTD Interest Income $ 8,270 $ 9,362 $ 9,616 $ 26,917 $ 28,346 $ 37,652 Interest Expense 4,820 4,769 4,173 14,287 10,796 15,388 Net Interest Income 3,450 4,593 5,443 12,630 17,550 22,264 Provision for Credit Losses 19,479 2,966 158 22,445 158 26,411 Gain (Loss) on Loan Sales - 179 609 179 1,433 1,410 Loan Servicing Fees, Net of Amortization 168 175 164 527 541 624 Other Non-interest Income 212 195 176 592 678 851 Non-interest Income 380 549 949 1,298 2,652 2,885 Salaries & Benefits 1,514 1,445 1,962 4,948 6,991 8,241 Occupancy Expense 205 189 187 586 541 729 Other Expense 1,568 1,629 1,120 4,381 3,126 3,712 Non-interest Expense 3,287 3,263 3,269 9,915 10,658 12,682 Net Income (Loss) before Income Taxes (18,936 ) (1,087 ) 2,965 (18,432 ) 9,386 (13,944 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (3,983 ) (260 ) 610 (3,921 ) 1,986 (3,136 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (14,953 ) $ (827 ) $ 2,355 $ (14,511 ) $ 7,400 (10,808 ) Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands) 5,477 5,477 5,466 5,477 5,466 5,466 Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share $ (2.73 ) $ (0.15 ) $ 0.43 $ (2.65 ) $ 1.36 $ (1.98 )

Statement of Condition (Unaudited) Sep-24 Jun-24 Sep-23 Variance Variance Dec-23 (Dollars in thousands) Qtr End Qtr End Qtr End Prior Qtr Prior Year Qtr End Cash and Due from Banks $ 70,527 $ 46,299 $ 58,923 $ 24,228 $ 11,604 $ 61,254 Investments 50,344 50,996 48,841 (652 ) 1,503 51,346 Loans Held for Sale - - - - - - Gross Loans 439,233 459,196 482,132 (19,963 ) (42,899 ) 490,636 Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) on Loans (28,964 ) (17,680 ) (5,234 ) (11,284 ) (23,730 ) (25,950 ) Net Loans 410,269 441,516 476,898 (31,247 ) (66,629 ) 464,686 Fixed Assets 6,078 6,140 6,577 (62 ) (499 ) 6,438 Other Assets 32,387 27,676 20,978 4,711 11,409 26,325 Total Assets $ 569,605 $ 572,627 $ 612,217 $ (3,022 ) $ (42,612 ) $ 610,049 Checking $ 86,708 $ 88,860 $ 105,770 $ (2,152 ) $ (19,062 ) $ 100,135 NOW 5,233 10,925 14,588 (5,692 ) (9,355 ) 13,504 Money Market 128,136 144,471 197,296 (16,335 ) (69,160 ) 200,966 Savings 6,258 6,895 9,050 (637 ) (2,792 ) 8,063 Certificates of Deposit 241,840 200,758 195,429 41,082 46,411 191,733 Total Deposits 468,175 451,909 522,133 16,266 (53,958 ) 514,401 Borrowed Funds 50,000 54,000 8,000 (4,000 ) 42,000 20,000 ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure 1,695 2,176 15 (481 ) 1,680 5,551 Other Liabilities 2,710 3,387 3,901 (677 ) (1,191 ) 8,678 Total Liabilities 522,580 511,472 534,049 11,108 (11,469 ) 548,630 Shareholders' Equity 47,025 61,155 78,168 (14,130 ) (31,143 ) 61,419 Total Liabilities & Equity 569,605 $ 572,627 $ 612,217 $ (3,022 ) $ (42,612 ) $ 610,049

Financial Ratios Sep-24 Jun-24 Sep-23 Sep-24 Sep-23 Dec-23 (Dollars in thousands except BVS) QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD YTD Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets* (10.30 %) (0.57 %) 1.54 % (3.30 %) 1.65 % (1.85 %) Return on Average Equity* (96.78 %) (5.29 %) 11.92 % (31.24 %) 13.01 % (14.53 %) Net Interest Margin* 2.44 % 3.21 % 3.65 % 2.92 % 4.05 % 3.83 % Efficiency Ratio 85.82 % 63.43 % 51.14 % 71.36 % 52.76 % 50.36 % *Quarterly results are annualized Capital Sep-24

QTD Jun-24

QTD Sep-23

QTD Well

Capitalized

Minimum Tier 1 Leverage Ratio** 7.53 % 10.22 % 13.26 % 5.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio** 9.56 % 12.82 % 16.54 % 6.50 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio** 9.56 % 12.82 % 16.54 % 8.00 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio ** 10.87 % 14.10 % 17.61 % 10.00 % Book Value per Share (BVS) $ 8.59 $ 11.17 $ 14.30 **Represents Bank capital ratios Asset Quality Sep-24

QTD Jun-24

QTD Sep-23

QTD Sep-24

YTD Sep-23

YTD Dec-23

YTD Net Credit Charge-Offs (Recoveries)*** $ 8,676 $ 0 $ 0 $ 23,288 $ 0 $ 0 Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans % 6.59 % 3.85 % 1.09 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 2.74 % 1.02 % 0.74 % *** Includes Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure

Additional Credit Disclosures

Loan Segmentation - The following tables present the Bank's total loans outstanding at amortized cost by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024 (in thousands):

September 30, 2024 Special Portfolio Segment Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 188,980 $ 29,274 $ 792 $ - $ - $ 219,046 Residential real estate 168,714 - - 499 - 169,213 Commercial - equipment - 18,066 7,639 3,554 9,057 38,316 Commercial - all other 8,857 - - - - 8,857 Multifamily 2,823 - - - - 2,823 Construction and land 907 - - - - 907 Consumer and other 71 - - - - 71 $ 370,352 $ 47,340 $ 8,431 $ 4,053 $ 9,057 $ 439,233

June 30, 2024 Special Portfolio Segment Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 199,692 $ 24,254 $ 492 $ - $ - $ 224,438 Residential real estate 172,278 - - - - 172,278 Commercial - equipment 28,072 2,972 15,319 2,985 - 49,348 Commercial - all other 9,267 - - - - 9,267 Multifamily 2,844 - - - - 2,844 Construction and land 932 - - - - 932 Consumer and other 89 - - - - 89 $ 413,174 $ 27,226 $ 15,811 $ 2,985 $ - $ 459,196

Descriptions of the various risk grades are as follows:

Special Mention: Assets having potential weaknesses that if left uncorrected, may result in decline in borrower's repayment ability. However, these assets are not adversely classified and do not expose the Bank to sufficient risk to warrant adverse classification.

Substandard: An asset is considered substandard if it is inadequately protected by the current net worth and pay capacity of the borrower or of any collateral pledged. Substandard assets include those characterized by the distinct possibility that the Bank will sustain some loss if the deficiencies are not corrected.

Doubtful: Assets classified as doubtful have all the weaknesses inherent in those classified substandard, with the added characteristic that the weaknesses present make collection or liquidation in full highly questionable and improbable on the basis of currently existing facts, conditions, and values.

Loss: Assets classified as loss are those considered uncollectible and of such little value that their continuance as assets without the establishment of a specific loss reserve is not warranted. Any loans downgraded to this category are generally charged off soon after.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans - The following tables present the allowance for credit losses under ASC 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024 (in thousands):

September 30, 2024 Special Portfolio Segment Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 1,234 $ 113 $ 48 $ - $ - $ 1,395 Residential real estate 3,088 - - 195 - 3,283 Commercial - equipment - 9,033 3,820 2,475 8,791 24,119 Commercial - all other 135 - - - - 135 Multifamily 2 - - - - 2 Construction and land 27 - - - - 27 Consumer and other 3 - - - - 3 $ 4,489 $ 9,146 $ 3,868 $ 2,670 $ 8,791 $ 28,964

June 30, 2024 Special Portfolio Segment Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 1,182 $ 113 $ 4 $ - $ - $ 1,299 Residential real estate 3,124 - - - - 3,124 Commercial - equipment 865 1,972 7,281 2,985 - 13,103 Commercial - all other 120 - - - - 120 Multifamily 3 - - - - 3 Construction and land 27 - - - - 27 Consumer and other 4 - - - - 4 $ 5,325 $ 2,085 $ 7,285 $ 2,985 $ - $ 17,680

Past due loans -The following table presents past due loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024 (in thousands):

September 30, 2024 30 - 59 Days 60 - 89 Days 90 Days or Total Total Portfolio Segment Past Due Past Due More Past Due Current Loans Commercial real estate $ 930 $ 3,896 $ - $ 4,826 $ 214,220 $ 219,046 Residential real estate - - - - 169,213 169,213 Commercial - equipment 6,425 5,810 8,093 20,328 17,988 38,316 Commercial - all other - - - - 8,857 8,857 Multifamily - - - - 2,823 2,823 Construction and land - - - - 907 907 Consumer and other - - - - 71 71 $ 7,355 $ 9,706 $ 8,093 $ 25,154 $ 414,079 $ 439,233

June 30, 2024 30 - 59 Days 60 - 89 Days 90 Days or Total Total Portfolio Segment Past Due Past Due More Past Due Current Loans Commercial real estate $ 220 $ 1,053 $ 572 $ 1,845 $ 222,593 $ 224,438 Residential real estate - - - - 172,278 172,278 Commercial - equipment 5,562 5,058 3,448 14,068 35,280 49,348 Commercial - all other - - - - 9,267 9,267 Multifamily - - - - 2,844 2,844 Construction and land - - - - 932 932 Consumer and other - - - - 89 89 $ 5,782 $ 6,111 $ 4,020 $ 15,913 $ 443,283 $ 459,196

Non-accrual loans -Loans are placed on nonaccrual once the loan is 90 days past due or sooner if, in management's opinion, the borrower may be unable to meet payment of obligations as they become due, as well as when required by regulatory provisions. The following table presents the nonaccrual loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024 (in thousands):

September 30, 2024



Portfolio Segment Nonaccrual with no Allowance for Credit Losses Nonaccrual with Allowance for Credit Losses Total Nonaccrual Loans Past Due Over 89 Days Still Accruing Commercial real estate $ - $ 2,564 $ 2,564 $ - Commercial - equipment - 12,976 12,976 - $ - $ 15,539 $ 15,539 $ -

June 30, 2024



Portfolio Segment Nonaccrual with no Allowance for Credit Losses Nonaccrual with Allowance for Credit Losses Total Nonaccrual Loans Past Due Over 89 Days Still Accruing Commercial real estate $ - $ 2,402 $ 2,402 $ - Commercial - equipment - 3,448 3,448 - $ - $ 5,850 $ 5,850 $ -

Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure - The Bank has originated certain loans in the commercial-equipment segment with government guarantees and has subsequently sold many of the guaranteed portions of these loans in the secondary market. Upon defaults by the borrowers, the Bank would be required to repurchase the guaranteed portions of the loans and submit the repayment requests to the respective government agency. The agency may decide not to honor the guarantees if certain conditions are not met. Guarantees, as defined under ASC 460, Guarantees, that create off-balance sheet credit exposure are in the scope of ASC 326-20 (CECL) when such guarantees for loans have an implicit repurchase arrangement and thus may present an off-balance sheet credit risk. As of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024 the Bank had $2.6 million and $3.5 million, respectively, of such guarantees sold of commercial-equipment loans that were graded below Pass. The Allowance for Credit Losses on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure for these sold guarantees was $1.7 million and $2.2 million as of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

