QK Emulsion, Inc.: Superbox Inc. Announces Name Change to QKI Emulsion, Inc.

Superbox, Inc. (OTC PINK:SBOX) (Superbox Inc. or the Company), a Nevada corporation headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, and a prominent leader in Green Energy and Transition Technologies, has officially announced a change in the company name with the State of Nevada to QKI Emulsion, Inc. effective October 27, 2024. The Company is currently in the process of updating its name and symbol with FINRA.

"Our new name, QKI Emulsion, Inc., perfectly encapsulates the core of our business," stated Claudio Mirella, CEO and Director. "This rebranding signifies our dedication to developing and enhancing our proprietary assets and processing systems."

About Superbox, Inc.: Superbox (QKI Emulsion, Inc.) is a leading company specializing in cutting-edge transition technologies within the fuel sector. Our expertise lies in the development of alternative fuels that facilitate significant reductions in emissions and the decarburization of various fuel sources. Our relentless commitment to innovation is driven by our ultimate objective of achieving a zero-carbon footprint.

Currently, Superbox (QKI Emulsion, Inc.) holds assets and knowhow for creation of groundbreaking emulsion Fuels technologies implemented internationally. Our primary focus is on Water-in-Diesel nano-emulsion Fuel and the worldwide commercialization of these promising and greener transition Fuel.

Our dedication to advancing sustainable Fuel solutions sets us apart in the industry, positioning QKI Emulsion Inc. (former Superbox Inc.) as a trailblazer in the pursuit of environmentally friendly energy alternatives.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private

Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "ACT"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "plan", "confident that", "Believe", "expect", "intend to" and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the ACT and are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financing and other risks.

CONTACT:

Cygna Finance Ltd, Listing agent

ejc@cygna.finance

SOURCE: QKI Emulsion Inc.

