Duke Energy Volunteers Help with Helene Relief

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / Duke Energy:

In western North Carolina, hundreds of crews remain on the ground working to restore power in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Helene. From several miles away, Duke Energy employees throughout the Carolinas are rolling up their sleeves to provide relief in other ways.

In Raleigh, more than 200 Duke Energy employees joined the Rally for Relief event, packing 1,000 first aid kits, 50,000 diapers, and 10,000 feminine and family hygiene items into emergency supply kits.

In Charlotte, employees packed 10,000 emergency food boxes for delivery to the most impacted areas. A week later, they shut down an uptown block for the Harvest Hustle, sorting and bundling over 40,000 lbs. of apples.

In Upstate South Carolina, employees answered phones at an all-day telethon helping raise nearly $200,000 for relief.

As families in the North Carolina mountain region continue to rebuild, we continue to look for ways to offer a bit of comfort while we work restore power to all impacted communities.

Thank you to our partners who help make these efforts possible: American Red Cross North Carolina, American Red Cross of South Carolina, Charlotte Center City Partners, DIAPER BANK OF NORTH CAROLINA, Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, MANNA FoodBank - Asheville NC, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, The No Woman, No Girl Initiative, United Way of the Greater Triangle, WYFF 4

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Duke Energy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Duke Energy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/duke-energy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Duke Energy

View the original press release on accesswire.com